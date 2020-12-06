Games: Tokyo Re:Connect, Book of Travels, Desperados III, INZANE, Steam Browsing
-
After a new visual novel? Tokyo Re:Connect is coming to Linux with a demo up | GamingOnLinux
What looks like it could be a really high quality romance visual novel, Tokyo Re:Connect from KONEKO now has a demo available and they're crowdfunding on Kickstarter.
"You play as the protagonist Shindou Touki, who moves from the countryside to Tokyo, to begin a new chapter in his life. Navigate through various choices and the life of a high school student in the city, as Touki learns what it means to connect with others. Including over 30 hours of gameplay, detailed CG, and a moving soundtrack – all in high definition – your choices will affect the path you take."
-
Check out 30 minutes of the upcoming TMORPG Book of Travels | GamingOnLinux
Might and Delight (Shelter, Meadow and more) are currently developing Book of Travels which they're calling a TMORPG (Tiny Multiplayer Online RPG) and it looks seriously gorgeous.
With a crowdfunding campaign well behind them now that was a success back in November 2019, they're fully into the production on it now and they put up around 30 minutes of footage along with commentary to give us a true proper first look at what to expect from it. I'm ridiculously curious about this since it will have small player numbers per cluster, it will rely on your character learning a unique symbol language and a focus on authentic roleplaying.
-
Desperados III has a final free update as Mimimi Games move to self-publish their next | GamingOnLinux
Mimimi Games are giving Desperados III a "proper goodbye" with the final free update, and it's quite an exciting one for an already amazing game.
Just released is the "Bounty Mode Update" which allows you to change how you play the game. You will be able to play with all character across almost every major mission, so this means you can make it easier or spice it up and make it perhaps more interestingly difficult for yourself. Mimmi said "You want to crash the Mayor's wedding in "Mission 4: Until Death Do Us Part" with all characters and create some fun voodoo chaos with Isabelle, while the Doc snipes his way through the wedding preparations. Well, here you go!".
There's also now a simple form of a level editor, which they call "Level Editing Cheats" that allows you to go into any mission and activate a new mode where you can then spawn all sorts of things in. Save it and then share it. Not quite a full level editor but close and could allow for some interesting creations with the existing levels.
-
INZANE is an upcoming cinematic side-scroller adventure that looks awesome | GamingOnLinux
With some pretty impressive visuals at time, the upcoming side-scroller INZANE is one to keep on your watch list or help fund it if it catches your attention like it did mine. Confirmed to be coming to Linux and Windows, with macOS planned later.
"An experiment plagued by psychological suffering, which is fleeing from itself and other threats, wandering through a world in which reality and imagination are not far apart. A 2D cinematic side-scroller with a fascinating mystical atmosphere and detailed hand-crafted world. Exciting and complex puzzles that are unique in their own way."
-
Valve upgrade the Steam browsing experience in the latest Steam Labs experiment | GamingOnLinux
With so many thousands of games available on Steam, discovering what you want can be a serious pain in the arse and Valve are clearly aware of that with a new Steam Labs experiment.
Steam Labs Experiment 010: Browsing Steam is now available on an opt-in basis, which introduces a much broader set of ways to explore all the various games on Steam. Using some of the new tagging systems they built for other already rolled out features, it's added a ton of new areas to Steam.
It updates the main navigation bar on Steam to give you a quick menu for New & Noteworthy releases along with a huge Categories menu. Originally (and for anyone not testing it right now), the Categories menu was very simplistic and only offered a few basic tags to get you going.
-
