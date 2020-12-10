today's leftovers
Ventoy 1.0.30 - Neowin
Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files. With Ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly. You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them. Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. Most type of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/Unix/Vmware/Xen...)
Kubic with Kubernetes 1.20.0 released
The Kubic Project is proud to announce that Snapshot 20201211 has been released containing Kubernetes 1.20.0.
Top 6 Linux server distributions for your data center
Linux powers the enterprise. From the cloud to containers and to the backbone of your network, Linux is there working tirelessly to keep your business humming. Whether you use Linux in your AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or your on-premise data center, you use Linux.
But what distribution? You’ve either gone one of two routes: You’ve selected a single company (such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, or SUSE) to supply you with a Linux distribution, or you’ve gone the mix-and-match route to ensure that each distribution serves a specific function and does it to perfection.
Learning Dvorak keyboard layout · GeekSocket
Earlier I practiced QWERTY on GNU Typist. This time I tried Klavaro, and I really liked it. On Fedora it can be installed with sudo dnf install klavaro. It is a GUI application with different levels like basic, adaptability, speed and fluidity. It guides the user step by step with visual instructions. You can also see a graph of your progress.
[...]
After reaching to 30 WPM, I was subconsciously typing with QWERTY sometimes. I started to use Dvorak on weekends and decided to switch to it. That helped me to overcome the issue of typing QWERTY. This was after 2 months since I started practicing.
I faced one issue with GNOME when I added ‘English (Dvorak)’ as a second layout. While Ctrl key is pressed, the layout gets switched back to primary one [‘English (US)’ in my case]. This happens only with applications running natively on Wayland. Setting the Dvorak layout as primary input source (dragging it to the top of the list) mitigates the issue. Take a look at GNOME/gtk#1825, Mozilla Bug 1644502 for more details.
GVls and Code Style diagnostics – Daniel Espinosa
Vala-Linter has merged my contribution to convert it to a library, while it has been integrated into GVls, the GNOME Vala Language Server, to diagnose coding style “errors” based on elementary’s one.
Just now found GVls is crashing, that wasn’t the case for a while, and that is because the way #ValaLinter uses @vala_lang’s library, I think. While the recovery is fast enough, I don’t like that situation.
Vala-Linter can be executed as a command line, that may is harder to use, but if the crashing is too frequent that may needs to be used by GVls to reduce the effect of crashing or just because a software crash is not good.
Vala’s library is used in its internal Unit Test System, that catch any crash or undesirable behavior. The harder part on having a Unit Type system is to find a way to reproduce an issue and fix it; then write the test to make sure it has gone away, while in the future the test will be executed on any change you made in your code, ensuring the issue is not back.
GVls was used by Vala’s library to fix lot of warnings; the warnings don’t prevent Vala’s compiler to work, but make GVls to fail on its Unit Test system, so an external code test was created, to test your entire code in GVls and find an issue not present in the tests cases in GVls, currently more than 90.
OSM Opening Hours Integration in KDE Itinerary
I recently wrote about KOpeningHours, a new library to parse and interpret OSM opening hours expressions. Here is now how we make use of this in KDE Itinerary.
[...]
At this point I considered the opening hours topic sufficiently covered, just leaving the standard KDE review process to be done for integrating this into the 21.04 release service.
Then I however got contacted by an OSM contributor, who, after having imported the opening hours of all French post offices into OSM and finding himself confronted with a number of false-positive warnings by the OSM validator, was looking into improving the Osmose OSM validator for opening hours expressions. KOpeningHours was apparently performing quite well during an evaluation for this, and is therefore being considered as a parser for the validator.
Block-based programming: does it help students learn?
Dassault subsidiary in US hit by Windows Ragnar Locker ransomware
Dassault Falcon Jet, a US subsidiary of the 91-year-old French aviation firm Dassault Aviation, has taken a hit from a gang of cyber criminals using the Windows Ragnar Locker ransomware.
Episode 238 – Door 13: Unlucky or survivor bias? – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about the unluckiest man in the world and survivor bias
The Most Unique Laptop | My New Daily Driver
Here is my new daily driver in the mobile space. You'd be hard-pressed to find something better and more versatile.
Games: 0 A.D, Godot Engine, Hive Time, Hollow Knight
Kernel: HSE, Maple Tree and RFIM
Power up your Linux terminal text editor with ed
The GNU ed command is a line editor. It’s considered the standard Unix text editor because it was the very first text editor for Unix, and so it was (and generally still is) available on any POSIX system. In some ways, it’s easy to tell that it was the first because, in many ways, it’s extremely rudimentary. Unlike most other text editors, it doesn’t open in a window or screen of its own, and in fact, by default, it doesn’t even prompt the user for input. On the other hand, its near lack of any interface can also be a strength. It’s a functional editor that can be controlled with short instructions either interactively or through a script.
today's howtos
