This isn’t just about having to reboot your phone when an app freezes. While that’s certainly a software quality issue that causes you a minor annoyance, it doesn’t impact your safety (unless you happen to be driving and if so – shame on you!) or access to services. As our technology inevitably fades into the background, the software reacting to us will be our literal backdrop, the infrastructure that moves us around, helps us communicate, and lets us work and collaborate.

If we are living in a software world, and we want to live in a high-quality world, then we need high-quality software testing. We need that testing to stand up to the future, and that means greatly increasing the velocity of our testing frameworks. Although we can get far with human-driven testing, and augment that with things like static code analysis, at scale it becomes more and more difficult to eliminate tester bias from the pool of test cases.

Thinking about the true purpose of software testing, what are we trying to achieve? At the most granular level, we are trying to take the software down as many code execution paths as possible, and we are monitoring the behavior of the application to see how it behaves along those paths. Do we get the output we are expecting? Does the application crash? Can we manipulate the application to show us data that we shouldn’t be able to see?