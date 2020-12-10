today's howtos
-
How to Install Kdenlive Video Editor 20.12 in Ubuntu 20.04, 20.10 | UbuntuHandbook
KDE announced its December 2020 apps update including Kdenlive 20.12 two days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu via PPA.
Kdenlive 20.12 is a big release with many new features, stability improvements, various mix and transition fixes.
-
How to Convert CentOS Linux 8 to CentOS Stream [3 Steps]
CentOS Stream is a continuously delivered Linux distro, which tracks ahead of RHEL. It will have rolling release ie changes are made constantly.
CentOS is going to be an upstream build that will have testing patches and updates. With the end of the year 2021, Centos Linux 8 will end, the best option is to migrate to CentOS Stream 8.
CentOS 6 reached the end of life (EOL) on November 30, 2020. Redhat will continue to update CentOS Linux 7 till June 30, 2024. But there won't be any CentOS 9 release anymore.
Are you currently using CentOS Linux 8 and like to convert to CentOS Stream, then follow the below steps.
-
RHCE Ansible Series #11: Managing Systems With Ansible
-
How to Change Time Zone in Linux – TecAdmin
A time zone refers to the local time of a region or a country. Generally each country uses one time zone but few of the countries shares multiple time zones due to its geological areas.
It is always an important thing to set a correct time zone in your system. Many of applications are build with time crucial. So it is necessary to set correct time zone to work application correctly.
This tutorial will help you to check current time zone of system and also set the new time zone on Linux based systems.
-
How To Install WordPress on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, WordPress is the most popular open-source blogging and CMS platform worldwide, powering a quarter of all websites on the Internet today. It is based on PHP and MySQL and packs a ton of features that can be extended with free and premium plugins and themes. WordPress is the simplest way to create your website or blog.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of WordPress free and opensource CMS on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
du command in Linux with Useful Examples – TecAdmin
du is the short of disk uses. Which means the du command calculates the size on disk used by a files. It is the basic Linux command frequently used the Linux system users.
-
How to create encrypted partitions on Linux with GNOME Disks - Neowin
Some of most popular Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Linux Mint and Fedora come with a disk and partition manager tool called GNOME Disks, a tool developed by the GNOME project. While it’s packed with features, one interesting capability that’s a bit tucked away is disk encryption; this can be used to create secure partitions on your hard drive or create an encrypted USB device.
-
How to install Blender CAD software on MX linux - Linux Shout
Blender is a free and open-source CAD software for 3D animation, modeling, motion graphics, texturing, computer games, UV unwrapping, and more.
It is a professional open-source program and an alternative to commercial software such as Maya or Cinema 4D and imports or exports standard formats such as OBJ, FBX, 3DS, PLY, and STL.
Blender also can be used as a video editing software. We can perform various editing tasks such as cutting videos, apply transition effects, use picture-in-picture effects, display 3D or 2D graphics, or add a soundtrack.
Here we will let you know the simple steps to install Blender on MX Linux using the command line and graphical package installer. The below steps can be used for Ubuntu, Elementary, and Linux Mint as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 606 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: 0 A.D, Godot Engine, Hive Time, Hollow Knight
Kernel: HSE, Maple Tree and RFIM
Power up your Linux terminal text editor with ed
The GNU ed command is a line editor. It’s considered the standard Unix text editor because it was the very first text editor for Unix, and so it was (and generally still is) available on any POSIX system. In some ways, it’s easy to tell that it was the first because, in many ways, it’s extremely rudimentary. Unlike most other text editors, it doesn’t open in a window or screen of its own, and in fact, by default, it doesn’t even prompt the user for input. On the other hand, its near lack of any interface can also be a strength. It’s a functional editor that can be controlled with short instructions either interactively or through a script.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
10 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 31 min ago
22 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago
23 hours 24 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago