Linux Foundation: ACRN, Janssen Project and More
Linux Foundation's ACRN Hypervisor Achieves First Commercial Product Integration with TTTech Industrial
IoT Solutions provider TTTech Industrial today is launching the first commercial product based on the Linux Foundation's ACRN™ hypervisor for the industrial market. With the latest release of its Nerve Blue industrial edge computing platform, TTTech Industrial is making ACRN 2.0 available to customers in a commercial, fully supported software solution that runs on a variety of Intel processors in an array of industrial applications. ACRN Project members include ADLINK, Aptiv, Intel Corporation, LGE and Neusoft Corporation.
TTTech’s Linux-based “Nerve Blue’” industrial edge computing platform is the first commercial implementation of the open source ACRN hypervisor. Nerve Blue includes a node stack that runs on Intel based systems plus a cloud management stack.
TTTech Industrial has launched the first commercial product built around ACRN, the Linux Foundation’s lightweight hypervisor for safety critical embedded applications. The Nerve Blue platform uses ACRN 2.0 “to run PLC software for controlling high-speed machine functions alongside other less time-sensitive software applications on the same hardware platform,” says the Linux Foundation.
The Linux-based Nerve Blue is available now on systems will Intel Apollo Lake and 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors. In early 2021, support will be added for Elkhart Lake (Atom x6000E).
The Linux Foundation is getting into the access management game
To bolster trust and security in online transactions, the Linux Foundation (LF) has announced a new cloud-native identity and access management project.
In a press release, LF argues that online trust is essential to a digital society and with the new initiative it “seeks to tackle the most challenging security and performance requirements.”
The project, christened Janssen, is based on the well-known open source access management platform, Gluu server, and inherits its set of signing and encryption features.
Linux Foundation launches Janssen project to rebuild online trust with cloud IAM platform | Biometric Update
The Janssen Project has been launched by the Linux Foundation to develop a cloud native identity and access management software platform prioritizing security and performance, based on Gluu Server.
The platform is conceived of as benefiting from robust signing and encryption functionalities to address the fundamental challenge of online trust.
For the love of open source: Why developers work on Linux and open-source software | ZDNet
The myth of the open-source developer is they're unemployed young men coding away in basements. The truth is different. The Linux Foundation's Open Source Security Foundation (OSSF) and the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) new survey, Report on the 2020 FOSS Contributor Survey, found a significant number of women developers, with the plurality of programmers in their 30s, and the majority are working full-time jobs with an annual average pay rate of $123,000.
