New Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: CentOS, Distros and Torvalds
My Thoughts on the CentOS news, and why WE need to change our Mindset
The recent news about CentOS was quite a shock to many, and in this completely unscripted video I give you my thoughts. We need to change our mindset when it comes to our own usage of Linux, and the recent news that IBM revealed is very evident of that.
Reality 2.0 Episode 51: Poop in the Desert
Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman have a fun chat with Petros Koutoupis about open source in space, digital detox, World War 2 cryptography, and poop in the desert.
Do We REALLY Need This Many Linux Distros? - YouTube
Welcome back to my chat with Thomas of Ubuntu-based gaming distro Drauger OS! In this video I toss a tough question at him about the ever-increasing number of Linux distributions, and we talk a bit more about Windows and Linux gaming.
Linus Torvalds Wanted An M1 Mac Running Linux [Ed: No, this is a typically misleading headline; he just wanted Linux support for that hardware]
The M1 Mac is a really interesting device if you care about ARM and none other than Linus Torvalds the creator of Linux was considering purchasing that is if he could get Linus running on it without much hassle.
Compositing Scheduling in KWin: Past, Present, and Future
Currently, compositing infrastructure in KWin is heavily influenced by the X11 requirements, e.g. there is only one compositing clock, compositing is throttled to the lowest refresh rate, etc. Besides that, incorrect assumptions were made about the behavior of glXSwapBuffers() and eglSwapBuffers(), unfortunately, which result in frame drops and other related issues. With the ongoing Wayland improvements, we hope to fix the aforementioned issues. Also: KDE Plasma's KWin Working On Per-Screen Refresh Rates, Compositing From Multiple Threads - Phoronix
KDevelop 5.6.1 released
About three months after the release of KDevelop 5.6.0, we provide a first bugfix and stabilisation release for the 5.6 series today: KDevelop 5.6.1
Puppy Linux: EasyOS 2.5.3 and More
Wine 6.0-rc2 Announcement
The Wine development release 6.0-rc2 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc2.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc2.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC2 Released With 40 More Bugs Fixed - Phoronix
