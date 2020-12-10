Armbian 20.11.3 Released with Linux 5.9 Support for More Devices, PineCube Support
Armbian 20.11.3 comes just two weeks after Armbian 20.11 to add support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.9 kernel series to more devices, such as those based on 32-bit Rockchip and Marvell Embedded Business Unit (mvebu). Additionally, the Meson64-dev branch received support for the upcoming Linux kernel 5.10.
This point release also improves memory performance on the ROC-RK3328-CC (Renegade) platform, adds support for PINE64’s PineCube open-source Linux IP camera kit, as well as to add UTF-8 encoding support for all locales and a non-existing keyboard variant to the first login script.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 331 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 6 sec ago
18 hours 1 min ago
1 day 46 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago