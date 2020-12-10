Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Fedora program update: 2020-50 – Fedora Community Blog
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 34 Change proposal which require infrastructure changes are due on Wednesday, 16 December.
Accelerate Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform workloads with Red Hat Ceph Storage and Micron all-flash storage
Scalable, resilient, highly performant storage. Today’s businesses need it, particularly for data-intensive workloads like analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). All these workloads can significantly tax their underlying infrastructure, and scalable, high-performance storage lets organizations achieve their goals across multiple workload categories, including:
Red Hat Builds Native Edge Computing Features into RHEL and OpenShift
The features are meant to make it easier for customers to add edge deployments to their existing infrastructure.
Release of cockpit-composer 27
We are happy to announce the release of cockpit-composer 27. This release has no major new features, but contains useful fixes.
So long, and thanks for all the fun – Marcin Juszkiewicz
It would be nice to replace Mustang with some newer AArch64 hardware. From what is available on mass market SolidRun HoneyComb looks closest. But I will wait for something with Armv8.4 cores to be able to play with nested virtualization.
More in Tux Machines
Try FeatherPad as your Linux terminal text editor
There’s always room in my Activities menu for a utilitarian text editor. Of course, the exact meaning of "utilitarian" is different for each user, but for me, it means a text editor with all the features I need and not much else. So far, FeatherPad has proven in many ways to fit these requirements. FeatherPad is developed for and tested on Linux, so it makes no guarantee about its performance on other platforms. On Linux, you can install it from your distribution’s software repository or directly from source code found on its Github repository. There is some support for macOS and Haiku. Whatever your platforms, you can compile Featherpad from source code and try it out. If you know C++ and Qt development, you may even be able to help bolster cross-platform support.
Create a DevOps culture with open source principles
As this article goes online, DevOps teams are rounding the bend of eight months of remote work. Some teams were remote by design. Other teams had remote work forced on them. Now is an excellent time to take a refresher on what it means to be a high performing DevOps team that just works remotely. Remember that people come before tools for a remote DevOps team. Here’s how you keep your people operating and feeling refreshed during these times.
