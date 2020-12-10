today's howtos
Using Ansible to automate your Laptop and Desktop configs! - YouTube
You guys asked for it, now I finally deliver - in this video I show you how to use Ansible to configure your laptops and desktops! This works for servers too.
How to use S3 Storage Lens to view storage usage and activity metrics of S3 Bucket on AWS
AWS S3 Storage Lens gives visibility into object storage usage, activity trends. It gives recommendations to improve cost-efficiency, also it applies data protection best practices. It is the first analytics service that provides a single view of object storage usage and activity across hundreds and thousands of accounts in an organization. It provides a summary of insights of S3 Buckets, detects outliers, enhances data protection, and optimizes storage costs.
S3 Storage comes up with a dashboard containing pre-configured views to visualize storage usage and activity trends. We can also export metrics in CSV or Parquet format to an S3 bucket.
In this article, we will see the existing default dashboard and metrics it has. We will also create a new dashboard with free metrics in it.
How to Install Netdata Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04
Netdata is a free, open-source and real-time performance and health monitoring tool. It supports Linux, MacOS and FreeBSD. You can troubleshoot and monitor cloud-based servers, containers and your entire IT infrastructure with Netdata. It provides real-time system metrics including, Memory usage, CPU, Bandwidth, Disk utilization and more. You can also integrate it with other monitoring tools like Prometheus, Graphite, OpenTSDB, Kafka, Grafana, and more.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Netdata monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
How to install and configure DHCP Server on Centos 8
DHCP (Dynamic host configuration protocol) used to assign an IP address automatically to Mobile, Laptop, PC, and other network devices so they can communicate. It employs a connectionless service model, using the UDP (User Datagram Protocol). DHCP uses a well-known UDP port 67 for the DHCP Server and the UDP Port 68 for the client. DHCP operations fall into four phases: server discovery, IP lease offer, IP lease request, and IP lease acknowledgment. These stages are often abbreviated as DORA for discovery, offer, request, and acknowledgment. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install and configure DHCP Server on Centos8. So, let’s get started.
How To Migrate CentOS Linux To Oracle Linux - OSTechNix
Oracle Linux is a RHEL-based Linux distribution developed by Oracle. It is one of the best alternative to CentOS Linux. This guide explains how to migrate CentOS Linux to Oracle Linux using centos2ol script.
After CentOS Community Manager Rich Bowen announced that they are shifting focus from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream, there is a great resentment among developers and users. Many users strongly condemns this decision. However, the decision is already made and it seems that there is no going back. When CentOS Linux 8 ends at December 31, 2021, your best and only option will be to migrate to CentOS Stream 8. Since CentOS Stream is a rolling preview (i.e. development), a lot of users raised their concern about its stability. At present, the only stable and viable RHEL-based alternative to CentOS is Oracle Linux. If you'd like to migrate CentOS Linux to Oracle Linux, this tutorial will teach you how.
How to Install PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8.0 with Apache on Ubuntu 20.04. PHP is a free, open-source, and most popular server-side programming language used by many CMS including, Drupal, WordPress, Magento, and many more. PHP 8.0 is a major update of the PHP language that contains new features and optimizations including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, null safe operator, JIT, and improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency. Let’s get started with the installation of PHP 8 on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Install and Configure AnyDesk on Linux System
AnyDesk is a handy, lightweight, and secure desktop tool to control computers remotely. AnyDesk is a cross-platform application; you can install and run AnyDesk on Windows, Mac, and Linux distributions. Despite being lightweight and quick, it can handle many heavy and long time duties. Many IPS and VoIP service providers use the AnyDesk to solve client’s issues remotely from the server office. If you’re a NOC engineer, probably you already know that finding an appropriate and easy to install remote desktop tool is very crucial in an emergency. In such emergencies, you can always rely on AnyDesk.
As I’m mentioning about NOC engineering, that doesn’t mean that you have to be skilled and need to know a lot of SSH commands to use the AnyDesk tool on your system. No matter what type of service you provide, the simple user interfaces and robust connectivity of AnyDesk will attract you.
How to install Mint's Cinnamon Desktop UI on MX Linux - Linux Shout
Cinnamon is a popular Windows 7 like interface that comes by default in Linux Mint operating systems. It makes the Mint very easy to understand and use, that is also one of the reasons why Mint is one of the many Popular Linux distros that are part of home-use PC and laptops.
Although MX Linux is already available with lightweight XFCE and Fluxbox desktops including eye-catching KDE Plasman, however, in case you still not comfortable, use Linux Cinnamon, which can be installed with just one command…
How Cirrus CLI uses Podman to achieve rootless builds | Enable Sysadmin
Use both Cirrus CLI and Podman to better manage and secure container environments for rootless builds.
How to install Signal Messenger on Linux via Flatpak
Signal, the secure messaging service, already has a dedicated desktop application for Windows, MacOS and Linux, and in this tutorial, you will see how to install the Signal messenger on Linux via Flatpak.Signal app is an encrypted chat application for iOS and Android. An alternative to WhatsApp, Signal allows you to send messages to other people who use the service. It also enables you to create and participate in group conversations and make voice and video calls to other users. All chats are protected using end-to-end encryption. In addition, the codes in the app allow you to check the connection.
Homelab: Cloud-native ad blocking on Raspberry Pi
Learn how to set up a Pi-Hole instance with a single command and a cluster of Raspberry Pis on MicroK8s. High availability, load balancing and Kubernetes configuration included. The Raspberry Pi 4 brings the graphics, RAM and connectivity needed for a Linux workstation, so why not...
Install NVIDIA Container Toolkit with Docker 20.10 on Fedora 33 – If Not True Then False
This is guide, howto install NVIDIA Container Toolkit with Docker >= 20.10 on Fedora 33. Check video to see also howto install latest Docker Engine 20.10 (docker-ce) on Fedora 33. Same method works with Podman, but it will cause strange SELinux problems even with custom generated policy installed. So package still requires Docker 20.10 or newer. If you want run Podman version without docker dependencies, let me know and I can build different version of nvidia-docker2 package.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.9.14, 5.4.83, 4.19.163, 4.14.212, 4.9.248 and 4.4.248
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.14 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.83 Linux 4.19.163 Linux 4.14.212 Linux 4.9.248 Linux 4.4.248
Intel-Powered Hackboard 2 Bites Off A Piece Of Sweet Raspberry Pi
Single-board computers seemingly get more powerful by the day. The Raspberry Pi 4 gets all the attention and a lot of software support, but there are plenty of other alternatives out there that also deserve your attention. One new SBC will run x86 Windows 10 or most Linux distros without any need for platform-specific support, and promises to hit a low enough price point to give the Raspberry Pi serious competition. Not only that, but a Windows version for not a whole lot more money looks like a real winner. The Hackboard 2 is a newly-announced tiny x86 PC powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This is a dual-core CPU based on Intel's Gemini Lake Atom architecture with a base clock of 1.1 GHz, maximum turbo speed of 2.8 GHz, and 4 MB of cache. Intel's integrated UHD 600 graphics handle video output duties. While that's not the beefiest CPU around, it's soldered to a completely integrated motherboard that measures just 120 x 80 millimeters (4.72 x 3.15 inches). There's 64 GB of eMMC storage, 4 GB of system RAM, and a pair of NVMe slots that accommodate SSDs for up to 4 TB of extra space.
The 10 Open Source File Navigation Tools for Linux System
Linux file navigation tools are great for navigating directories through commands. Undoubtedly, Linux is nowadays much improved with a modern graphical user interface. Even a kid can easily navigate through the Linux system by using the GUI. But still, some Linux enthusiasts and developers prefer command lines for navigation. This is because the CLI or command-line interface is more fluid and fast. Besides, they aren’t resource-hungry like graphical tools. The stock Linux commands have some limitations. But some awesome tools have extended the functionalities of the terminal. Well, in most cases, they are not full-fledged programs. Rather they act as extensions for the terminal or shell.
