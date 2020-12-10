Linux at AMD: HIP C++ Runtime API / Kernel Language, Graphics Drivers and FreeSync
-
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU - Phoronix
AMD's HIP C++ Runtime API / Kernel Language for allowing portable, single-source applications on AMD and NVIDIA GPUs can now run on CPUs too.
For the past several years AMD has been working on HIP for single-source C++ programming that can work on NVIDIA CUDA-enabled GPUs and AMD Radeon graphics. Their "HIPIFY" tool allows automatically converting CUDA code to HIP. To date HIP has just been about GPU programming but now it's becoming a heterogeneous API at the same time Intel is now promoting their oneAPI alternative.
-
AMD Has Some Last Minute Updates For The AMDGPU Driver In Linux 5.11 - Phoronix
The Linux 5.11 merge window is expected to open next week and while AMD has already queued several rounds of updates into DRM-Next ahead of that period, some last minute items were submitted overnight for this next Linux kernel version and what will be the first major kernel release of 2021.
Previously in anticipation of Linux 5.11 AMD already sent in Van Gogh APU and Dimgrey Cavefish support. There were also more RDNA 2 updates, buffer modifier support going back to GFX9/Vega, and even some Renoir improvements. There were also an additional round of improvements that made it to DRM-Next at the end of November.
-
AMD Adding Experimental Video Mode Optimization To FreeSync - Phoronix
At least under Linux AMD is currently working on a new and currently experimental video mode optimization for FreeSync.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 963 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Try FeatherPad as your Linux terminal text editor
There’s always room in my Activities menu for a utilitarian text editor. Of course, the exact meaning of "utilitarian" is different for each user, but for me, it means a text editor with all the features I need and not much else. So far, FeatherPad has proven in many ways to fit these requirements. FeatherPad is developed for and tested on Linux, so it makes no guarantee about its performance on other platforms. On Linux, you can install it from your distribution’s software repository or directly from source code found on its Github repository. There is some support for macOS and Haiku. Whatever your platforms, you can compile Featherpad from source code and try it out. If you know C++ and Qt development, you may even be able to help bolster cross-platform support.
Create a DevOps culture with open source principles
As this article goes online, DevOps teams are rounding the bend of eight months of remote work. Some teams were remote by design. Other teams had remote work forced on them. Now is an excellent time to take a refresher on what it means to be a high performing DevOps team that just works remotely. Remember that people come before tools for a remote DevOps team. Here’s how you keep your people operating and feeling refreshed during these times.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago