How to Install LXQt Desktop in Arch Linux [Complete Guide]

This guide explains the steps you need to install LXQt Desktop in Arch Linux. This guide has two parts. The first part deals with installing the base Arch system. The second part is installing the complete LXQt desktop environment on top of Arch Linux. Read more

KDE Frameworks 5.77 Released with More Than 250 Fixes and Improvements

KDE Frameworks 5.77 packs a month’s worth of improvements, bug fixes and new features to make your KDE Plasma and Apps experience much better and more reliable than ever. There are more than 250 changes included in this monthly update, but below I’m gonna highlight some of the most important ones. First, the usability improvements as KDE Frameworks 5.77 makes it possible to send multiple files to a Bluetooth device. Moreover, a new option in the standard file overwrite dialog will let you overwrite older files automatically, and it’s once again possible to navigate to other folders with the keyboard in URL navigators. Read more

After Rocky Linux, We Have Another RHEL Fork in Works to Replace CentOS

Enterprise oriented Linux server distribution CloudLinux has announced that they are also working on an open sourced, community fork of RHEL to replace CentOS. Read more

30 Basic commands which every Linux user should know

It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner, intermediate, or advanced Linux user. This Basic command you should know. Just bookmark this page because you require this command will work for daily use. Let’s start the basics command journey 1. pwd Command We use the pwd command when we want to know the name of the current working directory. Syntax trendoceans@LINUX:~$ pwd Output /home/trendoceans When you pass the pwd command in the terminal, you will get the full path of the current working directory. It will always start from the forward Slash (/) after that directory name. check out this article

