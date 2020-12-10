today's howtos
-
How to install Gimp 3 Beta on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Gimp 3 Beta on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to install Kubernetes on Ubuntu Server without Docker - TechRepublic
Kubernetes is deprecating Docker support. That's right, all that hard work you've put into learning the container orchestrator is about to change. Even from the very beginning of the journey, how you use Kubernetes will not be the same.
I'm talking about the very installation of the container management tool. You certainly cannot deploy Kubernetes in the same fashion as you once did--installing Docker as your runtime. With that in mind, what do you do? I'm going to show you.
Together, we're going to install Kubernetes on Ubuntu Server 20.04, without Docker.
-
How to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 (SRB2) on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 (SRB2) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Install Home-Assistant in Raspberry PI with Docker - peppe8o
Smart devices are spreading the world because of their low costs and fast availability.
-
Install XFCE Desktop on Arch Linux
Arch Linux officially supports many desktop environments. Some of the supported desktop environments are Budgie, Xfce, Cinnamon, Deepin, Gnome, KDE Plasma, Mate, Pantheon, etc. Pantheon is the default desktop environment (DE). You can install your favorite DE and switch the default.
Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment that uses less memory, CPU and disk I/O. Obviously, it’s not fancy but responsive compared to other Graphical user Interface.
The latest version Xfce is based on GTK 3 provides excellent user experience such as xfwm4 window manager, file manager, xfce4-panel, Xfconf so on. This article shows how to install XFCE 4.14 Desktop Environment on Arch Linux.
-
How to Run Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux | SegmentNext
One of the biggest surprises to come from CP 2077’s release is that it can even run on the Linux OS, which isn’t much known for its gaming-centric capabilities.
However, to actually run Cyberpunk on Linux, there are a few pre-requisites that you need to meet to be able to play the game.
A new update of Steam Play’s Linux equivalent, Steam Play Proton, has just arrived, titled Steam Play Proton 5.13-4. This update has been made specifically by the developers to make CP compatible with Linux.
-
How to Easily Resize, Convert and Modify Images from the Linux Command Line
I often worked with images while preparing a technical article for 2DayGeek.
I took a lot of screen shots as part of the article preparation and will edit them before adding them to my blog article.
Mostly i use the compression option to reduce the actual size of the image to load them quickly on the web.
-
How To Install Atom Text Editor on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Atom Text Editor on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Atom is an open-source text editor that is modern developed by GitHub. Atom is built using HTML, CSS, JS, and other web technologies. It supports more than 35+ programming languages by default. Atom is a desktop application built using web technologies. Most of the extending packages have free software licenses and are community-built and maintained. Atom is based on Electron (formerly known as Atom Shell), a framework that enables cross-platform desktop applications using Chromium and Node.js.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Atom Text Editor on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
Adam Young: Content Based Access Control in Messaging
In an OpenStack system, the communication between the compute nodes and the scheduler goes through a messaging system such as RabbitMQ. While there have been different models over the years, the basic assumption has remained that all actors identify themselves to the broker via a password and are trusted from that point forward.
What would happen if a compute node was compromised? The service running on the node could send any message one the bus that it wanted. Some of these messages are not ones that a compute node should ever send, such as “Migrate VM X to Node Y.” If the compromise was delivered via a VM, that hostile VM could then attempt to migrate itself to other nodes and compromise them, or could attempt to migrate other VMs to the compromised nodes and read their contents.
-
Android Leftovers
Try FeatherPad as your Linux terminal text editor
There’s always room in my Activities menu for a utilitarian text editor. Of course, the exact meaning of "utilitarian" is different for each user, but for me, it means a text editor with all the features I need and not much else. So far, FeatherPad has proven in many ways to fit these requirements. FeatherPad is developed for and tested on Linux, so it makes no guarantee about its performance on other platforms. On Linux, you can install it from your distribution’s software repository or directly from source code found on its Github repository. There is some support for macOS and Haiku. Whatever your platforms, you can compile Featherpad from source code and try it out. If you know C++ and Qt development, you may even be able to help bolster cross-platform support.
Create a DevOps culture with open source principles
As this article goes online, DevOps teams are rounding the bend of eight months of remote work. Some teams were remote by design. Other teams had remote work forced on them. Now is an excellent time to take a refresher on what it means to be a high performing DevOps team that just works remotely. Remember that people come before tools for a remote DevOps team. Here’s how you keep your people operating and feeling refreshed during these times.
Security Leftovers
