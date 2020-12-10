Open Hardware and Devices With Linux, OpenWrt or FreeRTOS
Arduino Blog » 3D-printed Super Mario star twinkles atop the tree
Christmas trees normally have a star on top, and Super Mario famously becomes invincible when he grabs the star power-up. Naturally, for retro game enthusiasts, these two are begging to be united.
In this project, Doug Lenz (AKA “Freshanator”) did just that by morphing the Mario star into something that can be placed atop a tree, using a 3D-printed body and addressable WS2812B LEDs to provide the “twinkles.”
A Xilinx Zynq Linux FPGA Board For Under $20? The Windfall Of Decommissioned Crypto Mining | Hackaday
One of the exciting trends in hardware availability is the inexorable move of FPGA boards and modules towards affordability. What was once an eye-watering price is now merely an expensive one, and no doubt in years to come will become a commodity. There’s still an affordability gap at the bottom of the market though, so spotting sub-$20 Xilinx Zynq boards on AliExpress that combine a Linux-capable ARM core and an FPGA on the same silicon is definitely something of great interest. A hackerspace community friend of mine ordered one, and yesterday it arrived in the usual anonymous package from China.
Raspberry Pi OpenGL Driver Seeing Faster Blit Support Come Mesa 21.0 - Phoronix
Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan driver is on quite a streak lately. The V3DV driver has seen inclusion in Mesa 20.3, Vulkan 1.0 conformance, and Wayland support, more performance work is being pursued with those initial milestones reached. Meanwhile the V3D OpenGL driver is also being improved upon still.
A new optimization hitting Mesa 21.0 is supporting a tile-based blit fast path. This new fast path for blitting is making use of the tile-buffer hardware. The tile-buffer hardware can also handle multi-sampling resolve in some cases as another gain over the current blitter support.
FreeRTOS™ Thread-Aware Debug added to STM32CubeIDE Development Environment
Available free of charge, STM32Cube IDE is based on the Eclipse®/CDT development framework, the GCC toolchain, and the GNU debugger, GDB
OpenWrt 19.07.5 service release
The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the fifth service release of OpenWrt 19.07. It focuses on fixing several regression as well as security issues.
OpenWrt 18.06.9 final service release
The OpenWrt Community is proud to announce the ninth service release of the stable OpenWrt 18.06 series. OpenWrt 18.06.9 brings security fixes, as well as the usual device support fixes and core components update. End of support for OpenWrt 18.06 This release is the final one for OpenWrt 18.06. You should consider upgrading to a newer version (OpenWrt 19.07 or later)
Two OpenWrt service releases
Android Leftovers
Try FeatherPad as your Linux terminal text editor
There’s always room in my Activities menu for a utilitarian text editor. Of course, the exact meaning of "utilitarian" is different for each user, but for me, it means a text editor with all the features I need and not much else. So far, FeatherPad has proven in many ways to fit these requirements. FeatherPad is developed for and tested on Linux, so it makes no guarantee about its performance on other platforms. On Linux, you can install it from your distribution’s software repository or directly from source code found on its Github repository. There is some support for macOS and Haiku. Whatever your platforms, you can compile Featherpad from source code and try it out. If you know C++ and Qt development, you may even be able to help bolster cross-platform support.
Create a DevOps culture with open source principles
As this article goes online, DevOps teams are rounding the bend of eight months of remote work. Some teams were remote by design. Other teams had remote work forced on them. Now is an excellent time to take a refresher on what it means to be a high performing DevOps team that just works remotely. Remember that people come before tools for a remote DevOps team. Here’s how you keep your people operating and feeling refreshed during these times.
Security Leftovers
