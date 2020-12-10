today's leftovers Ventoy 1.0.30 - Neowin Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files. With Ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly. You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them. Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. Most type of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/Unix/Vmware/Xen...)

Kubic with Kubernetes 1.20.0 released The Kubic Project is proud to announce that Snapshot 20201211 has been released containing Kubernetes 1.20.0.

Top 6 Linux server distributions for your data center Linux powers the enterprise. From the cloud to containers and to the backbone of your network, Linux is there working tirelessly to keep your business humming. Whether you use Linux in your AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or your on-premise data center, you use Linux. But what distribution? You’ve either gone one of two routes: You’ve selected a single company (such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, or SUSE) to supply you with a Linux distribution, or you’ve gone the mix-and-match route to ensure that each distribution serves a specific function and does it to perfection.

Learning Dvorak keyboard layout · GeekSocket Earlier I practiced QWERTY on GNU Typist. This time I tried Klavaro, and I really liked it. On Fedora it can be installed with sudo dnf install klavaro. It is a GUI application with different levels like basic, adaptability, speed and fluidity. It guides the user step by step with visual instructions. You can also see a graph of your progress. [...] After reaching to 30 WPM, I was subconsciously typing with QWERTY sometimes. I started to use Dvorak on weekends and decided to switch to it. That helped me to overcome the issue of typing QWERTY. This was after 2 months since I started practicing. I faced one issue with GNOME when I added ‘English (Dvorak)’ as a second layout. While Ctrl key is pressed, the layout gets switched back to primary one [‘English (US)’ in my case]. This happens only with applications running natively on Wayland. Setting the Dvorak layout as primary input source (dragging it to the top of the list) mitigates the issue. Take a look at GNOME/gtk#1825, Mozilla Bug 1644502 for more details.

GVls and Code Style diagnostics – Daniel Espinosa Vala-Linter has merged my contribution to convert it to a library, while it has been integrated into GVls, the GNOME Vala Language Server, to diagnose coding style “errors” based on elementary’s one. Just now found GVls is crashing, that wasn’t the case for a while, and that is because the way #ValaLinter uses @vala_lang’s library, I think. While the recovery is fast enough, I don’t like that situation. Vala-Linter can be executed as a command line, that may is harder to use, but if the crashing is too frequent that may needs to be used by GVls to reduce the effect of crashing or just because a software crash is not good. Vala’s library is used in its internal Unit Test System, that catch any crash or undesirable behavior. The harder part on having a Unit Type system is to find a way to reproduce an issue and fix it; then write the test to make sure it has gone away, while in the future the test will be executed on any change you made in your code, ensuring the issue is not back. GVls was used by Vala’s library to fix lot of warnings; the warnings don’t prevent Vala’s compiler to work, but make GVls to fail on its Unit Test system, so an external code test was created, to test your entire code in GVls and find an issue not present in the tests cases in GVls, currently more than 90.

OSM Opening Hours Integration in KDE Itinerary I recently wrote about KOpeningHours, a new library to parse and interpret OSM opening hours expressions. Here is now how we make use of this in KDE Itinerary. [...] At this point I considered the opening hours topic sufficiently covered, just leaving the standard KDE review process to be done for integrating this into the 21.04 release service. Then I however got contacted by an OSM contributor, who, after having imported the opening hours of all French post offices into OSM and finding himself confronted with a number of false-positive warnings by the OSM validator, was looking into improving the Osmose OSM validator for opening hours expressions. KOpeningHours was apparently performing quite well during an evaluation for this, and is therefore being considered as a parser for the validator.

Block-based programming: does it help students learn?

Dassault subsidiary in US hit by Windows Ragnar Locker ransomware Dassault Falcon Jet, a US subsidiary of the 91-year-old French aviation firm Dassault Aviation, has taken a hit from a gang of cyber criminals using the Windows Ragnar Locker ransomware.

Episode 238 – Door 13: Unlucky or survivor bias? – Open Source Security Josh and Kurt talk about the unluckiest man in the world and survivor bias

The Most Unique Laptop | My New Daily Driver Here is my new daily driver in the mobile space. You'd be hard-pressed to find something better and more versatile.

IBM, Oracle, Red Hat, Fedora Leftovers GoComply with OSCAL & FedRAMP :: Introduction to oscalkit This is the third post of the GoComply series that introduces open source pipeline to produce and process OSCAL and FedRAMP documents. If You want to achieve continuous compliance at the lowest possible cost, GoComply project is here to help. With GoComply, You will rely on open source tooling and your data will be stored in standardized formats and thus you will have a enough head room and knee room to achieve your organizational goals.

GoComply with OSCAL & FedRAMP :: Introduction to metaschema This is the fourth post of the GoComply series that introduces open source pipeline to produce and process OSCAL and FedRAMP documents.

IWB, IBM Emeritus: Why Business Transformation Efforts Often Fail A 2019 study found that the average digitization level across all industry sectors was only around 25% of their ultimate potential. But, the pandemic has now made the case for accelerating the digital transformations firms and economies were forced to make to help them cope with the crisis. But, how successful are such major transformation likely to be? A few months ago I received an email from the Harvard Business Review recommending a classic article from its 50 Best Selling collection that could shed light on this important and timely question, - Leading Change: Why Transformation Efforts Fail, originally published in 1995 by (now emeritus) Harvard professor John Kotter. “Over the past decade, I have watched more than 100 companies try to remake themselves into significantly better competitors,” wrote Kotter. These included large and small organizations, US and non-US based, some that were on their knees and some that were doing quite well. “But, in almost every case, the basic goal has been the same: to make fundamental changes in how business is conducted in order to help cope with a new, more challenging market environment.” [...] In an interview at a 2007 conference, then WSJ technology columnist Walter Mossberg asked me whether IBM’s near-death experience in the early 1990s was a major factor in the company’s subsequent successful transformation while so many other IT companies didn’t make it. It clearly was. Transformative change is very difficult for established companies. Already consumed with managing their existing operations, they may see the transformations needed to keep up with rapidly changing technologies and markets as more of a distraction than an opportunity. But, a major crisis should be an opportunity to implement the actions needed to survive. As Rahm Emanuel famously said in a 2008 interview: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

How long will be CentOS Stream supported? If you were like me, you had hard time finding how long exactly is the new CentOS Stream going to be supported. Carl George from the CentOS Project gave me the following answer. CentOS should be supported roughly 5-6 years.

Need a stable, RHEL-compatible alternative to CentOS? Three reasons to consider Oracle Linux Since the debut of Oracle Linux release 4, in 2006, it has been completely free to use and easy to download. Major and update release have been free for more than 14 years. Errata releases have been freely available since 2012. Free source code, free binaries, free updates, free errata, freely redistributable – without having to sign any documents with Oracle and no need to remove trademarks and copyrights – and free for production use.

Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives In light of this week's major bombshell that CentOS 8 is being EOL'ed next year and CentOS focusing on "CentOS Stream" as the upstream to RHEL, Oracle is hoping at least some of those frustrated CentOS users will transition to Oracle Linux. Oracle Linux has been tracking RHEL upstream and with their Red Hat Compatible Kernel is quite close to the vanilla RHEL/CentOS state. Oracle does offer support services around Oracle Linux but the distribution itself is available as a free download. Lately, Oracle Linux has been quicker in re-basing against new RHEL releases than CentOS itself. Hence why in our article earlier this week about CentOS 8 going away, Oracle Linux is worth mentioning as an alternative.