Step by step guide to reset root password in Mysql - LinuxTechLab
Working with MySQL or MariaDB database, you might have faced a situation where you might have forgotten root or another user's password, or being SysAdmin, you might have had to deal with users who have forgotten their password. In this tutorial, we will learn to reset the root password in Mysql or resetting any other user account's password (the same steps can also be used to reset the user's password in MariaDB as well).
Manage operations on S3 Bucket using aws-cli from the EC2 instance
We can create and manage the S3 bucket using the AWS console. Sometimes there can be a need where we want to create and perform operations on the S3 Bucket from the command line. If you are not aware of the S3 bucket and would like to learn about it click here where you can find an article about the S3 bucket written by me.
How to start and kill a process in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
A process is a series of steps to perform some specific tasks. In terms of computer science, a process is a program undergoing execution. Often Multiple processes run at a time. One process is associated with one program and each process has different components that perform their respective tasks. Different properties are associated with each process.
How to disable ICMP ping replies (linux) | RNM
Few weeks ago during server setup phase for one of my project, I notice there is no ICMP or ping replies from server and some port are not able to access.
I told the network engineer to check and seem they blocking the ports and disabling ICMP replies from their firewall configuration.
How to clean up the Fedora root folder - Red Hat Developer
When upgrading a package or the Fedora release version, I sometimes hit the error:
Disk Requirements: At least XXX more space needed on the / filesystem.
This message tells me that the disk space is inadequate. I need to clean the Fedora root folder space before performing the upgrade.
When browsing to learn more about this issue, I can easily find many people who have the same problem, as well as many different cases where it occurs. In addition, the possible ways to fix this issue are typically spread over various forums, making it complicated to choose the right path.
In this article, I grouped together several interesting sources that describe different ways to address this issue, even when my case wasn’t the root cause. I hope my experience and understanding of this issue helps save you time in resolving it.
How to change the Vertical Mx linux Taskbar panel to bottom - Linux Shout
MX Linux is grabbing popularity much faster than other Linux in the same category because of speed and its less resource consumption. By default, it comes with an Xfce desktop environment but with a left-side vertical taskbar, which is really uncomfortable and annoying at least for me. In case, the same goes for you and you also want to customize MX Linux Taskbar to the standard one, as we have on Linux Mint or Windows, then here is the solution.
[...]
After having the panel at the bottom one thing that remains problematic for some people is the position of the MX Linux start menu button.
It will remain on the right side and to move it to the left side, in Panel preferences, click on the Items tab and the move select Whisker Menu, drag it to the top. In the same way, move other icons. If you want to add any other application shortcut then that can be possible from there by using the + icon.
How to Install PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04
PHP is arguably one of the most widely used server-side programming languages. It’s the language of choice when developing dynamic and responsive websites. In fact, popular CM platforms such as WordPress, Drupal, and Magento are based on PHP.
At the time of penning down this guide, the latest version of PHP is PHP 8.0. It was released on November 26, 2020. It boasts of new features and optimizations such as union types, named arguments, null safe operator, match expression, JIT, and improvements in error handling and consistency.
This tutorial walks you through the installation of PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04.
How to Install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 with Apache and Nginx - LinuxBuz
PHP also know as “PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor” is an open-source and most widely used scripting language used for developing dynamic and responsive web applications. It was created by Rasmus Lerdorf and used as a general-purpose programming language.
At the time of writing this tutorial, the latest version of PHP is PHP 8.0. It was officially released on November 26th, 2020. It contains a number of new features including, Union Types, Match Expressions, Named Arguments, Attributes, Weak Maps, and much more.
In this tutorial, we will explain how to install PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 and integrate it with Apache and Nginx web server.
How to become a cloud administrator
How to Install FreeBSD 12 on VirtualBox? – Linux Hint
FreeBSD is one of the many open-source distributions of the Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) Kernel. Since BSD is an iteration of Research Unix, FreeBSD is said to be a Unix-like operating system. It can be used on pretty much any processor adaptive to Intel’s x86 architecture. Other builds that can run it includes amd64, PC-98, Alpha/AXP, and IA-64. It is known for being more reliable and faster than Linux, hence used as an alternative to Linux. It is favored by manufacturing companies, and such other entities, because of its licensing system, which allows them to modify the kernel without having to make the changes open-source.
This tutorial is about installing FreeBSD 12 on VirtualBox. The instructions here are universal to almost all other hypervisors.
How To Repeat A Command Every X Seconds On Linux - Linux Uprising Blog
This article explains how to repeat a command every X seconds on Linux, in 2 ways: using watch, and using sleep in a while loop (with a way to avoid time drift when using long-running commands).
How To Install Monitorix on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monitorix on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Monitorix is a free, open-source, lightweight system monitoring tool designed to monitor as many services and system resources as possible. It has been created to be used under production UNIX/Linux servers, but due to its simplicity and small size, you may also use it on embedded devices as well.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install Monitorix system monitoring tool on CentOS 8.
Linux Run Command As Another User
