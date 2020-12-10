today's howtos
How to List Open Ports on Linux? – Linux Hint
In networking, a port is an interesting feature. It’s a way for network traffic to identify the destination app or service. Each process/service gets its unique port. A port will always be associated with the IP address of the host along with the protocol.
This is a favorite metaphor of mine to describe what a port is. Imagine a ship loaded with cargo, which will travel to a distant land. What information is needed to reach the destination properly? For the sake of simplicity, let’s say it needs the country (the IP address) and the port the ship will dock.
How to Install PHP 8 on CentOS/RHEL 8/7
PHP is a popular open-source server-side scripting language that is integral in developing dynamic webpages. PHP 8.0 is finally out and was released on November 26th, 2020. It promises lots of improvements and optimizations which are set to streamline how developers write and interact with PHP code.
How to Install PHP 8 on CentOS 8 / RHEL 8
Hello Geeks, recently PHP 8 has been released officially. It is a new major version and comes with lot of new improvements and features. In this article, we will demonstrate on how to install latest version of PHP 8 on CentOS 8 and RHEL 8 system.
How to List and Remove a GPG Key in Ubuntu
Some time ago we wrote an article about removing the PPA repository from the Ubuntu system.
The PPA repository keys will not be removed as part of removing the PPA repository, and they will remain on the system.
Today we are going to show you how to list and remove the added GPG keys from Ubuntu system.
How to Install Minecraft Server in Raspberry Pi 4
How to Set Up a Raspberry Pi Network Monitor? – Linux Hint
Zabbix is an open-source monitoring tool in which you can monitor your servers, virtual machines, networks, cloud services, and many more. It is a very useful tool for small, medium, and large IT organizations.
You can install the Zabbix on the Raspberry Pi and monitor the network of other computers/servers in your home network using it.
In this article, I am going to show you how to set up Zabbix on your Raspberry Pi to monitor the network of other computers/servers in your home network.
Install Mesa Graphics Drivers on Ubuntu [Latest and Stable]
Mesa itself is not a graphics card like Nvidia or AMD. Instead, it provides open source software implementation of OpenGL, Vulkan, and some other graphics API specifications for Intel and AMD graphics hardware. With Mesa, you can play high-end games and use applications that require such graphics libraries.
How to upgrade FreeBSD to a newer version – Linux Hint
FreeBSD is upgraded on a fairly consistent basis, and with each new update comes new a suite of newly added features. Not to mention the introduction of newer patches with every update, which protects your FreeBSD system from security issues, and a host of other reasons why you might want to keep FreeBSD updated.
Install Apache, PHP, and MySQL on FreeBSD – Linux Hint
In this lesson, you’ll learn how to install Apache, MySQL, and PHP programming language on FreeBSD. This combination of open-source programs is better known as the FAMP stack, FAMP being an acronym for the three. The FAMP stack is essentially a suite of software utilities that provides a FreeBSD server with the necessities to host dynamic webpages. If you’ve ever used Linux, you probably see the similarities to the LAMP stack, which serves a similar purpose on Linux.
Install Nano on FreeBSD – Linux Hint
Nano is a text editor with an incredibly straightforward and easy to use interface. It is commonly used with Unix-like operating systems, including FreeBSD. It is quite similar to the Pico text editor but includes a host of features that are entirely unique to itself. There’s one drawback that it cannot be used in several different modes like other text editors for FreeBSD.
This is going to be a quick tutorial on how to set up nano on a FreeBSD system. Plus, there’s going to be a section in this lesson that’ll help you get started with this text editor.
How to Customize the Task Switcher in KDE Plasma
It is often the little interactions with a desktop environment that makes up for a good user experience and task switcher is something that most of the users fiddle with.
I’ve recently about customizing the task switching experience on GNOME but what about the most customizable desktop environment, KDE?
Top 25 Linux Commands
A developer’s best friend is the command line. It ought to be fused into their routine work. It helps make a system more efficient and manageable. For instance, you can write various script-codes to quickly produce and automate time-consuming processes.
Here, we have compiled all the top Linux terminal commands that will help beginners, as well as intermediate and advanced users.
What does “git merge –abort” do? – Linux Hint
Before understanding the usage of the “git merge –abort” operation, we must realize why do we need such an operation in the first place. As you all know that Git maintains a history of all the different versions of a file or a code; therefore, the different versions that you create are known as Git commits. Also, there is a dedicated current commit, i.e., the version of the file that you are currently working on. At times, you might feel the need to merge a previously committed file with the one you are currently working on.
However, during this merging process, it can happen that any other colleague of yours is also working on the same file. He might discard the changes that you have kept or modify the lines that you have just added to the file. This scenario can lead to a merge conflict in Git. Once a merge conflict in Git arises, and you try to check the status of Git, it will display a message that a merge conflict has occurred. You will not be able to do anything with that particular file until you manage to fix that conflict.
This is where the “git merges –abort” operation comes into play. Basically, you want to go back to the old state where you can have your current version of the file unchanged, and you can start making the changes all over again. In this way, you will ensure that no such conflicts arise again in the future. So the “git merge –abort” operation essentially terminates the merger that you have just carried out and separated the two versions of your file, i.e., the current version and the older version.
Setup let’s encrypt on FreeBSD – Linux Hint
This tutorial is about installing Let’s Encrypt, a Certificate Authority (CA) that alleviates the process of TLS/SSL certification. The TLS/SSL certification, in turn, serves as an indispensable element of HTTPS authentication on an online server. Let’s Encrypt comes with a software client named Certbot that employs automation techniques to strips the certification process of any intricate technicalities for the user’s convenience.
