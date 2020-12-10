Okay, getting a title that will ensure clicks for this post was easy. Now comes the hatd part: content! When you deploy The Foreman, you want a secure setup by default. That's why we ship (and enable) a SELinux policy which allows you to run the involved daemons in confined mode. We have recently switched our default Ruby application server from Passenger (running via mod_passenger inside Apache httpd) to Puma (running standalone and Apache just being a reverse proxy). While doing so, we initially deployed Puma listening on localhost:3000 and while localhost is pretty safe, a local user could still turn out evil and talk directly to Puma, pretending to be authenticated by Apache (think Kerberos or X.509 cert auth). Obviously, this is not optimal, so the next task was to switch Puma to listen on an UNIX socket and only allow Apache to talk to said socket. This doesn't sound overly complicated, and indeed it wasn't. The most time/thought was spent on doing that in a way that doesn't break existing setups and still allows binding to a TCP socket for setups where users explicitly want that. We also made a change to the SELinux policy to properly label the newly created socket and allow httpd to access it. The whole change was carefully tested on CentOS 7 and worked like a charm. So we merged it, and it broke. Only on CentOS 8, but broken is broken, right? This is the start of my Thanksgiving story "learn how to debug SELinux issues" ;) From the logs of our integration test I knew the issue was Apache not being able to talk to that new socket (we archive sos reports as part of the tests, and those clearly had it in the auditd logs). But I also knew we did prepare our policy for that change, so either our preparation was not sufficient or the policy wasn't properly loaded. The same sos report also contained the output of semanage fcontext --list which stated that all regular files called /run/foreman.sock would get the foreman_var_run_t type assigned. Wait a moment, all regular files?! A socket is not a regular file! Let's quickly make that truly all files. That clearly changed the semanage fcontext --list output, but the socket was still created as var_run_t?!