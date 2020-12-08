Language Selection

Watch: Cyberpunk 2077 Running on Arch Linux

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 10th of December 2020 04:04:24 AM Filed under
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 launched today on Steam, but it’s a Windows-only game. However, Valve was quick to update their Wine-based Proton compatibility tool for Steam Play to add support for Linux systems.

Therefore, to run Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux you would need to have Proton 5.13-4 installed on your GNU/Linux distribution, along with the Mesa Git graphics stack, and an AMD Radeon GPU.

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 10th of December 2020 04:30:14 AM.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4 - Phoronix

    In an unexpected but pleasant surprise, there is support in the just-released Proton 5.13-4 for this game set to be released tomorrow. Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game developed by CD Projekt and powered by their REDengine 4. This open-world game is releasing on Windows tomorrow (10 December) and will work in conjunction with this Wine downstream that powers Steam Play.

  • Valve puts up Proton 5.13-4 to get Cyberpunk 2077 working on Linux for AMD GPUs | GamingOnLinux

    Two bits of major news to cover for the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer, with some exciting major changes coming in with updates. Don't know what Steam Play Proton is? Go take a look at our dedicated page.

    Firstly, if you have an AMD GPU and you don't mind grabbing the latest development code for the Mesa graphics drivers - Cyberpunk 2077 should actually work on Linux with the new Proton 5.13-4 release. Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned that CD PROJEKT RED allowed them some early testing time to get the work done for both vkd3d (the Direct3D 12 to Vulkan layer) and radv (the AMD Mesa Vulkan driver). As an NVIDIA GPU owner, this makes me quite jealous as it seems my only other current choice on Linux is Stadia or GeForce NOW (unofficially - until later in 2021).

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 10th of December 2020 04:34:40 AM.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Will Run on Linux via Steam Play

    In a surprising turn of events, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable thru Steam Play on Linux operating systems starting tomorrow. This is all made possible thru Steam's Proton compatibility layer which allows Windows-based games to run on Linux. Phoronix spotted Cyberpunk 2077 support in an update for Proton, version 5.13-4 which was made specifically to add support for the hot new game.

    The only requirements are an AMD Radeon graphics card, a Steam copy of the game (obviously), and the Mesa 20.1 git (Mesa is an open-source implementation for APIs like OpenCL and Vulkan). To see what's recommended for best performance, check out our list of Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements, but note that you won't want to use an Nvidia card.

Raspberry Pi 4 Compatible Kit Offers Upgradeable Open Computer

Made from extruded aluminum, the Model 100 is large enough to accommodate any single board computer (SBC). The chassis has space for three small 1920 x 480 resolution HDMI touchscreens and an obligatory RGB mechanical keyboard. The aesthetic of the Model 100 screams "hacker," and it will come in two colors: "Cyberpunk Black" and "Retropunk Silver." Moving around the back, we can see the ports of the SBC broken out into what appears to be industrial-style connectors, but as the only images available are renders, this could change on release. Common ports for HDMI, USB, Ethernet are present, along with four SMA antenna ports. However, the Raspberry Pi uses an internal PCB antenna, so it is unclear how these ports will be used. To power the Model 100, we can use a 5V supply for boards such as the Raspberry Pi. For other boards we can use a 12V supply. Read more Also: Arduino Blog » Arduino-based machine makes cutting and stripping wires easy

I Just Edited 1080p Video On This $70 Computer

With my recent shift to full-time video production, I’m typically editing 1080p and 4K video on an expensive PC packing a Ryzen 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super. So when someone suggested I try to slap together a video using the new $70 Raspberry Pi 400, I chuckled and tossed the idea aside. But then my technological curiosity got the best of me (it always does) and I tackled it head on. I was expecting a downright infuriating experience, but the combination of ARM-friendly Linux distro Ubuntu MATE and open source video editor Kdenlive turned in results that legitimately surprised me. Now, this is a fully functional $70 PC (it even ships with a free operating system) built inside of the official Raspberry Pi keyboard. It can drive two monitors and has an ethernet port and three USB ports. Spend an extra $30 and you’ll get the complete kit featuring a mouse, USB-C power adapter and a full-color book guiding beginners down the path of their first Raspberry Pi adventures. Read more Also: 10 Ways to Get Started with Raspberry Pi

Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi 400, Ncmpcpp, mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, Destination Linux and Coder Radio

  • 1080p Video Editing on a Raspberry Pi 400 with Ubuntu MATE - YouTube

    Welcome back to our series about the Raspberry Pi 400! In this video Jason attempts to produce a 1080p video using Kdenlive and Ubuntu MATE.

  • Ncmpcpp: Let's Rice Up This Music Player - YouTube

    Ncmpcpp is an amazing terminal based music player for Linux and today we're going to take from looking fairly boring like it does out of the box to being a genuenly impressive looking terminal application. We won't be configuring everything but this should give you a decent baseline to work with.

  • mintCast 349.5 – Just Some Linux ISOs – mintCast

    In our Innards section, we talk Docker, OpenVPN and Transmission And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

  • FLOSS Weekly 608: What Makes a Standard?

    Take a deep dive into the connections between standards, open-source, and much more with John Wunderlich. John contributes to many standards efforts as a self-described privacist with a degree in history and who in past lives was a journeyman machinist and trained air traffic controller.

  • 203: TOR De Force of M1 Mac - Destination Linux

    This week we’re going to dive into the world of TOR, the Onion Router. Is Tor a good way to stay private on the internet? Is using the Tor Browser really safe? Can you truly remain anonymous using this tool? Those questions and more are what deep dive in this episode. We also take a look at the new Patreon Campaign in order to reverse engineer Linux Support on the M1 Mac from Apple. In addition we will be covering community feedback and of course we have our popular tips/tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.

  • Coder In the Woods | Coder Radio 391

    Time to talk business, and Chris reveals his biggest mistake since going independent.

