Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 9th of December 2020 09:42:24 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Design and Web team summary – 08 December 2020 | Ubuntu

    The web team here at Canonical run two week iterations. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

  • OpenOffice crashing on macOS Big Sur? Try LibreOffice - The Document Foundation Blog

    Some Apache OpenOffice users are reporting that the software is crashing on Apple macOS 11.0 (aka “Big Sur” or 10.16) when opening OOXML documents – like .docx and .xlsx.

  • Automotive Grade Linux Releases 10th Version Of Unified Code Base

    Recently, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) released the 10th version of its unified code base (UCB) for automakers, codenamed “Jumping Jellyfish.” Developed through a joint effort by dozens of member companies, the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for infotainment, telematics, and instrument cluster applications.

    “The AGL platform is Yocto-based, and for Jumping Jellyfish, we updated to Yocto’s first Long Term Support (LTS) release named Dunfell,” said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. “This is significant as it means the Yocto Project will provide patches, fixes, and updates for an extended period of time, something that is essential for automotive systems, which have a longer life cycle than many other embedded Linux applications.”

    For people familiar with AGL and/or the Linux world, the quote above will make sense. For the rest of us, I’ll give some more background information.

  • Linux Foundation debuts new, secure, open source cloud native access management software platform

    Every time we use an online pay service, manage our finances online, or enter our credit-card information, we're demonstrating our good faith. Now, one organization wants to help us feel even more secure.

    [...]

    The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization enabling innovation through open source, also announced the Janssen Project Technical Steering Committee (TSC), which is comprised of engineers from IDEMIA, F5, BioID, Couchbase, and Gluu.

    It may not seem like a fresh concept—others have developed identity and access management platforms now in use—but the Janssen Project aspires to tackle, the Linux Foundation assured, "the most challenging security and performance requirements."

    Janssen uses a set of signing and encryption functionality, applicable for high-assurance transactions. It's based on new code that fuels the Gluu Server, which passed, said the Linux Foundation, the most OpenID self-certification tests among platforms.

  • Linux Foundation Announces Janssen Project

    The Linux Foundation has announced the Janssen Project, a cloud native identity and access management software platform that prioritizes security and performance for our digital society.

    Based on the latest code that powers the Gluu Server–which has passed more OpenID self-certification tests then any other platform, Janssen starts with a rich set of signing and encryption functionality that can be used for high assurance transactions.

»

More in Tux Machines

AMD: Documentation, SDMA and More

  • AMD Publishes RDNA 2 ISA Documentation - Phoronix

    AMD has carried out a timely release of their RDNA 2 ISA documentation for those interested in working on any compiler support around these very latest graphics processors or working on other shader optimization approaches, etc. The 291 page document outlining the RDNA 2 instruction set architecture is now public for all to enjoy. The ISA documentation has been the extent lately of AMD's public open-source programming documentation - in the past they did publish more hardware documentation concerning the GPU registers and all of the nitty-gritty details to assemble your own GPU driver, but that has been phased out for years. They have favored their open-source Linux driver stack as the alternative as a sort of living GPU document for those wondering about the inner-workings of recent AMD GPUs. Publishing all of the GPU documentation is a quite time intensive effort by their engineers and also needs to undergo lengthy internal and legal review processes, etc. By foregoing that their open-source Linux driver team can spend more time just working on improving the driver itself.

  • Radeon SDMA Support Is Deemed Too Buggy That It's Dropped From Open-Source Driver - Phoronix

    The SDMA support with Radeon GPUs appears to be in bad enough shape that at least for the open-source "RadeonSI" Gallium3D driver it's better off disabling the support code than trying to deal with the workarounds. We have seen cases of disabling SDMA for GFX9/Vega due to APU issues, disabling SDMA on Polaris due to corruption bugs, and breaking problems on much older hardware too. But even with the new Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" hardware, problems apparently still persist.

  • The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux - Phoronix

    It's been just over one month since AMD launched the Ryzen 5000 series as the first processors part of the Zen 3 family. The Linux performance continues to be terrific with the Ryzen 5600X / 5800X / 5900X / 5950X parts in our continued benchmarking. Some of the benchmarks that are in the works for publishing in the coming days and weeks include looking at Zen 3 compiler tuning on GCC and LLVM Clang now that patches are beginning to materialize, Radeon RX 6800 series performance with Ryzen 9 on Windows vs. Linux, Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 20.04/20.10 performance on the Ryzen 9 5900X, Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 performance, an AMD Smart Memory Access comparison on Linux, and also checking out how well the BSDs like FreeBSD and DragonFlyBSD perform with the Ryzen 5000 series. Those are just the tests currently in the works but more will surely be coming as well - throughout all the ongoing tests, the performance continues to impress.

Open Hardware and Devices With Android and Linux

  • Arduino Blog » These side glow fiber optic panels make beautiful wall decor

    Erdei’s build consists of a series of nine square frames, inside of which 3mm fiber optic strands are connected, looping gracefully from one edge to another. Each strand is lit by an addressable WS2812B LED module, under the control of an Arduino Nano.

  • Foenix 21-5-inch Android 8.1 smart touch computer features MediaTek MT8167A Cortex-A35 SoC

    Earlier this week, we covered Wireless Tag’s Industio 7-inch smart display powered by a SigmaStar SSD201 32-bit Arm Cortex-A7 processor and offering both Ethernet and WiFi 4 connectivity.

    •  
  • 21.5-inch touch console runs on MediaTek MT8167A

    Innocomm’s “Foenix Touch Console” runs Android on a 1.5GHz quad -A35 MediaTek MT8167A and offers a 21.5-inch, HD touchscreen plus an amp, 2x mics, audio I/O, LAN, 2x USB, 802.11ac, BT, and optional NFC, HDMI, and 2MP camera. Last year Innocomm launched SB30 SoM and SB50 SoM modules based on the quad-core, Cortex-A35 based MediaTek i300 and octa-core -A73 and -A53 MediaTek i500 SoCs, respectively. Now the company has posted a product page for a Foenix Touch Console that runs Android 8.1 or higher on another Cortex-A35 based MediaTek SoC: the MT8167A. The 21.5-inch, Full HD, open frame touch-panel computer is designed for HMI touch panels, interactive kiosks and digital signage, interactive retail consoles, and consoles for fitness equipment.

    •  
  • Elkhart Lake ultra-compact features triple 2.5GbE with PoE+

    Neousys unveiled a rugged “POC-400” embedded PC with Intel’s quad-core, up to 3.0GHz Atom x6425E plus up to 32GB DDR4, 2x DP, 3x 2.5GbE ports (2x with optional PoE+), and M.2 and MezIO expansion. The 153 x 108 x 56mm Neousys POC-400 is the second embedded system we have seen equipped with Intel’s new 10nm Elkhart Lake platform, following Vecow’s similarly ultra-compact, 150.4 x 106.2 x 66mm SPC-6000. The DIN-rail mountable system updates the design of the Apollo Lake based POC-300 and is similar in form factor to other Neousys POC systems such as its Ryzen Embedded V1000 based POC-500.

    •      
  • Projects for good
             

QEMU 5.2 Released For Improving The Linux Open-Source Virtualization Stack

QEMU 5.2 was released on Tuesday as the latest feature release for this open-source processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack. With QEMU 5.2 there are more than 3,200 changes but some of the release highlights include: - A number of RISC-V support improvements including OpenSBI 0.8, support for migrating machines, and a number of other low-level enhancements. Read more

Life after proprietary wares: German support biz flees IBM Db2 databases for something more Postgres-shaped

A German IT services outfit specialising in the insurance market has migrated 500 IBM Db2 databases to the EnterpriseDB (EDB) iteration of Postgres in a sign of life after proprietary wares. BG-Phoenics joins Indian credit reference agency TransUnion CIBIL, which shifted Oracle workloads to EDB, providing evidence for the viability of open-source database tech for demanding business workloads. Harald Stefan, head of platform databases for BG Phoenics, was in 2017 responsible for around 1,500 operational databases supporting 8,500 IT users in the social insurance market. His team took the decision to replace all of its IBM technology, including Db2, Tivoli and Websphere, which by the end of 2019 made up the core infrastructure supporting the content management system. Databases varied in size from smaller than 100GB to 2.5TB. The reason for the departure from Big Blue's technology was the complexity of the architecture and subsequent effect on management and licensing. It also had an impact on deployment times. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6