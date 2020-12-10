Games: Valve, Atari VCS and More
Valve updates Steam with more Linux improvements, new game properties UI | GamingOnLinux
A fresh Beta update for the Steam Client has rolled out and it seems Valve have begun modernising more parts of the UI, along with Linux fixes.
For the Steam Library, they've now ripped out the old Properties dialog with one that more closely matches their newer design style found elsewhere like with chat settings and they also fixed displaying the coming soon date for a pre-loaded game.
Atari VCS has some game announcements, actually shipping soon | GamingOnLinux
The story of the Atari VCS is definitely an eventful one but it appears it might finally be coming to an end, with units actually about to ship and a couple of game announcements.
Powered by their own Linux-based Atari World operating system, along with the PC Mode ability to load up any other Linux distribution of your choice, it looks like a nice bit of tech for fans of compact systems. Quite underpowered compared with all the latest traditional consoles and normal PCs of course though.
After many delays and a lawsuit involving Rob Wyatt (the architect behind the original Xbox), who the Atari team pulled in to help do some design work, the Atari VCS has limped along. On December 5, they noted that "starting next week" they would begin the sorting, packing and shipping and that they would update their pages to note it was shipping - which has not yet actually happened it seems. Also, units will only come with a US plug, so you will need an adapter outside the US and they said it will need an internet connection to activate.
1C Entertainment to publish sci-fi fantasy arena FPS Viscerafest - coming in 2021 | GamingOnLinux
1C Entertainment announced today that they've teamed up with Acid Man Games and Fire Plant Games as publisher for Viscerafest, their colourful retro themed sci-fi fantasy FPS.
Shown off originally during the Realms Deep event earlier this year, in Viscerafest "you take the role of Caroline, a bloodthirsty, psychopathic mercenary who wants nothing more than to marry her wonderful boyfriend Athens Fetter. Problem is money's tight, and rings aren't exactly cheap. But thankfully there may be hope for her yet, as a warlock named Cromune has acquired a rather hefty bounty on his head."
Sci-fi submarine suffering sim Barotrauma has a big overhaul in Uncharted Depths | GamingOnLinux
Uncharted Depths is the name of the latest upgrade to Barotrauma, a sci-fi exploration sim that puts you and friends (or random people / AI) inside a submarine in the depths of Jupiter's moon Europa.
What I love to call an underwater suffering sim, as it's a pretty good description of what to expect from it. Inspired by FTL, RimWorld, Space Station 13 and others it's a sci-fi game full of silly ragdoll characters and plenty of horrifying sea creatures that want to eat you and your submarine. It's like a much darker and more in-depth version of We Need To Go Deeper.
The Uncharted Depths is out now adding in a huge overhaul to the environment with remade textures, branching level paths, more varied levels, new small explorable caves, destructible floating ice chunks, new environmental hazards like falling Ice Spires and more. That alone sounds awesome but there's a whole lot more including new missions, a big upgrade to the AI bot system to help you when you're alone, expanded modding support, tons of bug fixes and more.
Head-swapping rogue-lite Skul: The Hero Slayer to release January 21, 2021 | GamingOnLinux
SouthPAW Games and NEOWIZ have confirmed that Skul: The Hero Slayer, their head-swapping 2D rogue-lite action game will leaving Early Access on January 21, 2021. One of the most promising Early Access titles that became available through 2020, they've enjoyed a very good reception to the game overall with over seven thousand user reviews giving it a Very Positive rating on Steam.
A fun mix on the traditional hero types you find in other games, with you taking on the role of the unusual skeleton Skul. After humans and heroes teamed up with an army to try and destroy the Demons once and for all, you're the only one seemingly left so you begin your quest to save your friends after the destruction left at the Demon King's castle.
Open-world RPG with freaky hand-painted organic locations Death Trash moves to 2021 | GamingOnLinux
One particular indie game I am very excited to eventually get my hands on is Death Trash, a blending of real-time action and RPG mechanics in a very strange post-apocalyptic world.
"A world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. Influenced by post-apocalyptic, horror, and cyberpunk classics, but with a fresh personality of its own. Death Trash combines the crunch and depth of old-school, role-playing classics with the controls and game feel of modern games."
In a recent update post on the Steam page, the developer confirmed that 2021 will be the year for Early Access and they're still figuring out an exact date while a few people have been helping to playtest. They're working on more content and will pull in more testers in the coming weeks and eventually a new trailer too.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.9.14, 5.4.83, 4.19.163, 4.14.212, 4.9.248 and 4.4.248
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.14 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.83 Linux 4.19.163 Linux 4.14.212 Linux 4.9.248 Linux 4.4.248
Intel-Powered Hackboard 2 Bites Off A Piece Of Sweet Raspberry Pi
Single-board computers seemingly get more powerful by the day. The Raspberry Pi 4 gets all the attention and a lot of software support, but there are plenty of other alternatives out there that also deserve your attention. One new SBC will run x86 Windows 10 or most Linux distros without any need for platform-specific support, and promises to hit a low enough price point to give the Raspberry Pi serious competition. Not only that, but a Windows version for not a whole lot more money looks like a real winner. The Hackboard 2 is a newly-announced tiny x86 PC powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This is a dual-core CPU based on Intel's Gemini Lake Atom architecture with a base clock of 1.1 GHz, maximum turbo speed of 2.8 GHz, and 4 MB of cache. Intel's integrated UHD 600 graphics handle video output duties. While that's not the beefiest CPU around, it's soldered to a completely integrated motherboard that measures just 120 x 80 millimeters (4.72 x 3.15 inches). There's 64 GB of eMMC storage, 4 GB of system RAM, and a pair of NVMe slots that accommodate SSDs for up to 4 TB of extra space.
The 10 Open Source File Navigation Tools for Linux System
Linux file navigation tools are great for navigating directories through commands. Undoubtedly, Linux is nowadays much improved with a modern graphical user interface. Even a kid can easily navigate through the Linux system by using the GUI. But still, some Linux enthusiasts and developers prefer command lines for navigation. This is because the CLI or command-line interface is more fluid and fast. Besides, they aren’t resource-hungry like graphical tools. The stock Linux commands have some limitations. But some awesome tools have extended the functionalities of the terminal. Well, in most cases, they are not full-fledged programs. Rather they act as extensions for the terminal or shell.
