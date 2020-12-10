Android Leftovers

TUXEDO launch their smallest Linux gaming notebook with the Book XP14

With a rather unassuming and plain case that doesn't give much away, the new TUXEDO Book XP14 is their smallest and lightest gaming notebook now available. Coming with Intel Tiger Lake processors with either the Core i5-1135G7 or the Core i7-1165G7 it's backed up by their new Xe graphics, you can also upgrade it to have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 if you want that extra bit of power for your gaming needs. Not only does it have ample power, it also has a speedy 14" 120Hz screen along with a matte finish to help keep away as much glare as possible to be usable in various lighting conditions.

11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Password Managers

A password manager is a utility which helps users store and retrieve passwords and other data. Most password managers use a local database to hold the encrypted password data. In modern society, people face a bamboozling amount of information to retain. Most people read a considerable amount of information online on a regular basis. Whether you conduct business online, read for your job, or just read for pleasure, the internet is a vast source of information. Retaining that information on a long-term basis can be difficult. However, some nuggets of information need to be recalled quickly. Passwords are one such example.