XFE – A Lightweight Windows File Explorer Like File Manager for X
XFE (X File Explorer) is a lightweight Windows File Explorer or Commander like file manager for Unix / Linux X.
It’s small memory footprint, very fast, and only requires the FOX library to be fully functional, and aims to light desktop users.
