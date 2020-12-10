Intel: LLVM, oneDNN and Cloud-Hypervisor
Intel AMX Programming Model Lands In LLVM Compiler - Phoronix
One of the big features to look forward to with Intel's Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" is the introduction of AMX as the Advanced Matrix Extensions. While Sapphire Rapids looks to be at least one year out still, the company's open-source compiler engineers have already been hard at work on the software infrastructure support.
AMX is Intel's new programming paradigm with a focus on better AI performance both for training and inference. AMX is built around the concept of "tiles" as a set of two-dimensional registers for representing a larger memory image and accelerators that can operate on said tiles. Initial AMX features are for BFloat16, TILE, and INT8 while the design is extensible for new accelerators to be added later.
Intel Releases oneDNN 2.0 To Bring The Open-Source Neural Network Library To Its GPUs - Phoronix
Intel's Deep Neural Network Library currently known as oneDNN as part of the oneAPI suite (and formerly known as MKL-DNN and DNNL) has reached version 2.0 as an open-source project.
This neural network library has long provided the "building blocks" for deep learning applications with very fast performance across x86_64 processors. The oneDNN library performs very well with these neural network primitives and seems to be gaining a fair amount of industry traction. With the continued adoption, oneDNN has seen experimental support for ARM64, POWER9, s390x, and even some level of NVIDIA GPU support.
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 0.12 Released With Better ARM64 Support - Phoronix
Cloud-Hypervisor building atop KVM and Rust-VMM while catering to cloud workloads continues making interesting progress with several other hardware and software organizations engaging on this performance-minded, security-focused, thin hypervisor. Cloud-Hypervisor in 2020 has seen Kata Containers support, VFIO device hot-plugging, ARM64 support introduced, IO_uring storage support, other I/O improvements, and initial bring-up around Windows guest support.
Android Leftovers
Try FeatherPad as your Linux terminal text editor
There’s always room in my Activities menu for a utilitarian text editor. Of course, the exact meaning of "utilitarian" is different for each user, but for me, it means a text editor with all the features I need and not much else. So far, FeatherPad has proven in many ways to fit these requirements. FeatherPad is developed for and tested on Linux, so it makes no guarantee about its performance on other platforms. On Linux, you can install it from your distribution’s software repository or directly from source code found on its Github repository. There is some support for macOS and Haiku. Whatever your platforms, you can compile Featherpad from source code and try it out. If you know C++ and Qt development, you may even be able to help bolster cross-platform support.
Create a DevOps culture with open source principles
As this article goes online, DevOps teams are rounding the bend of eight months of remote work. Some teams were remote by design. Other teams had remote work forced on them. Now is an excellent time to take a refresher on what it means to be a high performing DevOps team that just works remotely. Remember that people come before tools for a remote DevOps team. Here’s how you keep your people operating and feeling refreshed during these times.
Security Leftovers
