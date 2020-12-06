Security Leftovers
-
Analysis of the RECON/Attack Surface Management Space
To me, the two questions for a potential user—or investor—of these spaces are:
If you can answer those questions you’re doing pretty well.
-
EFF at 30: Saving Encryption, with Technologist Bruce Schneier
To celebrate 30 years of defending online freedom, EFF invited author, security technologist, and EFF board member Bruce Schneier to discuss the future of the "Crypto Wars." This epic battle, raging since the 1990s, pits privacy and security advocates against the U.S. government in a fight over encryption. Governments around the world have grown evermore keen to weaken encryption and acquire backdoor access to private devices and Internet communications.
Killing the EARN IT Act and protecting encryption is top of EFF’s agenda.
EFF has adamantly defended encryption and its widespread use from the early days of Bernstein v. US Department of Justice, the case that established that software source code was speech protected by the First Amendment. This technology paved the way for ecommerce, rising social movements around the world, and your ability to have a private conversation in an increasingly online world.
-
Episode 235 – Door 10: Deciding what information matters – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about Apple leaking internal IP addresses. Sometimes we create our own emergencies over things that don’t matter.
-
Bug could expose patient data from GE medical imaging devices, researchers warn
Security researchers have discovered a software vulnerability that could allow an attacker to steal sensitive patient data handled by X-ray, MRI machines and other medical devices made by General Electric. All told, the issue affects more than 100 models of devices, according to CyberMDX, the medical security company that publicly disclosed the vulnerability on Tuesday.
-
FireEye break-in: Mandia has forgotten that charity begins at home
Whenever FireEye, the cyber security firm that just had its crown jewels compromised, publishes a report on some activity by malicious attackers, it always issues a judgment on where they come from – with high confidence most of the time.
-
Adobe Releases Final Flash Player Update: How to Uninstall Flash in Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome
Adobe released the final Flash Player update on December 8 and urged users to uninstall the program as it ends its support for on yearend.
According to Tech Radar, the update is called AIR 32, which seemed like a sendoff to the software that has been a vital part in web content, animation, audio, and video creation. It remained afloat since its launch in 1996, but its continuing drop in users led to Adobe's decision to stop the software.
-
Adobe just released the last Flash update ever
Adobe has released the final scheduled update to its Flash Player plugin, weeks before Flash’s official retirement. As noted on Adobe’s site, yesterday marked the last update for Flash outside mainland China, which has a separate version of the software. Adobe will stop supporting Flash on December 31st, 2020, and it will block Flash content from running on January 12th, 2021.
-
NZ financial strategies provider hit by Windows NetWalker ransomware
New Zealand retirement and financial strategies provider Staircase appears to have taken a hit from cyber criminals using the Windows NetWalker ransomware.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 612 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices/Embedded: RISC-V Summit 2020, Robotics, Neousys, Raspberry Pi
ZimaBoard is a hackable single-board server with Intel Apollo Lake (crowdfunding)
Both models should be able to support a range of operating systems including server-specific options like pfSense, LibreELEC, or OpenWrt as well as desktop (or mobile) operating systems including Windows, various GNU/Linux distributions, or Android. According to promotional materials, the ZimaBoard comes from the same folks who make the LattePanda line of single-board computers with Intel chips… although I don’t see any mention of the ZimaBoard on the LattePanda website or social media channels. Also: Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes
Graphics: MoltenVK, Mesa and Radeon
Linux Foundation: ACRN, Janssen Project and More
Recent comments
2 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 24 min ago
18 hours 26 min ago