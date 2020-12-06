Both models should be able to support a range of operating systems including server-specific options like pfSense, LibreELEC, or OpenWrt as well as desktop (or mobile) operating systems including Windows, various GNU/Linux distributions, or Android. According to promotional materials, the ZimaBoard comes from the same folks who make the LattePanda line of single-board computers with Intel chips… although I don’t see any mention of the ZimaBoard on the LattePanda website or social media channels. Also: Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes

Neousys’ rugged “Nuvis-534RT” real-time vision controller features AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 with 16GB DDR4, 4x GbE ports with PoE+, 4x USB, M.2 with NVMe, and DIO, lighting, and camera controls. Neousys, which recently announced an Intel Elkhart Lake based POC-400 embedded system, has posted a product page for a vision control system. Like the company’s POC-500 embedded PC and POC-551VTC in-vehicle controller, the Nuvis-534RT runs on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000.

Goodbye Thanksgiving (well, for some of us), hello Christmas! The holiday season really is the best, and it always brings interesting robotics news, which we will now distill into a quick dose of delightful and easily-digestible tidbits. As always, if you’d like to see your work showcased here, please send an email to robotics.community@canonical.com, and we’ll feature it in next month’s blog. [...] With the release of ROS Foxy earlier this year, the ROS 2 community introduced “Rolling Ridley”. It’s named this way because it’s a “rolling” release– what is that? The documentation says that it’s “a staging area for future stable distributions of ROS 2..” Basically, unlike traditional releases like Foxy and Noetic that have a defined support timeframe and well-defined versions of packages contained within them, a rolling release will continue to roll, as it were– there is no defined support timeframe, and versions of software on that release will continue to be updated often. You can consider it more or less the trunk of development for ROS 2 as a whole, out of which new ROS distributions are cut and stabilized before final release.

The RISC-V Summit 2020 is currently taking place virtually, and RISC-V International, a non-profit corporation aiming to drive the adoption and implementation of the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), took the occasion to remind us of the growth of the ISA both in terms of commercial adaption, education, and other projects.

Graphics: MoltenVK, Mesa and Radeon Vulkan Comes To Apple Silicon GPUs / M1 By Means Of MoltenVK 1.1.1 - Phoronix While Apple continues to drive their own Metal graphics/compute API, Vulkan support built atop Metal continues to mature thanks to the open-source MoltenVK project. With the MoltenVK's latest update is now support for Apple Silicon with the M1's new GPU. MoltenVK 1.1.1 was released on Wednesday and while the version number may seem like an insignificant update, it's actually a big one. There are a number of updates in this release for Vulkan-on-Metal and is rounded out by the initial Apple M1 "Apple Silicon" support. Apple Silicon needed some additional GPU pixel formats support and different device properties to be set, among other tweaks for this brand new Apple hardware.

Mesa 21.0 Begins Landing Optimizations For AMD Smart Access Memory - Phoronix While AMD Smart Access Memory has already been supported under Linux for some time with its resizable BAR functionality, only now with all the excitement around the feature being promoted with the Ryzen 5000 series and Radeon RX 6000 series hardware is the Mesa driver code beginning to see some optimizations for it. Lead RadeonSI developer Marek Olšák of AMD has merged a set of optimizations for AMD Smart Access Memory that will come in next quarter's Mesa 21.0 release. The code that landed today include a helper for determining Smart Access Memory / all vRAM visible, only force the staging uploads for vRAM when Smart Access Memory isn't enabled, and only use staging for linear textures when the feature is disabled. For cases when Smart Access Memory is enabled, vRAM is now used for command buffers, the pipe usage stream is mapped to vRAM, and the uploading code has been unified and going straight to vRAM with this feature enabled. More details within this merge request.

AMD Opens Up The Code To Its Radeon Memory Visualizer - Phoronix Back in May was AMD's celebration of the GPUOpen re-launch and that included the introduction of the Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) as their newest tool at the time. But rather strange for being a "GPUOpen" development tool is that it was Windows-only and not actually open-source. Today that has now changed with Radeon Memory Visualizer going open-source. GPUOpen announced today that the Radeon Memory Visualizer is in fact open-source and available under an MIT license. This tool is designed to provide insight into video memory usage during various workloads and help in vRAM profiling. RMV was updated last month for RDNA 2 while just ahead of Christmas they made good on their word to open-source it.