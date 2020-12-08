Gang Beasts from Boneloaf is the super-silly party game that sees various gelatinous characters engage in brutal fisticuffs and it's bigger and better than ever. Probably one of the funniest and dumbest multiplayer fighting party games around, and it seems they're going to keep on updating it after splitting from Double Fine.

There's a lot to go over but here's a small slice of what to expect: a major Unity game engine upgrade, it's now 64bit on Linux with 32bit removed, a new glass destruction system they said should look and perform better, a new buoyancy system to perform better and allow them to do more types of liquid, lots of new costumes and parts for customization including adding the Yogscast Charity Drive 2015 DLC now being part of the game, a new Aquarium stage, new audio, tons of combat tweaks to make it feel better and the list just goes on and on.