Android Leftovers
The 20 Best Indie Games for Your Android Device in 2021
6 Best Free Unit Conversion Apps for Android
Best Android app deals of the day: RowRow, Relic Seeker, Color Wheel, more
Best Mobile Games 2020 For iPhone And Android
Play Store gets a minor interface revamp on Android TV
Google Is Improving Search In Google Drive App On Android
Google Assistant new design rolling out to all Android phones, claims report
OnePlus OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update tracker: Devices that have received the stable
Ensuring your WiFi network is ready for Android 11 QPR1 security update
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of the next devices to receive Android 11
The LG Velvet becomes the company's first device to receive Android 11 as part of the LG OS Preview Program
PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta update for Android available: New features, APK download and more
What Android phone makes the most sense for BlackBerry fans?
What's the best Android phone for BlackBerry fans?
Samsung may soon launch a new Android tablet to take on Apple's iPad mini
Samsung fixes critical Android bugs in December 2020 updates
How to play COD Mobile with a controller in Android/iOS
How to hide apps on an Android using the phone's launcher or a third-party app
You can now search Google Assistant settings on Android as Routines UI tests tweaks
Stable Kernels: 5.9.14, 5.4.83, 4.19.163, 4.14.212, 4.9.248 and 4.4.248
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.14 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.83 Linux 4.19.163 Linux 4.14.212 Linux 4.9.248 Linux 4.4.248
Intel-Powered Hackboard 2 Bites Off A Piece Of Sweet Raspberry Pi
Single-board computers seemingly get more powerful by the day. The Raspberry Pi 4 gets all the attention and a lot of software support, but there are plenty of other alternatives out there that also deserve your attention. One new SBC will run x86 Windows 10 or most Linux distros without any need for platform-specific support, and promises to hit a low enough price point to give the Raspberry Pi serious competition. Not only that, but a Windows version for not a whole lot more money looks like a real winner. The Hackboard 2 is a newly-announced tiny x86 PC powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This is a dual-core CPU based on Intel's Gemini Lake Atom architecture with a base clock of 1.1 GHz, maximum turbo speed of 2.8 GHz, and 4 MB of cache. Intel's integrated UHD 600 graphics handle video output duties. While that's not the beefiest CPU around, it's soldered to a completely integrated motherboard that measures just 120 x 80 millimeters (4.72 x 3.15 inches). There's 64 GB of eMMC storage, 4 GB of system RAM, and a pair of NVMe slots that accommodate SSDs for up to 4 TB of extra space.
The 10 Open Source File Navigation Tools for Linux System
Linux file navigation tools are great for navigating directories through commands. Undoubtedly, Linux is nowadays much improved with a modern graphical user interface. Even a kid can easily navigate through the Linux system by using the GUI. But still, some Linux enthusiasts and developers prefer command lines for navigation. This is because the CLI or command-line interface is more fluid and fast. Besides, they aren’t resource-hungry like graphical tools. The stock Linux commands have some limitations. But some awesome tools have extended the functionalities of the terminal. Well, in most cases, they are not full-fledged programs. Rather they act as extensions for the terminal or shell.
