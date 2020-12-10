The TUXEDO Book XP14 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core “Tiger Lake” processors, either Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, and 8 MB cache, or the Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, and 12 MB cache. Both processors come with integrated Iris Xe G7 graphics, but customers interested in playing some of the latest games will be able to choose a more powerful, dedicated graphics card, namely the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM.

today's leftovers Linux: One Million Code Commits Over 29 years | Formtek Blog Linux may not be the operating system that’s easiest to use for end users, but as a server OS, it ranks as the most widely used. All 500 of the world’s fastest supercomputers use Linux. Linux is even more widely used on Microsoft’s Azure cloud than Windows Server. Linux has been available for 29 years and over that time gotten source code commits from over 20,000 contributors. In August 2020 the number of source code control commits crosses the one million mark, according to the 2020 Linux Kernel History Report.

Avoid systemd's emergency mode on mount failure This had not happened for a long time, but today it bit me once again. I knew I could force systemd to continue booting but how exactly had faded to the back of my mind. A quick visit to Google later, I discovered that systemd services and targets can be masked via the kernel command line . So, for a future me, or you, if ever you get locked out of your system because systemd wants to enter emergency mode, simply mask the emergency service and target like by adding the following options to your kernel command line: [...]

Using pidof and pgrep to list process IDs The pidof and pgrep commands provide listings of process IDs (PIDs) for process names that you provide as arguments. This post shows how to use these commands and illustrates the differences between them with a series of examples.

Tor in 2021 This year has been difficult for all of us. As individuals, we’ve had to adapt to the new normal of COVID-19, and as an organization, the Tor Project also had to adapt to our “new normal” after we made the difficult decision to let go of one third of our organization. Although challenging, we have managed to reorganize in order to meet the goals we originally set for 2020, and now, it’s time to look forward to 2021. Continuing User-First Development

Top Open Source Predictions to Watch Out for in 2021 The use of open source software will witness an incredible surge credited to its control, training, security, and stability capabilities. By using open source, people will have more control over their software. It can help people willing to take a closer look at open source software to become better programmers. As open source code is publicly accessible, students, as well as tech enthusiasts, can easily study it as they learn to make better software.

A new macbook pro — first impressions Krita itself, the x86 build, runs fine: the performance is much better than on my 2015 15″ macbook pro, and rosetta seems to even translate the AVX2 vectorization instructions we use a lot. Weirdly enough, X86 Firefox doesn’t seem to be able to load any website, and Safari is very annoying. Looks like the macOS build of Kate isn’t notarized yet, or maybe I need to use the binary factory build for that. XCode took about two hours to install and managed to crash the system settings applet in the process. [...] MacOS 11 is also really annoying, with an endless stream of notifications and please-use-your-finger-to-unlock for the most innocuous things. The visuals are appallingly ugly, too, with really ugly titlebars, a cramped system settings applet and weird little pauses now and then. And if the performance monitor can still be put in the menubar, I haven’t found the way to do that.