Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Bad Voltage, BSD Now, Ubuntu Podcast, TLLTS and More
Bad Voltage 3×18: Ultracrepidarian
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which we are ultracrepidarian, the Apple phone becomes slightly more annoying...
BSD Now 380: Early ZFS-mas
We read FreeBSD’s 3rd quarter status report, OpenZFS 2.0, adding check-hash checks in UFS filesystem, OpenSSL 3.0 /dev/crypto issues on FreeBSD, and more.
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E38 – Giving yellow flowers
This week we’ve been playing with OpenMW and Raspberry Pi 400. We discuss cloud gaming, bring you some GUI love and respond to all your feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 38 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 884
service now woes, couchbase woes, documentation, mandalorian, nice hair, centos stream
Multitouch Gestures in elementary OS 6 (and any other distribution) with Touchegg
Using Linux on laptops has always lacked something special: good trackpad gestures. I looked for solutions to this issue, and I could only find one, that didn't really work like I wanted. But now, there's a project that is swiping my doubts away, and that will definitely satisfy your gestures needs in a pinch.
Rofi Is Like Dmenu But Sucks Less - YouTube
Rofi is a run launcher similar to dmenu but it comes with more configuration options without the hassle of patching. Rofi, like dmenu, will provide the user with a textual list of options where one or more can be selected. This can either be running an application, selecting a window, or options provided by an external script.
Android Leftovers
Try FeatherPad as your Linux terminal text editor
There’s always room in my Activities menu for a utilitarian text editor. Of course, the exact meaning of "utilitarian" is different for each user, but for me, it means a text editor with all the features I need and not much else. So far, FeatherPad has proven in many ways to fit these requirements. FeatherPad is developed for and tested on Linux, so it makes no guarantee about its performance on other platforms. On Linux, you can install it from your distribution’s software repository or directly from source code found on its Github repository. There is some support for macOS and Haiku. Whatever your platforms, you can compile Featherpad from source code and try it out. If you know C++ and Qt development, you may even be able to help bolster cross-platform support.
Create a DevOps culture with open source principles
As this article goes online, DevOps teams are rounding the bend of eight months of remote work. Some teams were remote by design. Other teams had remote work forced on them. Now is an excellent time to take a refresher on what it means to be a high performing DevOps team that just works remotely. Remember that people come before tools for a remote DevOps team. Here’s how you keep your people operating and feeling refreshed during these times.
Security Leftovers
