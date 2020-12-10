Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (minidlna and x11vnc), Fedora (pam), openSUSE (chromium, minidlna, nsd, openssl-1_1, and pngcheck), SUSE (gcc7 and kernel), and Ubuntu (lxml and squirrelmail).
-
Dark Caracal: You Missed a Spot
Recent activity seems to indicate that this actor is active once again. In November of 2019 the group Malware Hunter Team discovered new samples of the Bandook malware which is associated with Dark Caracal. This time with legitimate signing certificates for Windows (issued by the “Certum” certificate authority,) which would allow them to be run without a warning to the user on any Windows computer. Tipped off by the emergence of new variants of the Bandook Trojan, researchers at Checkpoint found three new variants of Bandook: some expanded (120 commands), some slimmed down (11 commands), and all signed with Certum certificates. The Checkpoint researchers also discovered several new command and control domains in use by Dark Caracal.
In previous campaigns, this actor has displayed impressively lax operational security, enabling researchers to download terabytes of data from their command and control servers. The latest campaign exhibits a somewhat higher level of opsec. Checkpoint reports that targets included “Government, financial, energy, food industry, healthcare, education, IT and legal institutions” in the following countries: Singapore, Cyprus, Chile, Italy, USA, Turkey, Switzerland, Indonesia and Germany.
The Dark Caracal threat actors still seem to primarily use phishing and Office-based macros as their primary method of infection. Because of this, the best step one can take to protect against Dark Caracal is to disable Office macros on your personal devices or that of your entire organization. This is additionally a good basic security hygiene practice. Standard methods to avoid phishing attacks are also good practice. Readers may also take some comfort in the fact that Bandook is currently detected by many, if not most, antivirus products.
-
Specialising in cyber security can make for a recession-proof career
Cyber security is the next booming domain and offers immense growth opportunities to everyone. The increasing dependency on technologies and digital services has also increased the vulnerability towards new cyber threats.
The cyber security space has seen exponential growth as workforce management and business models have undergone a drastic shift during the Covid-19 pandemic. This has caused protection providers to become financial investors’ main point of focus. A report by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) predicts that the Indian cyber security market will grow to $7.6 billion by 2022.
Cyber attacks have increased during the pandemic. GoDaddy, the world’s largest web domain registrar, experienced a breach that saw a hacker gain login data information for the hosting accounts of 28,000 consumers. On April 23, 2020, the organisation recognised suspicious action on a subset of servers and immediately began an investigation. The investigation found that unauthorised access to customers’ login credentials was used to connect to the secure shell (SSH) on its hosting account. The company reset the usernames and passwords of the targeted customers and removed the SSH file from its platform to resolve the attack.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 650 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.9.14, 5.4.83, 4.19.163, 4.14.212, 4.9.248 and 4.4.248
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.14 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.83 Linux 4.19.163 Linux 4.14.212 Linux 4.9.248 Linux 4.4.248
Intel-Powered Hackboard 2 Bites Off A Piece Of Sweet Raspberry Pi
Single-board computers seemingly get more powerful by the day. The Raspberry Pi 4 gets all the attention and a lot of software support, but there are plenty of other alternatives out there that also deserve your attention. One new SBC will run x86 Windows 10 or most Linux distros without any need for platform-specific support, and promises to hit a low enough price point to give the Raspberry Pi serious competition. Not only that, but a Windows version for not a whole lot more money looks like a real winner. The Hackboard 2 is a newly-announced tiny x86 PC powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This is a dual-core CPU based on Intel's Gemini Lake Atom architecture with a base clock of 1.1 GHz, maximum turbo speed of 2.8 GHz, and 4 MB of cache. Intel's integrated UHD 600 graphics handle video output duties. While that's not the beefiest CPU around, it's soldered to a completely integrated motherboard that measures just 120 x 80 millimeters (4.72 x 3.15 inches). There's 64 GB of eMMC storage, 4 GB of system RAM, and a pair of NVMe slots that accommodate SSDs for up to 4 TB of extra space.
The 10 Open Source File Navigation Tools for Linux System
Linux file navigation tools are great for navigating directories through commands. Undoubtedly, Linux is nowadays much improved with a modern graphical user interface. Even a kid can easily navigate through the Linux system by using the GUI. But still, some Linux enthusiasts and developers prefer command lines for navigation. This is because the CLI or command-line interface is more fluid and fast. Besides, they aren’t resource-hungry like graphical tools. The stock Linux commands have some limitations. But some awesome tools have extended the functionalities of the terminal. Well, in most cases, they are not full-fledged programs. Rather they act as extensions for the terminal or shell.
Recent comments
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 54 sec ago
15 hours 3 min ago
16 hours 17 min ago
16 hours 29 min ago
16 hours 50 min ago