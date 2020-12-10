How to Install LXQt Desktop in Arch Linux [Complete Guide] This guide explains the steps you need to install LXQt Desktop in Arch Linux. This guide has two parts. The first part deals with installing the base Arch system. The second part is installing the complete LXQt desktop environment on top of Arch Linux.

KDE Frameworks 5.77 Released with More Than 250 Fixes and Improvements KDE Frameworks 5.77 packs a month’s worth of improvements, bug fixes and new features to make your KDE Plasma and Apps experience much better and more reliable than ever. There are more than 250 changes included in this monthly update, but below I’m gonna highlight some of the most important ones. First, the usability improvements as KDE Frameworks 5.77 makes it possible to send multiple files to a Bluetooth device. Moreover, a new option in the standard file overwrite dialog will let you overwrite older files automatically, and it’s once again possible to navigate to other folders with the keyboard in URL navigators.