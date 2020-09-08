Not so long ago, I was using macOS as my daily driver. The main reason why I got a macbook was the underlying BSD Unix and the nice graphics it provides. Also, I have an iPhone. But they were also the same reasons for why I left macOS.

It’s no secret that Linux-based operating systems have been garnering quite some popularity as of late. Well, why wouldn’t they? There’s a lot of advantages that Linux distros have to bring to the table, the most notable of which is privacy. Thanks to Linux’s way, these operating systems can secure the user data from malware and other such attacks. Other than that, you can also better manage your files and decide who will have what kind of access to which files, courtesy of the directory permissions that you’ll get with Linux.

Games: Gang Beasts, Cyberpunk 2077 and SDL Amusing multiplayer party game Gang Beasts has a huge update and big sale | GamingOnLinux Gang Beasts from Boneloaf is the super-silly party game that sees various gelatinous characters engage in brutal fisticuffs and it's bigger and better than ever. Probably one of the funniest and dumbest multiplayer fighting party games around, and it seems they're going to keep on updating it after splitting from Double Fine. There's a lot to go over but here's a small slice of what to expect: a major Unity game engine upgrade, it's now 64bit on Linux with 32bit removed, a new glass destruction system they said should look and perform better, a new buoyancy system to perform better and allow them to do more types of liquid, lots of new costumes and parts for customization including adding the Yogscast Charity Drive 2015 DLC now being part of the game, a new Aquarium stage, new audio, tons of combat tweaks to make it feel better and the list just goes on and on.

Valve puts up Proton 5.13-4 to get Cyberpunk 2077 working on Linux for AMD GPUs | GamingOnLinux Two bits of major news to cover for the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer, with some exciting major changes coming in with updates. Don't know what Steam Play Proton is? Go take a look at our dedicated page. Firstly, if you have an AMD GPU and you don't mind grabbing the latest development code for the Mesa graphics drivers - Cyberpunk 2077 should actually work on Linux with the new Proton 5.13-4 release. Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned that CD PROJEKT RED allowed them some early testing time to get the work done for both vkd3d (the Direct3D 12 to Vulkan layer) and radv (the AMD Mesa Vulkan driver). As an NVIDIA GPU owner, this makes me quite jealous as it seems my only other current choice on Linux is Stadia or GeForce NOW (unofficially - until later in 2021).

Updated SDL to 2.0.14 in preparation for release candidate

SDL 2.0.14 Being Prepared With OS/2 Support, PS5 DualSense + Xbox Series X Controllers - Phoronix A new SDL2 library release is being prepared for this widely-used, cross-platform abstraction layer popular with games for supporting a wide range of input devices / peripherals and other vast subsystem coverage in a portable manner.