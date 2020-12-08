today's howtos
How to install Manjaro 20.2 GNOME Edition - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show how to install Manjaro 20.2 GNOME Edition.
How to Install OCS Inventory Asset Management Software CentOS 8
OCS "Open Computers and Software Inventory Next Generation" is an open-source assets management solution that allows you to inventory IT assets. It works by collecting the hardware and software information of the remote machine running the OCS client program and visualize the inventory through a web interface. It uses SNMP protocol to gather information from the network printers, switches, computer, etc.
In this tutorial, we will explain how to install OCS inventory on CentOS 8 server.
How to install PyCharm on Ubuntu 20.04
In this video, we are looking at how to install PyCharm, community edition, in Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Check OpenSSH Version – TecAdmin
OpenSSH is an secure networking utility for remote login with SSH protocol. This is the primary tools used by the most of Linux based systems for the remote SSH login.
OpenSSH provides you the option to connect remote system over the SSH protocol. Which provides the end to end encryption between communication to two systems.
This tutorial will help you to check OpenSSH version running on your system.
How to install Taiga Project Management on CentOS 8
Taiga is an open-source project management system that helps you to manage both simple and complex projects for startups.
Chattr Command in Linux (File Attributes)
In Linux, file attributes are meta-data properties that describe the file’s behavior. For example, an attribute can indicate whether a file is compressed or specify if the file can be deleted.
Some attributes like immutability can be set or cleared, while others like encryption are read-only and can only be viewed. The support for certain attributes depends on the filesystem being used.
This article explains how to use the chattr command to change file attributes on Linux file systems.
How to setup SSH login without password on Linux systems - The Linux GURUS
We might be required to setup ssh login without password for any number of reasons like remote file/commands execution, initiating backups with SCP, etc. In this tutorial, we will learn to setup ssh login without password by using ssh public-private key-based authentication.
For this to work, we will first have to create ssh keys on one server, named SERVER A & then will copy the created public key to another Linux server, named SERVER B. The public key is copied into the file located in a user’s ssh directory i.e. ‘/home/user/.ssh/authorized_keys’.
Watch: Cyberpunk 2077 Running on Arch Linux
Cyberpunk 2077 launched today on Steam, but it’s a Windows-only game. However, Valve was quick to update their Wine-based Proton compatibility tool for Steam Play to add support for Linux systems. Therefore, to run Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux you would need to have Proton 5.13-4 installed on your GNU/Linux distribution, along with the Mesa Git graphics stack, and an AMD Radeon GPU.
Raspberry Pi 4 Compatible Kit Offers Upgradeable Open Computer
Made from extruded aluminum, the Model 100 is large enough to accommodate any single board computer (SBC). The chassis has space for three small 1920 x 480 resolution HDMI touchscreens and an obligatory RGB mechanical keyboard. The aesthetic of the Model 100 screams "hacker," and it will come in two colors: "Cyberpunk Black" and "Retropunk Silver." Moving around the back, we can see the ports of the SBC broken out into what appears to be industrial-style connectors, but as the only images available are renders, this could change on release. Common ports for HDMI, USB, Ethernet are present, along with four SMA antenna ports. However, the Raspberry Pi uses an internal PCB antenna, so it is unclear how these ports will be used. To power the Model 100, we can use a 5V supply for boards such as the Raspberry Pi. For other boards we can use a 12V supply. Also: Arduino Blog » Arduino-based machine makes cutting and stripping wires easy
I Just Edited 1080p Video On This $70 Computer
With my recent shift to full-time video production, I’m typically editing 1080p and 4K video on an expensive PC packing a Ryzen 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super. So when someone suggested I try to slap together a video using the new $70 Raspberry Pi 400, I chuckled and tossed the idea aside. But then my technological curiosity got the best of me (it always does) and I tackled it head on. I was expecting a downright infuriating experience, but the combination of ARM-friendly Linux distro Ubuntu MATE and open source video editor Kdenlive turned in results that legitimately surprised me. Now, this is a fully functional $70 PC (it even ships with a free operating system) built inside of the official Raspberry Pi keyboard. It can drive two monitors and has an ethernet port and three USB ports. Spend an extra $30 and you’ll get the complete kit featuring a mouse, USB-C power adapter and a full-color book guiding beginners down the path of their first Raspberry Pi adventures. Also: 10 Ways to Get Started with Raspberry Pi
Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi 400, Ncmpcpp, mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, Destination Linux and Coder Radio
