Android Leftovers
-
The 20 Best Police Scanner Apps for Android in 2021
-
Top 10 Best SMS Android Apps – 2020
-
Top 10 Best Action Games For Android
-
Best Android app deals of the day: Old Man’s Journey, GPS Speed Pro, more
-
How to Stop Spam Texts on an iPhone or Android
-
How to Block Phone Numbers on iPhones, Android Smartphones
-
How to Add Custom Toggles to Android 11's New Power Menu
-
Xiaomi Mi 10 gets Android 11 stable update in India
-
Redmi Note 9 Pro starts receiving Android 11 update in India
-
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 models are the first to get Android 11 and One UI 3.0
-
BlackBerry and Android partner up to secure Android 11
-
Leaked teaser video of Samsung Galaxy S21 shows new Android flagship in all its glory
-
The Easiest Way to Blur Faces in Videos on Your Android Phone
-
Google announces improvements to search in Google Drive on Android
-
Single tap sign-ins coming to Chrome on Android
-
Can't send or receive messages on your Android phone? You're not alone
-
Chrome for Android rolling out helpful icons to the overflow menu
-
New features coming to Google Pixel and other Android devices: Here are the details
-
Nokia is announcing a new Android Go smartphone on December 15
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 501 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 5 Linux Tablets That’s Great For Privacy
It’s no secret that Linux-based operating systems have been garnering quite some popularity as of late. Well, why wouldn’t they? There’s a lot of advantages that Linux distros have to bring to the table, the most notable of which is privacy. Thanks to Linux’s way, these operating systems can secure the user data from malware and other such attacks. Other than that, you can also better manage your files and decide who will have what kind of access to which files, courtesy of the directory permissions that you’ll get with Linux.
macOS to FreeBSD migration a.k.a why I left macOS
I think the title tells a lot about the story I’m going to tell you.
This is not a technical documentation for how I migrated from macOS to FreeBSD. This is a high-level for why I migrated from macOS to FreeBSD.
Not so long ago, I was using macOS as my daily driver. The main reason why I got a macbook was the underlying BSD Unix and the nice graphics it provides. Also, I have an iPhone. But they were also the same reasons for why I left macOS.Also: Fiddling with OpenBSD ports
Games: Gang Beasts, Cyberpunk 2077 and SDL
Mozilla Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 4 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 55 min ago