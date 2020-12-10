Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 12th of December 2020 06:18:50 PM

Today we are releasing an update to the wireless access point feature of IPFire: WPA3

The new standard to secure wireless connections is arriving. Since we are all spending more time in the office or at home working our way through the pandemic, we want it to do as comfortable as possible - and secure, too!

I am sure most of you remember the days of WEP and WPA1. Breaking them was part of the daily tech news cycle and hopefully nobody is running networks like that any more. WEP has been designed in the late nineties, based on RC4 and artificially weakened because of laws that limited exporting cryptography from the United States. It was therefore easy to implement in hardware, but broken very quickly.