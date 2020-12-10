Today in Techrights
- Early Request for António Campinos to Cooperate With EPO Staff Survey (Which Later Showed Less Than 1 in 33 EPO Workers Trust Him)
- Old Documents Show That the 'António Campinos Delusion' Lasted Only Months
- Like It Or Not, This is Just the Real IBM
- With the Appalling (But Perhaps Predictable) CentOS Move IBM Showed Its True Face and Intentions
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 10, 2020
- Links 10/12/2020: Tor Browser 10.0.6 and Facebook Antitrust Action
- EPO Bribes of Media/Publishers Pay Off as the Office Uses Lots of Buzzwords to Promote Illegal Agenda and Apparently to Distract From Next Week's Strike
Android Leftovers
Try FeatherPad as your Linux terminal text editor
There’s always room in my Activities menu for a utilitarian text editor. Of course, the exact meaning of "utilitarian" is different for each user, but for me, it means a text editor with all the features I need and not much else. So far, FeatherPad has proven in many ways to fit these requirements. FeatherPad is developed for and tested on Linux, so it makes no guarantee about its performance on other platforms. On Linux, you can install it from your distribution’s software repository or directly from source code found on its Github repository. There is some support for macOS and Haiku. Whatever your platforms, you can compile Featherpad from source code and try it out. If you know C++ and Qt development, you may even be able to help bolster cross-platform support.
Create a DevOps culture with open source principles
As this article goes online, DevOps teams are rounding the bend of eight months of remote work. Some teams were remote by design. Other teams had remote work forced on them. Now is an excellent time to take a refresher on what it means to be a high performing DevOps team that just works remotely. Remember that people come before tools for a remote DevOps team. Here’s how you keep your people operating and feeling refreshed during these times.
Security Leftovers
