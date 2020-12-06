Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 10th of December 2020 08:09:04 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Step by step guide to reset root password in Mysql - LinuxTechLab

    Working with MySQL or MariaDB database, you might have faced a situation where you might have forgotten root or another user's password, or being SysAdmin, you might have had to deal with users who have forgotten their password. In this tutorial, we will learn to reset the root password in Mysql or resetting any other user account's password (the same steps can also be used to reset the user's password in MariaDB as well).

  • Manage operations on S3 Bucket using aws-cli from the EC2 instance

    We can create and manage the S3 bucket using the AWS console. Sometimes there can be a need where we want to create and perform operations on the S3 Bucket from the command line. If you are not aware of the S3 bucket and would like to learn about it click here where you can find an article about the S3 bucket written by me.

  • How to start and kill a process in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    A process is a series of steps to perform some specific tasks. In terms of computer science, a process is a program undergoing execution. Often Multiple processes run at a time. One process is associated with one program and each process has different components that perform their respective tasks. Different properties are associated with each process.

  • How to disable ICMP ping replies (linux) | RNM

    Few weeks ago during server setup phase for one of my project, I notice there is no ICMP or ping replies from server and some port are not able to access.

    I told the network engineer to check and seem they blocking the ports and disabling ICMP replies from their firewall configuration.

  • How to clean up the Fedora root folder - Red Hat Developer

    When upgrading a package or the Fedora release version, I sometimes hit the error:

    Disk Requirements: At least XXX more space needed on the / filesystem.
    This message tells me that the disk space is inadequate. I need to clean the Fedora root folder space before performing the upgrade.

    When browsing to learn more about this issue, I can easily find many people who have the same problem, as well as many different cases where it occurs. In addition, the possible ways to fix this issue are typically spread over various forums, making it complicated to choose the right path.

    In this article, I grouped together several interesting sources that describe different ways to address this issue, even when my case wasn’t the root cause. I hope my experience and understanding of this issue helps save you time in resolving it.

  • How to change the Vertical Mx linux Taskbar panel to bottom - Linux Shout

    MX Linux is grabbing popularity much faster than other Linux in the same category because of speed and its less resource consumption. By default, it comes with an Xfce desktop environment but with a left-side vertical taskbar, which is really uncomfortable and annoying at least for me. In case, the same goes for you and you also want to customize MX Linux Taskbar to the standard one, as we have on Linux Mint or Windows, then here is the solution.

    [...]

    After having the panel at the bottom one thing that remains problematic for some people is the position of the MX Linux start menu button.

    It will remain on the right side and to move it to the left side, in Panel preferences, click on the Items tab and the move select Whisker Menu, drag it to the top. In the same way, move other icons. If you want to add any other application shortcut then that can be possible from there by using the + icon.

  • How to Install PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04

    PHP is arguably one of the most widely used server-side programming languages. It’s the language of choice when developing dynamic and responsive websites. In fact, popular CM platforms such as WordPress, Drupal, and Magento are based on PHP.

    At the time of penning down this guide, the latest version of PHP is PHP 8.0. It was released on November 26, 2020. It boasts of new features and optimizations such as union types, named arguments, null safe operator, match expression, JIT, and improvements in error handling and consistency.

    This tutorial walks you through the installation of PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04.

  • How to Install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 with Apache and Nginx - LinuxBuz

    PHP also know as “PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor” is an open-source and most widely used scripting language used for developing dynamic and responsive web applications. It was created by Rasmus Lerdorf and used as a general-purpose programming language.

    At the time of writing this tutorial, the latest version of PHP is PHP 8.0. It was officially released on November 26th, 2020. It contains a number of new features including, Union Types, Match Expressions, Named Arguments, Attributes, Weak Maps, and much more.

    In this tutorial, we will explain how to install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 and integrate it with Apache and Nginx web server.

  • How to become a cloud administrator
  • How to Install FreeBSD 12 on VirtualBox? – Linux Hint

    FreeBSD is one of the many open-source distributions of the Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) Kernel. Since BSD is an iteration of Research Unix, FreeBSD is said to be a Unix-like operating system. It can be used on pretty much any processor adaptive to Intel’s x86 architecture. Other builds that can run it includes amd64, PC-98, Alpha/AXP, and IA-64. It is known for being more reliable and faster than Linux, hence used as an alternative to Linux. It is favored by manufacturing companies, and such other entities, because of its licensing system, which allows them to modify the kernel without having to make the changes open-source.

    This tutorial is about installing FreeBSD 12 on VirtualBox. The instructions here are universal to almost all other hypervisors.

  • How To Repeat A Command Every X Seconds On Linux - Linux Uprising Blog

    This article explains how to repeat a command every X seconds on Linux, in 2 ways: using watch, and using sleep in a while loop (with a way to avoid time drift when using long-running commands).

  • How To Install Monitorix on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monitorix on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Monitorix is a free, open-source, lightweight system monitoring tool designed to monitor as many services and system resources as possible. It has been created to be used under production UNIX/Linux servers, but due to its simplicity and small size, you may also use it on embedded devices as well.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install Monitorix system monitoring tool on CentOS 8.

  • Linux Run Command As Another User
Devices/Embedded: RISC-V Summit 2020, Robotics, Neousys, Raspberry Pi

  • RISC-V hardware & software ecosystem highlights in 2020

    The RISC-V Summit 2020 is currently taking place virtually, and RISC-V International, a non-profit corporation aiming to drive the adoption and implementation of the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), took the occasion to remind us of the growth of the ISA both in terms of commercial adaption, education, and other projects.

  • The State of Robotics – November 2020 | Ubuntu

    Goodbye Thanksgiving (well, for some of us), hello Christmas! The holiday season really is the best, and it always brings interesting robotics news, which we will now distill into a quick dose of delightful and easily-digestible tidbits. As always, if you’d like to see your work showcased here, please send an email to robotics.community@canonical.com, and we’ll feature it in next month’s blog. [...] With the release of ROS Foxy earlier this year, the ROS 2 community introduced “Rolling Ridley”. It’s named this way because it’s a “rolling” release– what is that? The documentation says that it’s “a staging area for future stable distributions of ROS 2..” Basically, unlike traditional releases like Foxy and Noetic that have a defined support timeframe and well-defined versions of packages contained within them, a rolling release will continue to roll, as it were– there is no defined support timeframe, and versions of software on that release will continue to be updated often. You can consider it more or less the trunk of development for ROS 2 as a whole, out of which new ROS distributions are cut and stabilized before final release.

  • Vision controller with 4x PoE+ ports runs on Ryzen V1000

    Neousys’ rugged “Nuvis-534RT” real-time vision controller features AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 with 16GB DDR4, 4x GbE ports with PoE+, 4x USB, M.2 with NVMe, and DIO, lighting, and camera controls. Neousys, which recently announced an Intel Elkhart Lake based POC-400 embedded system, has posted a product page for a vision control system. Like the company’s POC-500 embedded PC and POC-551VTC in-vehicle controller, the Nuvis-534RT runs on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000.

  • Gifts that last all year round

ZimaBoard is a hackable single-board server with Intel Apollo Lake (crowdfunding)

Both models should be able to support a range of operating systems including server-specific options like pfSense, LibreELEC, or OpenWrt as well as desktop (or mobile) operating systems including Windows, various GNU/Linux distributions, or Android. According to promotional materials, the ZimaBoard comes from the same folks who make the LattePanda line of single-board computers with Intel chips… although I don’t see any mention of the ZimaBoard on the LattePanda website or social media channels. Read more Also: Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes

Graphics: MoltenVK, Mesa and Radeon

  • Vulkan Comes To Apple Silicon GPUs / M1 By Means Of MoltenVK 1.1.1 - Phoronix

    While Apple continues to drive their own Metal graphics/compute API, Vulkan support built atop Metal continues to mature thanks to the open-source MoltenVK project. With the MoltenVK's latest update is now support for Apple Silicon with the M1's new GPU. MoltenVK 1.1.1 was released on Wednesday and while the version number may seem like an insignificant update, it's actually a big one. There are a number of updates in this release for Vulkan-on-Metal and is rounded out by the initial Apple M1 "Apple Silicon" support. Apple Silicon needed some additional GPU pixel formats support and different device properties to be set, among other tweaks for this brand new Apple hardware.

  • Mesa 21.0 Begins Landing Optimizations For AMD Smart Access Memory - Phoronix

    While AMD Smart Access Memory has already been supported under Linux for some time with its resizable BAR functionality, only now with all the excitement around the feature being promoted with the Ryzen 5000 series and Radeon RX 6000 series hardware is the Mesa driver code beginning to see some optimizations for it. Lead RadeonSI developer Marek Olšák of AMD has merged a set of optimizations for AMD Smart Access Memory that will come in next quarter's Mesa 21.0 release. The code that landed today include a helper for determining Smart Access Memory / all vRAM visible, only force the staging uploads for vRAM when Smart Access Memory isn't enabled, and only use staging for linear textures when the feature is disabled. For cases when Smart Access Memory is enabled, vRAM is now used for command buffers, the pipe usage stream is mapped to vRAM, and the uploading code has been unified and going straight to vRAM with this feature enabled. More details within this merge request.

  • AMD Opens Up The Code To Its Radeon Memory Visualizer - Phoronix

    Back in May was AMD's celebration of the GPUOpen re-launch and that included the introduction of the Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) as their newest tool at the time. But rather strange for being a "GPUOpen" development tool is that it was Windows-only and not actually open-source. Today that has now changed with Radeon Memory Visualizer going open-source. GPUOpen announced today that the Radeon Memory Visualizer is in fact open-source and available under an MIT license. This tool is designed to provide insight into video memory usage during various workloads and help in vRAM profiling. RMV was updated last month for RDNA 2 while just ahead of Christmas they made good on their word to open-source it.

Linux Foundation: ACRN, Janssen Project and More

  • Linux Foundation's ACRN Hypervisor Achieves First Commercial Product Integration with TTTech Industrial

    IoT Solutions provider TTTech Industrial today is launching the first commercial product based on the Linux Foundation's ACRN™ hypervisor for the industrial market. With the latest release of its Nerve Blue industrial edge computing platform, TTTech Industrial is making ACRN 2.0 available to customers in a commercial, fully supported software solution that runs on a variety of Intel processors in an array of industrial applications. ACRN Project members include ADLINK, Aptiv, Intel Corporation, LGE and Neusoft Corporation.

  • Linux Foundation’s ACRN Hypervisor Debuts On Nerve Blue Industrial Edge Platform

    TTTech Industrial has announced the first commercial product based on the Linux Foundation’s ACRN hypervisor for the industrial market. With the latest release of its Nerve Blue industrial edge computing platform, TTTech Industrial is making ACRN 2.0 available to customers in a commercial, fully supported software solution that runs on a variety of Intel processors in an array of industrial applications.

  • Open source ACRN hypervisor debuts on an industrial edge platform

    TTTech’s Linux-based “Nerve Blue’” industrial edge computing platform is the first commercial implementation of the open source ACRN hypervisor. Nerve Blue includes a node stack that runs on Intel based systems plus a cloud management stack. TTTech Industrial has launched the first commercial product built around ACRN, the Linux Foundation’s lightweight hypervisor for safety critical embedded applications. The Nerve Blue platform uses ACRN 2.0 “to run PLC software for controlling high-speed machine functions alongside other less time-sensitive software applications on the same hardware platform,” says the Linux Foundation. The Linux-based Nerve Blue is available now on systems will Intel Apollo Lake and 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors. In early 2021, support will be added for Elkhart Lake (Atom x6000E).

  • The Linux Foundation is getting into the access management game

    To bolster trust and security in online transactions, the Linux Foundation (LF) has announced a new cloud-native identity and access management project. In a press release, LF argues that online trust is essential to a digital society and with the new initiative it “seeks to tackle the most challenging security and performance requirements.” The project, christened Janssen, is based on the well-known open source access management platform, Gluu server, and inherits its set of signing and encryption features.

  • Linux Foundation launches Janssen project to rebuild online trust with cloud IAM platform | Biometric Update

    The Janssen Project has been launched by the Linux Foundation to develop a cloud native identity and access management software platform prioritizing security and performance, based on Gluu Server. The platform is conceived of as benefiting from robust signing and encryption functionalities to address the fundamental challenge of online trust.

  • For the love of open source: Why developers work on Linux and open-source software | ZDNet

    The myth of the open-source developer is they're unemployed young men coding away in basements. The truth is different. The Linux Foundation's Open Source Security Foundation (OSSF) and the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) new survey, Report on the 2020 FOSS Contributor Survey, found a significant number of women developers, with the plurality of programmers in their 30s, and the majority are working full-time jobs with an annual average pay rate of $123,000.

