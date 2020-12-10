Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

New Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: CentOS, Distros and Torvalds

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 12th of December 2020 02:28:00 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • My Thoughts on the CentOS news, and why WE need to change our Mindset

    The recent news about CentOS was quite a shock to many, and in this completely unscripted video I give you my thoughts. We need to change our mindset when it comes to our own usage of Linux, and the recent news that IBM revealed is very evident of that.

  • Reality 2.0 Episode 51: Poop in the Desert

    Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman have a fun chat with Petros Koutoupis about open source in space, digital detox, World War 2 cryptography, and poop in the desert.

  • Do We REALLY Need This Many Linux Distros? - YouTube

    Welcome back to my chat with Thomas of Ubuntu-based gaming distro Drauger OS! In this video I toss a tough question at him about the ever-increasing number of Linux distributions, and we talk a bit more about Windows and Linux gaming.

  • Linus Torvalds Wanted An M1 Mac Running Linux [Ed: No, this is a typically misleading headline; he just wanted Linux support for that hardware]

    The M1 Mac is a really interesting device if you care about ARM and none other than Linus Torvalds the creator of Linux was considering purchasing that is if he could get Linus running on it without much hassle.

»

More in Tux Machines

Compositing Scheduling in KWin: Past, Present, and Future

Currently, compositing infrastructure in KWin is heavily influenced by the X11 requirements, e.g. there is only one compositing clock, compositing is throttled to the lowest refresh rate, etc. Besides that, incorrect assumptions were made about the behavior of glXSwapBuffers() and eglSwapBuffers(), unfortunately, which result in frame drops and other related issues. With the ongoing Wayland improvements, we hope to fix the aforementioned issues. Read more Also: KDE Plasma's KWin Working On Per-Screen Refresh Rates, Compositing From Multiple Threads - Phoronix

KDevelop 5.6.1 released

About three months after the release of KDevelop 5.6.0, we provide a first bugfix and stabilisation release for the 5.6 series today: KDevelop 5.6.1 Read more

Puppy Linux: EasyOS 2.5.3 and More

  • EasyOS version 2.5.3 released
  • Easy Buster version 2.5.3

    EasyOS versions 1.x are the "Pyro" series, the latest is 1.3. Easy Pyro is built with packages compiled from source using 'oe-qky-src', a fork of OpenEmbedded. Consequently, the builds are small and streamlined and integrated. The Pyro series may have future releases, but it is considered to be in maintenance status. The "Buster" series start from version 2.0, and are intended to be where most of the action is, ongoing. Version 2.0 was really a beta-quality build, to allow the testers to report back. The first official release was 2.1. The main feature of Easy Buster is that it is built from Debian 10 Buster DEBs, using WoofQ (a fork of Woof2: Woof-CE is another fork, used to build Puppy Linux). The advantage of Buster over Pyro is access to the large Debian package repositories. That is a big plus.

  • EasyPup is deprecated

    I am seriously considering discontinuing development of EasyPup. I know, I have said that before, but then gone and done some more work on it.

  • Put disabled HDD into deep-sleep mode

    For EasyOS "Copy session to RAM & disable drives" mode, forum member 'MochiMoppel' has suggested that "hdparm -Y " be applied to the "disabled" drives. See forum thread:

  • Tweaks for "save" icon in lockdown modes

    EasyOS has two lockdown modes. There is "Copy session to RAM" and "Copy session to RAM & disable drives". Both have a "save" icon on the desktop, so the user can at any time choose to save the session to the boot media. One problem was that when boot in lockdown mode, the 'init' script in the initrd edits /root/Choices/ROX-Filer/PuppyPin, replacing the "update" icon with a "save" icon.

Wine 6.0-rc2 Announcement

The Wine development release 6.0-rc2 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc2.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc2.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Read more Also: Wine 6.0-RC2 Released With 40 More Bugs Fixed - Phoronix

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6