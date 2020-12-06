Language Selection

  • Qt 6.0 is coming to town, but add-ons might take a little longer

    Version 6.0 of cross-platform development framework for GUIs and apps Qt has seen its promised December release and is now ready for downloading. However, those who heavily rely on add-ons might have to wait until September 2021 to really get going.

    According to chief maintainer Lars Knoll, the decision to take it slow on these modules was made intentionally, “to free up time to ensure that we could complete all the changes we needed to make for the Qt framework’s essential modules”. 

    Version 6.1 will “focus mainly on bug fixing and stability” with a feature freeze planned for late January, and a final release scheduled for late April.

  • “A damn stupid thing to do”—the origins of C

    In one form or another, C has influenced the shape of almost every programming language developed since the 1980s. Some languages like C++, C#, and objective C are intended to be direct successors to the language, while other languages have merely adopted and adapted C’s syntax. A programmer conversant in Java, PHP, Ruby, Python or Perl will have little difficulty understanding simple C programs, and in that sense, C may be thought of almost as a lingua franca among programmers.

    But C did not emerge fully formed out of thin air as some programming monolith. The story of C begins in England, with a colleague of Alan Turing and a program that played checkers.

  • FirebirdWebAdmin status for Firebird Advent 2020

  • Opting your domain out of programmatic advertising

    A few years ago, the advertising industry introduced the ads.txt project in order to defend against widespread domain spoofing vulnerabilities in programmatic advertising.

  • Types of Software Testing – Linux Hint

    The strategy for testing each software product is different. We need to consider the business goals and/or purpose of the software before developing the software test strategy. For example, software that runs in an airplane, which controls the engine and flight safety, has a different business context than a viral video sharing platform on the internet for kids. For the airplane software, it’s very critical that absolutely everything is defined and verified. Rapid new feature development and change is not a priority. For the viral video platform, the business needs innovation, speed, and rapid improvement, which are much more important than guaranteed validation of the system. Each context is different, and there are many different practices for software testing. Building the test strategy will consist of a mixture of the appropriate types of testing from the list of possible testing types, which are categorized below. In this article, we will list different types of software testing.

    [...]

    Simple apps on a phone, operating systems like Ubuntu, Windows, or Linux Mint, and software that runs nuclear submarines need frequent upgrades. The process of the upgrade itself could introduce bugs and defects that would not exist on a fresh install because the state of the environment was different and the process of introducing the new software on top of the old could have introduced bugs. Let’s take a simple example, we have a laptop running Ubuntu 18.04, and we want to upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04. This is a different process of installing the operating system than directly cleaning the hard drive and installing Ubuntu 20.04. Therefore, after the software is installed or any of its derivative functions, it might not be working 100% as expected or the same as when the software was freshly installed. So, we should first consider testing the upgrade itself under many different cases and scenarios to ensure that the upgrade works to completion. And then, we must also consider testing the actual system post upgrade to ensure that the software was laid down and functioning as expected. We would not repeat all test cases of a freshly installed system, which would be a waste of time, but we will think carefully with our knowledge of the system of what COULD break during an upgrade and strategically add test cases for those functions.

  • The V-Model | SUSE Communities

    Having suffered through my adoration of the venerable Waterfall Model (WM), it’s time to expand upon it and bring us out of the bronze age of system development and into the age of steam with the V-Model (VM).
    The VM is similar to the WM in that it promotes a flow from requirements through architecture and design to the implementation, thus increasing details over time. Where the VM diverges is that specification of testing comes early and often, right alongside development. The left side of the “V” represents the decomposition of requirements into an architecture and design that informs the system’s implementation, covering the first three quarters of the WM. The right side of the “V” represents stages of testing and integration of the implemented system. Arrows from the right to the left show what stage of tests will test what stage of development.

  • Git environment and environmental variables setup – Linux Hint

    Git is a freely available distributed version control software under the conditions of GNU (General Public Licence version 2). This system is used for source code management with a high emphasis on efficiency and speed. Linus Torvalds was initially designed and developed Git for Linux kernel development. It is an open-source tool that is easy to learn and has a lightning-fast performance. It supports various SCM tools, like CVS, Subversion, Perforce, and ClearCase, providing the features of multiple workflows, cheap local branching, and convenient staging areas.

    This article will explain the installation of the git environment and how to set up its variable on the Linux system. All steps we have performed on the Ubuntu 20.04 system in this article.

  • C++ Function Overloading – Linux Hint

    C++ is a flexible general-purpose programming language. This programming language was originally created by Bjarne Stroustrup, a Danish computer scientist, back in 1985. C++ supports polymorphism, inheritance, and more. This article covers function overloading to achieve compile-time polymorphism in the C++ programming language.

  • ROS - an Open Source Framework for Robotics Programming

    ROS (Robot Operating System) is an open source framework (not a real operating system) for writing robot software. It started in 2007 by Eric Berger and Keenan Wyrobek (they were PhD students at Stanford University) with the goal of simplifying the process of creating complex robot behavior across a wide variety of robotic platforms, which enables software developers with little robotics hardware knowledge to write software for robots. ROS is licensed under the permissive BSD license.

  • 5 Phoenix open source projects to study

    Phoenix is a mostly well-documented and easy-to-follow web framework. But if you never worked on an Elixir app before, you might need a little guidance in structuring your first application and see some Phoenix patterns in the wild. 

  • How to encode a PHP script – Linux Hint

    Encoding can be used to change the format of data. For example, an audio or video file can be encoded to reduce its size. Many built-in functions in PHP can be used to encode to implement different types of encodings. In this tutorial, we will discuss some of the encoding methods most widely used in PHP.

  • What is Federated Learning in 5G C-V2X?

    Some of the open-source frameworks supported for Federated Learning are PyTorch, TensorFlow, Keras, etc…

  • How to Create a Hello World Application in Python Using Tkinter – Linux Hint

    Tkinter or “TK Interface” module provides various classes and functions to create cross-platform graphical applications in Python using the “Tk UI” framework. Tkinter is included in the default modules shipped with Python builds, even though it is maintained by ActiveState. It is one of the most popular GUI toolkits available for Python, useful for both creating quick prototypes and for development of full-fledged applications. This article covers a guide about installation of Tkinter in Linux, some code samples and their explanation to create a simple “Hello World” application.

  • Comparing strings more clearly

    In a recent data audit, field 19 of a TSV contained a scientific name, and field 20 contained another version of the name plus the scientific authority for that name.

  • How to print a range of columns using the `awk` command – Linux Hint

    The `awk` command is one of many commands that can be used to print a range of columns from tabular data in Linux. The `awk` command is can be used directly from the terminal by executing the `awk` script file. In this tutorial, we will show you how to print a range of columns from tabular data.

  • Advent of Rust 7: What Type is a sum()? | The Mad Scientist Review

    Welcome back to the stream-of-consciousness log of me solving the puzzles at Advent of Code 2020 in order to teach myself the Rust programming language.

    This is the end of the first week of learning. The posts are getting shorter, and while I found in the first days that writing about each compiler error helped me think about what might be causing it, now I have usually figured out what’s going on before I finish writing.

    So I think today’s might be the last installment in which I go into so much detail about compiler errors; starting this week I’ll post shorter entries, maybe bunched into a few days at a time, that write about the approach I took and what errors were still surprising to me, instead of writing about every time I have to add or delete a & operator. (But if hearing about those details would still be useful to you, now is a good time to let me know!)

AMD: Documentation, SDMA and More

  • AMD Publishes RDNA 2 ISA Documentation - Phoronix

    AMD has carried out a timely release of their RDNA 2 ISA documentation for those interested in working on any compiler support around these very latest graphics processors or working on other shader optimization approaches, etc. The 291 page document outlining the RDNA 2 instruction set architecture is now public for all to enjoy. The ISA documentation has been the extent lately of AMD's public open-source programming documentation - in the past they did publish more hardware documentation concerning the GPU registers and all of the nitty-gritty details to assemble your own GPU driver, but that has been phased out for years. They have favored their open-source Linux driver stack as the alternative as a sort of living GPU document for those wondering about the inner-workings of recent AMD GPUs. Publishing all of the GPU documentation is a quite time intensive effort by their engineers and also needs to undergo lengthy internal and legal review processes, etc. By foregoing that their open-source Linux driver team can spend more time just working on improving the driver itself.

  • Radeon SDMA Support Is Deemed Too Buggy That It's Dropped From Open-Source Driver - Phoronix

    The SDMA support with Radeon GPUs appears to be in bad enough shape that at least for the open-source "RadeonSI" Gallium3D driver it's better off disabling the support code than trying to deal with the workarounds. We have seen cases of disabling SDMA for GFX9/Vega due to APU issues, disabling SDMA on Polaris due to corruption bugs, and breaking problems on much older hardware too. But even with the new Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" hardware, problems apparently still persist.

  • The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux - Phoronix

    It's been just over one month since AMD launched the Ryzen 5000 series as the first processors part of the Zen 3 family. The Linux performance continues to be terrific with the Ryzen 5600X / 5800X / 5900X / 5950X parts in our continued benchmarking. Some of the benchmarks that are in the works for publishing in the coming days and weeks include looking at Zen 3 compiler tuning on GCC and LLVM Clang now that patches are beginning to materialize, Radeon RX 6800 series performance with Ryzen 9 on Windows vs. Linux, Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 20.04/20.10 performance on the Ryzen 9 5900X, Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 performance, an AMD Smart Memory Access comparison on Linux, and also checking out how well the BSDs like FreeBSD and DragonFlyBSD perform with the Ryzen 5000 series. Those are just the tests currently in the works but more will surely be coming as well - throughout all the ongoing tests, the performance continues to impress.

Open Hardware and Devices With Android and Linux

  • Arduino Blog » These side glow fiber optic panels make beautiful wall decor

    Erdei’s build consists of a series of nine square frames, inside of which 3mm fiber optic strands are connected, looping gracefully from one edge to another. Each strand is lit by an addressable WS2812B LED module, under the control of an Arduino Nano.

  • Foenix 21-5-inch Android 8.1 smart touch computer features MediaTek MT8167A Cortex-A35 SoC

    Earlier this week, we covered Wireless Tag’s Industio 7-inch smart display powered by a SigmaStar SSD201 32-bit Arm Cortex-A7 processor and offering both Ethernet and WiFi 4 connectivity.

  • 21.5-inch touch console runs on MediaTek MT8167A

    Innocomm’s “Foenix Touch Console” runs Android on a 1.5GHz quad -A35 MediaTek MT8167A and offers a 21.5-inch, HD touchscreen plus an amp, 2x mics, audio I/O, LAN, 2x USB, 802.11ac, BT, and optional NFC, HDMI, and 2MP camera. Last year Innocomm launched SB30 SoM and SB50 SoM modules based on the quad-core, Cortex-A35 based MediaTek i300 and octa-core -A73 and -A53 MediaTek i500 SoCs, respectively. Now the company has posted a product page for a Foenix Touch Console that runs Android 8.1 or higher on another Cortex-A35 based MediaTek SoC: the MT8167A. The 21.5-inch, Full HD, open frame touch-panel computer is designed for HMI touch panels, interactive kiosks and digital signage, interactive retail consoles, and consoles for fitness equipment.

  • Elkhart Lake ultra-compact features triple 2.5GbE with PoE+

    Neousys unveiled a rugged “POC-400” embedded PC with Intel’s quad-core, up to 3.0GHz Atom x6425E plus up to 32GB DDR4, 2x DP, 3x 2.5GbE ports (2x with optional PoE+), and M.2 and MezIO expansion. The 153 x 108 x 56mm Neousys POC-400 is the second embedded system we have seen equipped with Intel’s new 10nm Elkhart Lake platform, following Vecow’s similarly ultra-compact, 150.4 x 106.2 x 66mm SPC-6000. The DIN-rail mountable system updates the design of the Apollo Lake based POC-300 and is similar in form factor to other Neousys POC systems such as its Ryzen Embedded V1000 based POC-500.

QEMU 5.2 Released For Improving The Linux Open-Source Virtualization Stack

QEMU 5.2 was released on Tuesday as the latest feature release for this open-source processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack. With QEMU 5.2 there are more than 3,200 changes but some of the release highlights include: - A number of RISC-V support improvements including OpenSBI 0.8, support for migrating machines, and a number of other low-level enhancements. Read more

Life after proprietary wares: German support biz flees IBM Db2 databases for something more Postgres-shaped

A German IT services outfit specialising in the insurance market has migrated 500 IBM Db2 databases to the EnterpriseDB (EDB) iteration of Postgres in a sign of life after proprietary wares. BG-Phoenics joins Indian credit reference agency TransUnion CIBIL, which shifted Oracle workloads to EDB, providing evidence for the viability of open-source database tech for demanding business workloads. Harald Stefan, head of platform databases for BG Phoenics, was in 2017 responsible for around 1,500 operational databases supporting 8,500 IT users in the social insurance market. His team took the decision to replace all of its IBM technology, including Db2, Tivoli and Websphere, which by the end of 2019 made up the core infrastructure supporting the content management system. Databases varied in size from smaller than 100GB to 2.5TB. The reason for the departure from Big Blue's technology was the complexity of the architecture and subsequent effect on management and licensing. It also had an impact on deployment times. Read more

