With a rather unassuming and plain case that doesn't give much away, the new TUXEDO Book XP14 is their smallest and lightest gaming notebook now available.

Coming with Intel Tiger Lake processors with either the Core i5-1135G7 or the Core i7-1165G7 it's backed up by their new Xe graphics, you can also upgrade it to have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 if you want that extra bit of power for your gaming needs.

Not only does it have ample power, it also has a speedy 14" 120Hz screen along with a matte finish to help keep away as much glare as possible to be usable in various lighting conditions.