Android Leftovers
This week in KDE: Usability bonanza
This week we focused a lot on the little usability details that make software a joy to use! A lot of really exciting longer-term work is underway too, some of which you can read about on Vlad Zahorodnii’s blog. But that stuff is still in progress, so until it’s merged, check out this stuff...
Have a look at https://community.kde.org/Get_Involved to discover ways to be part of a project that really matters. Each contributor makes a huge difference in KDE; you are not a number or a cog in a machine! You don’t have to already be a programmer, either. I wasn’t when I got started. Try it, you’ll like it! We don’t bite!
Finally, consider making a tax-deductible donation to the KDE e.V. foundation.
today's leftovers
-
Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) is a REST-based protocol from the Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) for M2M & IoT device management that defines the application layer communication protocol between an LwM2M server and an LwM2M client running on an IoT/embedded device.
While LwM2M v1.0 was published in early 2017, we first covered the new protocol a year earlier as Imagination Technologies released the source code for the LwM2M stack running on MIPS Creator Ci40 development board. Since then we’ve mostly seen the LwM2M protocol supported in cellular LTE IoT modules including Quectel BC66 and u-Blox Sara-R410M, as well as the now-defunct Samsung Artik WiFi IoT modules.
-
Open source software (OSS) has long suffered from a "tragedy of the commons" problem. Most organizations, large and small, make use of open source software every day to build modern products, but many OSS projects are struggling for the time, resources and attention they need. This is a resource allocation problem and Google, as part of Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), can help solve it together. We need ways to connect critical open source projects we all rely on, with organizations that can provide them with adequate support.
-
Google as part of their involvement in the Open-Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) has devised the "Criticality Score" as a means of judging crucial open-source projects.
In order for being able to determine projects in need of support for funding or development assistance, Google with the other OpenSSF parties came up with the "Criticality Score" as a 0 to 1 metric for indicating a project's criticalness.
-
EdgeX Foundry, a project under the LF Edge umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for IoT edge computing independent of connectivity protocol, hardware, operating system, applications or cloud, today announced the “Hanoi” release that makes IoT deployment easier and the launch of new ecosystem resources.
“EdgeX Foundry fosters an ecosystem of interoperable components from a variety of vendors to create a much-needed IoT framework for edge solutions,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “With the support of LF Edge members and EdgeX contributors from across the globe, we are paving the way to enable and support a more robust solution at the IoT, Enterprise, Cloud and Telco edge.”
-
ProtonVPN is a VPN service provider based in Switzerland. In this article, I’m going to show you how to use ProtonVPN on desktop Linux, including Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Fedora, CentOS, Arch Linux, and OpenSUSE.
Server Leftovers
-
Finally, Nutanix and SUSE are both leaders in their field. Nutanix’s HCI platform is recognized by analysts as an industry leader. SUSE is the world’s first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution and we enable you to accelerate your IT transformation by providing the widest hypervisor support available, including AHV, KVM, Xen, VMWare and IBM z/VM.
-
Kubernetes is a system that helps with the deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications. Engineers at Google built it to handle the explosive workloads of the company’s massive digital platforms. Then in 2014, the company made Kubernetes available as open source, which significantly expanded the usage.
[...]
In fact, Kubernetes changes the traditional paradigm of application development. “The phrase ‘cattle vs. pets’ is often used to describe the way that using a container orchestration platform like Kubernetes changes the way that software teams think about and deal with the servers powering their applications,” said Phil Dougherty, who is the Senior Product Manager for the DigitalOcean App Platform for Kubernetes and Containers. “Teams no longer need to think about individual servers as having specific jobs, and instead can let Kubernetes decide which server in the fleet is the best location to place the workload. If a server fails, Kubernetes will automatically move the applications to a different, healthy server.”
-
I've been using a QNAP NAS for a couple of years. For an appliance, it did a decent job. But after a long while, I realized that I actually don't want an appliance: I want a proper Linux server. My immediate thought was to set up a Raspberry Pi-based server. Then I remembered that I still have a ThinkPad T410 stashed in a storage box.
-
Running a cloud from containers? It may sound like your putting the container cart before the cloud horse, but there are times it makes sense. For example, you can use the OpenStack cloud running on containers being orchestrated by Kubernetes to host both legacy and modern apps, such as Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). The trick is to get this to work without pulling your hair out.
