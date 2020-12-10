Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IPFire Wireless Access Point: Introducing WPA3

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 12th of December 2020 06:18:50 PM Filed under
Linux
Security

Today we are releasing an update to the wireless access point feature of IPFire: WPA3

The new standard to secure wireless connections is arriving. Since we are all spending more time in the office or at home working our way through the pandemic, we want it to do as comfortable as possible - and secure, too!

I am sure most of you remember the days of WEP and WPA1. Breaking them was part of the daily tech news cycle and hopefully nobody is running networks like that any more. WEP has been designed in the late nineties, based on RC4 and artificially weakened because of laws that limited exporting cryptography from the United States. It was therefore easy to implement in hardware, but broken very quickly.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

IPFire Wireless Access Point: Introducing WPA3

Today we are releasing an update to the wireless access point feature of IPFire: WPA3 The new standard to secure wireless connections is arriving. Since we are all spending more time in the office or at home working our way through the pandemic, we want it to do as comfortable as possible - and secure, too! I am sure most of you remember the days of WEP and WPA1. Breaking them was part of the daily tech news cycle and hopefully nobody is running networks like that any more. WEP has been designed in the late nineties, based on RC4 and artificially weakened because of laws that limited exporting cryptography from the United States. It was therefore easy to implement in hardware, but broken very quickly. Read more

Project Lenix - CentOS Fork Announced by CloudLinux Team

Well, this seems another good news for many CentOS users. The CloudLinux Team announces that they plans to fork RHEL and create a CentOS like distribution named ProjectLenix. Read more

15 Open-source Full-Text Search Engine Solutions for developers

Full-Text Search is a technical term referred to advanced linguistic text query for a database or text documents. The search engine examines all the words stored in a document as it tries to match certain search criteria giving by the user. Many web websites depend on Full-text search to perform advanced search operations. As a new trend, many developers and companies tend to create static websites instead of dynamic database-driven ones. In both cases they can use Full-Text search with help of several libraries and services. Some cloud-based services offer Full-Text search as a service likeAlgolia.com. However, open-source alternatives can save time and resources as provide better control for enterprise. Read more

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6