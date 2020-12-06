Programming Leftovers
rt.cpan.org will sunset on March 1st, 2021
We're still finalizing the details, but the plan is to provide a static historical archive.
Day 10: My 10 commandments for Raku performances – Raku Advent Calendar
Raku has a nice visual profiler.
No excuse to ignore it, it is extremely simple to use.
Just run the profiler with raku --profile=myprofile.html foo.raku then open the generated HTML file in your favorite browser (for instance firefox myprofile.html &).
Advent of Code 2020 Day 9/25 in the Raku programming language – Andrew Shitov
Day 9 of Advent of Code is here and the task is the following. Take a list of numbers and find the first one, which is not the sum of two of the 25 preceding numbers.
Python String replace() Function – Linux Hint
String replacement is often essential. If you want to replace any string or word in your program, then one option is to manually check the whole program and replace each string with the desired string. Python also provides a built-in replace() function for string replacement. The Python replace() function does not replace the actual string, but it makes a copy of the string, and replaces instances of the specified string with the new string. This article shows you how to use the replace() function in Python.
How to Fix json.loads Unexpected UTF-8 BOM Error in Python
In Python, You will get an error while retrieving the data from any 3rd party API request. In fact, when response content converts to JSON format using json.loads method, it throws an json.decoder.JSONDecodeError: Unexpected UTF-8 BOM error. In this article we are going to see how to fix json.loads() Unexpected UTF-8 BOM error in Python.
How to Fix json.loads Unexpected UTF-8 BOM error in Python. We have seen solutions to fix Unexpected UTF-8 BOM errors when using json.loads in Python.
This Week in Rust 368
Laravel Holiday Giveaway - Laravel News
Hard to believe that another year is coming to a close, and what a year it has been. Let’s face it, for most of us, 2020 has been a complete dumpster fire.
That’s why this year I’ve decided to step things up with the annual giveaway that I organize. This is the third or fourth year that I’ve run a holiday giveaway. There are a lot of reasons why I do it. I feel so privileged and lucky to be a part of this community that has given me so much.
What is functional programming? – O’Reilly
I’m not thinking of any specific branch of mathematics. Yes, the Lambda Calculus has significant ties to set theory, logic, category theory, and many other branches of mathematics. But let’s start with grade school mathematics and assignment statements; they’re basic to any programming language.
retvals, terrible teaching, and admitting we have a problem
Sometimes, my older posts find a new set of readers and generate a whole new round of interest. The whole "fork() can fail" thing from August 2014 did this earlier this year. It's over six years old but is still just as valid as ever. It still brings out THE ONE in certain venues, too.
Let's talk about what's going on here. The fundamental situation is that we have a library call that eventually does some sort of system call, and that system call can fail. It's actually kind of interesting, given that fork-the-library-call might call fork-the-syscall. It's just as likely that it'll call clone() instead, especially on Linux with glibc in the past, what, 15 or so years.
