IPFire Wireless Access Point: Introducing WPA3
Today we are releasing an update to the wireless access point feature of IPFire: WPA3
The new standard to secure wireless connections is arriving. Since we are all spending more time in the office or at home working our way through the pandemic, we want it to do as comfortable as possible - and secure, too!
I am sure most of you remember the days of WEP and WPA1. Breaking them was part of the daily tech news cycle and hopefully nobody is running networks like that any more. WEP has been designed in the late nineties, based on RC4 and artificially weakened because of laws that limited exporting cryptography from the United States. It was therefore easy to implement in hardware, but broken very quickly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 562 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IPFire Wireless Access Point: Introducing WPA3
Today we are releasing an update to the wireless access point feature of IPFire: WPA3 The new standard to secure wireless connections is arriving. Since we are all spending more time in the office or at home working our way through the pandemic, we want it to do as comfortable as possible - and secure, too! I am sure most of you remember the days of WEP and WPA1. Breaking them was part of the daily tech news cycle and hopefully nobody is running networks like that any more. WEP has been designed in the late nineties, based on RC4 and artificially weakened because of laws that limited exporting cryptography from the United States. It was therefore easy to implement in hardware, but broken very quickly.
Project Lenix - CentOS Fork Announced by CloudLinux Team
Well, this seems another good news for many CentOS users. The CloudLinux Team announces that they plans to fork RHEL and create a CentOS like distribution named ProjectLenix.
15 Open-source Full-Text Search Engine Solutions for developers
Full-Text Search is a technical term referred to advanced linguistic text query for a database or text documents. The search engine examines all the words stored in a document as it tries to match certain search criteria giving by the user. Many web websites depend on Full-text search to perform advanced search operations. As a new trend, many developers and companies tend to create static websites instead of dynamic database-driven ones. In both cases they can use Full-Text search with help of several libraries and services. Some cloud-based services offer Full-Text search as a service likeAlgolia.com. However, open-source alternatives can save time and resources as provide better control for enterprise.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 10 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 18 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
22 hours 45 min ago
23 hours 7 min ago
23 hours 26 min ago