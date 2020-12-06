today's leftovers
Design and Web team summary – 08 December 2020 | Ubuntu
The web team here at Canonical run two week iterations. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
OpenOffice crashing on macOS Big Sur? Try LibreOffice - The Document Foundation Blog
Some Apache OpenOffice users are reporting that the software is crashing on Apple macOS 11.0 (aka “Big Sur” or 10.16) when opening OOXML documents – like .docx and .xlsx.
Automotive Grade Linux Releases 10th Version Of Unified Code Base
Recently, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) released the 10th version of its unified code base (UCB) for automakers, codenamed “Jumping Jellyfish.” Developed through a joint effort by dozens of member companies, the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for infotainment, telematics, and instrument cluster applications.
“The AGL platform is Yocto-based, and for Jumping Jellyfish, we updated to Yocto’s first Long Term Support (LTS) release named Dunfell,” said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. “This is significant as it means the Yocto Project will provide patches, fixes, and updates for an extended period of time, something that is essential for automotive systems, which have a longer life cycle than many other embedded Linux applications.”
For people familiar with AGL and/or the Linux world, the quote above will make sense. For the rest of us, I’ll give some more background information.
Linux Foundation debuts new, secure, open source cloud native access management software platform
Every time we use an online pay service, manage our finances online, or enter our credit-card information, we're demonstrating our good faith. Now, one organization wants to help us feel even more secure.
[...]
The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization enabling innovation through open source, also announced the Janssen Project Technical Steering Committee (TSC), which is comprised of engineers from IDEMIA, F5, BioID, Couchbase, and Gluu.
It may not seem like a fresh concept—others have developed identity and access management platforms now in use—but the Janssen Project aspires to tackle, the Linux Foundation assured, "the most challenging security and performance requirements."
Janssen uses a set of signing and encryption functionality, applicable for high-assurance transactions. It's based on new code that fuels the Gluu Server, which passed, said the Linux Foundation, the most OpenID self-certification tests among platforms.
AMD: Documentation, SDMA and More
Open Hardware and Devices With Android and Linux
QEMU 5.2 Released For Improving The Linux Open-Source Virtualization Stack
QEMU 5.2 was released on Tuesday as the latest feature release for this open-source processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack. With QEMU 5.2 there are more than 3,200 changes but some of the release highlights include: - A number of RISC-V support improvements including OpenSBI 0.8, support for migrating machines, and a number of other low-level enhancements.
Life after proprietary wares: German support biz flees IBM Db2 databases for something more Postgres-shaped
A German IT services outfit specialising in the insurance market has migrated 500 IBM Db2 databases to the EnterpriseDB (EDB) iteration of Postgres in a sign of life after proprietary wares. BG-Phoenics joins Indian credit reference agency TransUnion CIBIL, which shifted Oracle workloads to EDB, providing evidence for the viability of open-source database tech for demanding business workloads. Harald Stefan, head of platform databases for BG Phoenics, was in 2017 responsible for around 1,500 operational databases supporting 8,500 IT users in the social insurance market. His team took the decision to replace all of its IBM technology, including Db2, Tivoli and Websphere, which by the end of 2019 made up the core infrastructure supporting the content management system. Databases varied in size from smaller than 100GB to 2.5TB. The reason for the departure from Big Blue's technology was the complexity of the architecture and subsequent effect on management and licensing. It also had an impact on deployment times.
