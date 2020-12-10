Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Friday 11th of December 2020
Development
  • GoComply with OSCAL & FedRAMP :: Introduction to OpenControl

    So, let’s get started with the introduction of one simple file format that you can use to store your compliance related data. OpenControl calls itself A YAML-Powered Antidote To Bureaucracy, it is file format developed and adopted by dozen’s of industry partners. OpenControl presents this simple yet powerful idea that compliance data should not really be stored in excel sheet print outs, rather the data should be machine and human readable to lower the cost of compliance.

    OpenControl Format is so easy to understand, that I won’t be wasting your time describing it. Instead, let me just reference one OpenControl document that contains Control Responses to NIST-800-53 for OpenShift Container Platform 4.

  • GoComply with OSCAL & FedRAMP :: Introduction to OSCAL

    This blog post is gonna write itself, official OSCAL web page is well maintained and documentation is detailed yet easy to comprehend.

    OSCAL stands for Open Security Controls Assessment Language. It is an industry wide effort lead by NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) to develop set of formats expressed in XML, JSON, and YAML. These formats provide machine-readable representations of control catalogs, control baselines, system security plans, and assessment plans and results. OSCAL is still under development.

    When compared to OpenControl, OSCAL is better funded, less minimalist, and way more complete attempt to introduce machine-readable file format for automated compliance operations.

    Lastly, let me here stand-up and applaud NIST for developing OSCAL completely in open. Everything that goes to the sausage is available for public to review, comment, or re-use. NIST maintains public chat channel, mailing-list and bi-weekly conference calls to spur collaboration across the industry. Very well done! 

  • node-firebird status for Firebird Advent 2020

  • Practice coding in Groovy by writing a game | Opensource.com

    Once you understand these concepts, you can start figuring out what makes one language different from another. For example, most languages have a "way of doing things" supported by their design, and those ways can be quite different from one program to another. These include modularity (grouping related functionality together), declarative vs. imperative, object-orientation, low- vs. high-level syntactic features, and so on.

  • Free Books to Learn Kotlin - LinuxLinks

    Kotlin is a cross-platform, statically typed, general-purpose programming language with type inference. Kotlin is a more modern version of Java. It adopts functional ideas such as immutability and first-class functions, out of the box, and it is also object oriented.

    Kotlin is designed to interoperate fully with Java, and the JVM version of its standard library depends on the Java Class Library, but type inference allows its syntax to be more concise. Kotlin mainly targets the JVM, but also compiles to JavaScript or native code (via LLVM).

    Kotlin has been making waves since it was open sourced by JetBrains in 2011; it has been praised by developers across the world and is being adopted by companies.

    Kotlin is published under the Apache License 2.0.

  • Qt for Python 6 released

    It is with great pleasure to announce that we have released a new version of Qt for Python for Qt 6 and a range of new features.

  • Qt for MCUs 1.6 released

    Exactly one year ago, Qt for MCUs 1.0 was released. It brought the convenience of the QML language and the power of the Qt Quick  APIs to platforms that had always been out of reach for Qt: microcontroller-based embedded systems. With the introduction of the Qt Quick Ultralite engine and an all-new QML compiler optimized for ultra-low memory footprint, memory requirements for Qt were brought to record new lows. Instead of a dozen of megabytes of RAM required to run an optimized basic QML application with the regular Qt Quick framework, you could now fit the same application within a couple hundreds of kilobytes. 

  • How to merge objects in PHP – Linux Hint

    Although there is no built-in function, there are several ways to merge objects in PHP. For example, a new object can be created by adding the properties of two or more objects using a loop. Alternatively, the required objects can be converted into arrays, which can be merged by using array_merge() or array_merge_recursively(), and then reconverted to an object.

  • Why Java developers love the jEdit text editor

    Java is a powerful language. Maybe because it’s often seen as an "industrial-strength" tool, you might not expect it to be the foundation of a text editor. After all, text editing is almost too easy for such power. In fact, in most modern programming toolkits, the component accepting text entry is a pre-programmed widget. Using a Java toolkit, a simple text editor can be written in about 100 lines of code. So what can jEdit possibly offer to justify its existence?

    [...]

    Which text editor you choose depends on what you intend to do in your editor. This one calls itself the "programmer’s text editor," and I feel it’s a very strong contender for serious Java and XML work. However, it doesn’t have quite the same feature set when editing Lua code and Bash scripts. Compared to something like Emacs, for instance, jEdit’s code folding is less flexible (I couldn’t get it to fold a Lua function without additional markup). While it does have a rich plugin selection, I was unable to find anything particularly persuasive for work in AsciiDoc and other non-code formats.

    The most appealing feature of jEdit, for me, is its foundation in Java. Because it runs in a JVM, you can be confident that you can use it regardless of your platform and possibly regardless of whether you have permission to install applications outside your own home directory. Java is a popular and active language, so jEdit’s features and plugins are well-maintained.

    You should try jEdit if you’re a fan of consistency, or a Java developer, or just an XML geek trying desperately to get out of oXygen. It’s easy to get started, and it’s a lot of fun to explore.

  • The split() Function in Python – Linux Hint

    Strings are an important data type and are used to store information in a system. When programming, you may need to break down a string into multiple chunks to get the most important information from a large block of characters. A function or built-in mechanism is necessary, in this case, to split a string into multiple parts.

    Python provides the built-in split() function to split strings into separated pieces. The split() function separates a string into multiple strings, arranges them in a list, and returns the list. The split() function breaks down or splits the string according to a defined separator, which can be any special character (“,”, “:”, “@”, etc.).

  • Python 3.9.1 Released with macOS 11 Big Sur Support | UbuntuHandbook

    The Python programming language 3.9.1 was released a few days ago as the first maintenance release of Python 3.9.

    Python 3.9.1 comes with 282 changes since 3.9.0. It is the first version to support macOS 11 Big Sur. With Xcode 11 and later it is now possible to build “Universal 2” binaries which work on Apple Silicon. See the changelog for more.

  • Google open-sources Atheris, a tool for finding security bugs in Python code
  • Strawberryperl.com - https any time soon? | Martin McGrath

    Throwing this one out to the wider community, if anyone can assist in adding https support to strawberryperl.com that'd be great, with browsers and corporate firewalls moving towards a stricter mode of operation.

  • Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

    Most operating systems have a version of libpng, the library for reading and writing the PNG (portable network graphics) image format on them. Unfortunately, though, the libpng is often fairly old.

    I wrote a CPAN module which links against libpng, but then trying to get the module tested with CPAN testers, a lot of bugs would happen. It was frustrating because I couldn't work out what was going wrong with the tests unless I could find out what version of libpng was installed on the testing machine.

  • Day 11: Santa Claus TWEAKs with a Class – Raku Advent Calendar

    Santa [1] [2] was browsing the eTrade magazines on his iPad one morning and came across an article referenced in the latest O’Reilly Programming Newsletter about how ancient COBOL is the programming language still used for the bulk of the world’s business software.

    He had been aware of that since his huge operations with millions of elves [3] had always been at the forefront of big business practice over the cenruries, and he was very proud of the cutting edge efficiencies in his maximally-automated toy factories.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Try FeatherPad as your Linux terminal text editor

There’s always room in my Activities menu for a utilitarian text editor. Of course, the exact meaning of "utilitarian" is different for each user, but for me, it means a text editor with all the features I need and not much else. So far, FeatherPad has proven in many ways to fit these requirements. FeatherPad is developed for and tested on Linux, so it makes no guarantee about its performance on other platforms. On Linux, you can install it from your distribution’s software repository or directly from source code found on its Github repository. There is some support for macOS and Haiku. Whatever your platforms, you can compile Featherpad from source code and try it out. If you know C++ and Qt development, you may even be able to help bolster cross-platform support. Read more

Create a DevOps culture with open source principles

As this article goes online, DevOps teams are rounding the bend of eight months of remote work. Some teams were remote by design. Other teams had remote work forced on them. Now is an excellent time to take a refresher on what it means to be a high performing DevOps team that just works remotely. Remember that people come before tools for a remote DevOps team. Here’s how you keep your people operating and feeling refreshed during these times. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • UK sec firm chief says FireEye using 'fancy terms' to hide failings

    The chief executive of a British security firm has criticised the American firm FireEye — which had its Red Team tools stolen by an unknown adversary recently — of using fancy terms in its advisory about the attack in order to hide its own failings.

  • Trickbot trojan, poor security led to FireEye intrusion: claims

    American cyber security company FireEye, which announced a couple of days ago that it had been compromised by unknown attackers who stole its offensive tools, has been accused of having poor Internet-facing security by a British company that specialises in PKI.

  • The Internet’s Most Notorious Botnet Has an Alarming New Trick

    Security firms AdvIntel and Eclypsium today revealed that they've spotted a new component of the trojan that TrickBot [attackerfs] use to infect machines. The previously undiscovered module checks victim computers for vulnerabilities that would allow the [attackers] to plant a backdoor in deep-seated code known as the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, which is responsible for loading a device's operating system when it boots up. Because the UEFI sits on a chip on the computer’s motherboard outside of its hard drive, planting malicious code there would allow TrickBot to evade most antivirus detection, software updates, or even a total wipe and reinstallation of the computer's operating system. It could alternatively be used to "brick" target computers, corrupting their firmware to the degree that the motherboard would need to be replaced.

  • Sophos fixes SQL injection flaw in some firewall devices

    Global cyber security vendor Sophos has fixed a pre-authentication SQL injection vulnerability in the WebAdmin component of its Cyberoam operating system which it uses in some of its enterprise firewall products.

  • Global minerals technology firm suffers hit from Windows Egregor ransomware

    New York-based global minerals-based company Minerals Technologies appears to have been attacked by cyber criminals using the Egregor ransomware that runs only on Microsoft's Windows operating system.

  • US payments processor TSYS hit by Windows Conti ransomware

    American payments processing company TSYS, that has global operations, has suffered a hit from the Windows Conti ransomware.

