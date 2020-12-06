today's leftovers
KDE/Plasma and Cinnamon updates in Debian | There and back again
So here we go, two desktop environments got updates in Debian/experimental. A few days ago I have updated all the Cinnamon related packages to the latest release 4.8, and yesterday I have uploaded KDE/Plasma packages of 5.20.4. This brings my two favorite desktop environments up to upstream release in Debian.
Pogo
Pogo – A fast and minimalist audio player for Linux. It groups tracks by album, which uses less space and simplifies rearranging your playlist. Pogo does not organize your tracks in a music library and does not stream or download tracks. Therefore, it is best suited for people who store their tracks by album and want a simple way of playing them. Pogo allows you to quickly search for music on local drives and in the playlist. It also features an equalizer and displays covers and desktop notifications.
Snaps: How we got here | Ubuntu
I’m celebrating nine years at Canonical, and coming up on 15 years since I started contributing to Ubuntu in the community. It’s been quite the ride, helping build, support and advocate for the most popular Linux desktop, and most used Linux distribution in the cloud.
Over those years, we’ve strived to make it easy for users to get the latest software onto their Linux systems. We had a couple of interesting diversions along the way, but our destination has always been bringing the best of Linux and the Open Source community to desktop, cloud, server, and more recently mobile and IoT.
Let’s take a look back and retrospect how we got where we are.
New Release: Tor Browser 10.0.6
Tor Browser 10.0.6 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version brings back a functioning meek bridge, and also allows users to automatically get bridges within Tor Browser again.
Chromium And Ungoogled Chromium Web Browsers Are Now Available On Flathub
Chromium web browser is now available on Flathub, making it easy to install and update across many Linux distributions. Following the standard Chromium browser, Ungoogled Chromium has also been added to Flathub.
Recutils, GOOPS and virtual slots
Writing Guile bindings for C libraries is seriously fun. As recutils is becoming popular in GNU, I thought it would be a fun idea to write Guile bindings for librec, the library powering recutils. Consequently, we are also thinking about adding Guile scripting to recutils.
The Official Gnu Package Behistun - Renamed behistun (previously gbehistun)
Gnu Behintun (gbehistun) was originally planned as a tool for geophysical analysis. Major decisions about Gnu Behistun have been made since that time. The first change was the development of the Gunga Din Software, that has today been incorporated into the Official Behistun Package.
We Love GPLv3, but are Switching License to Apache 2.0: TerminusDB
We have decided to re-license TerminusDB from GPLv3 to Apache 2.0. We want independent software developers (ISVs) to embed TerminusDB in their applications and those developers feel that Apache is a lower risk option. The substantive points of practical difference are far less important – sufficient people believe it to be true and sufficient lawyers have advised teams to be wary of GPL.
In our experience, ISVs and devs in large companies/institutions size up their options at project conception and there remains a niggling doubt that ‘GPL might limit commercial prospects and cause me headaches’. The world has changed – and code freedom is being overtaken by developer freedom.
High APCs Are A Feature, Not A Bug
There has been some outrage at the announcement that Nature is following through with their 2004 declaration of charging ~10k ($/€) in article processing charges (APCs). However, not only have these charges been 16 years in the making but the original declaration was made not on some obscure blog, but at a UK parliamentary inquiry. So nobody could rightfully claim that we couldn’t have seen this development coming from miles away.
Updated IBM Cloud Essentials training course now available
The latest version of the online IBM Cloud Essentials course is now available. Through the activities of this free course, you learn about the many offerings and services on IBM Cloud that make it the most open and secure public cloud for business.
New features and storage options in Red Hat Integration Service Registry 1.1 GA
This article introduces new storage installation options and features in the Red Hat Integration service registry. The service registry component is based on Apicurio. You can use it to store and retrieve service artifacts such as OpenAPI specifications and AsyncAPI definitions, and for schemas such as Apache Avro, JSON, and Google Protobuf. We’ve provided Red Hat Integration’s Service Registry 1.1 component as a general availability (GA) release in Red Hat Integration 2020-Q4.
Public-Key Cryptography Standard (PKCS) #11 v 3.0 has been released: What is it, and what does it mean for RHEL?
The PKCS #11 standard specifies a generalized loadable cryptographic API which allows third parties to supply cryptographic implementations which can be used by our security libraries and applications. The standard supports loading more than one module, so that applications can use more than one PKCS #11 module at once.
PKCS #11 was developed in 1994 as part of the RSA PKCS standards, used to bootstrap security protocols and standards. In 2012, RSA turned the standard over to the OASIS PKCS #11 working group, which released the first new version of the standard in 2015. Since it’s release, PKCS #11 has been used in both open source and closed source environments.
In RHEL 8.0, PKCS #11 became the main medium to access cryptographic hardware operations from our applications. Our core crypto components (OpenSSL, NSS, gnutls), and their dependent applications (e.g., Apache httpd) take advantage of PKCS #11 driver modules to support cryptographic hardware from hardware security modules (HSM)s, that are mostly applicable to server applications like httpd, to smart cards, applicable in applications like Firefox.
