- [Meme] Nobody to Talk to at the European Patent Office
- António Campinos Has Been a 'Lame Duck' for Nearly Two Years Now, But the Administrative Council Failed to Act
- Two Years of Absolutely Nothing From António Campinos (Except Photo Ops and Self-Praising Fluff)
- You Can Really Tell That EPO Management is Growingly Stressed or Increasingly Worried by Next Week's Strike in All EPO Sites
- SUEPO, the Staff Union of the European Patent Office (EPO): António Campinos Gives a “Strong Impression” That “Mr Battistelli is Still Running the Office Through the Trustees He Placed in the House.”
- Two Years Ago SUEPO Discussed Rules of Strike With António Campinos and 3 Days From Now EPO Staff in All Sites Goes on Strike
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 11, 2020
- Links 12/12/2020: EasyOS 2.5.3, KDevelop 5.6.1, Wine 6.0 RC2
- Links 11/12/2020: Alpine 3.12.2 and Hackboard 2
- Links 11/12/2020: MAAS 2.9, Zenwalk Current 15.0, OpenWrt 18.06.9 and 19.07.5
