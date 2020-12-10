Puppy Linux: EasyOS 2.5.3 and More
-
EasyOS version 2.5.3 released
-
Easy Buster version 2.5.3
EasyOS versions 1.x are the "Pyro" series, the latest is 1.3. Easy Pyro is built with packages compiled from source using 'oe-qky-src', a fork of OpenEmbedded. Consequently, the builds are small and streamlined and integrated. The Pyro series may have future releases, but it is considered to be in maintenance status.
The "Buster" series start from version 2.0, and are intended to be where most of the action is, ongoing. Version 2.0 was really a beta-quality build, to allow the testers to report back. The first official release was 2.1.
The main feature of Easy Buster is that it is built from Debian 10 Buster DEBs, using WoofQ (a fork of Woof2: Woof-CE is another fork, used to build Puppy Linux).
The advantage of Buster over Pyro is access to the large Debian package repositories. That is a big plus.
-
EasyPup is deprecated
I am seriously considering discontinuing development of EasyPup. I know, I have said that before, but then gone and done some more work on it.
-
Put disabled HDD into deep-sleep mode
For EasyOS "Copy session to RAM & disable drives" mode, forum member 'MochiMoppel' has suggested that "hdparm -Y
" be applied to the "disabled" drives. See forum thread:
-
Tweaks for "save" icon in lockdown modes
EasyOS has two lockdown modes. There is "Copy session to RAM" and "Copy session to RAM & disable drives". Both have a "save" icon on the desktop, so the user can at any time choose to save the session to the boot media.
One problem was that when boot in lockdown mode, the 'init' script in the initrd edits /root/Choices/ROX-Filer/PuppyPin, replacing the "update" icon with a "save" icon.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Compositing Scheduling in KWin: Past, Present, and Future
Currently, compositing infrastructure in KWin is heavily influenced by the X11 requirements, e.g. there is only one compositing clock, compositing is throttled to the lowest refresh rate, etc. Besides that, incorrect assumptions were made about the behavior of glXSwapBuffers() and eglSwapBuffers(), unfortunately, which result in frame drops and other related issues. With the ongoing Wayland improvements, we hope to fix the aforementioned issues. Also: KDE Plasma's KWin Working On Per-Screen Refresh Rates, Compositing From Multiple Threads - Phoronix
KDevelop 5.6.1 released
About three months after the release of KDevelop 5.6.0, we provide a first bugfix and stabilisation release for the 5.6 series today: KDevelop 5.6.1
Puppy Linux: EasyOS 2.5.3 and More
Wine 6.0-rc2 Announcement
The Wine development release 6.0-rc2 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc2.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc2.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.0-RC2 Released With 40 More Bugs Fixed - Phoronix
Recent comments
14 min 37 sec ago
16 min 2 sec ago
7 hours 44 sec ago
7 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
20 hours 18 min ago
21 hours 32 min ago