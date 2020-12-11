today's howtos
-
[Quick Tip] Remove ‘Window is Ready’ Notification & Focus Window Immediately | UbuntuHandbook
In the default Gnome desktop when you trying to open an application, the app window sometimes does not get into focus immediately, instead it pops up ‘xxx’ is ready notification and opens the window behind the current focused window.
This usually happens when another window is getting focused during the process of launching a desired application.
-
What is ip command in linux
The ip command is a useful tool for assigning an address to a network interface and/or configure network interface parameters on Linux operating systems. It is used to bring interfaces up or down, assign and remove addresses and routes, manage ARP cache, and much more. This command replaces old good and now deprecated ifconfig command on modern Linux distributions. In this article, we will discover the practical use cases of this command
-
How to use Ethtool in linux
Ethtool is a useful linux utility that we can use to view and modify the ethernet device settings. By following this article, you will learn how to change the speed in your network card, modify auto-negotiation settings and changing duplex modes in your network card.
-
How to take backups in linux using TAR command
-
How to take Backups in linux using dd command
-
What is arping in linux?
-
Echoping in linux Explained
-
8 examples of using ifconfig command
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 656 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
NanoPi R4S SBC preview with OpenWrt and Ubuntu Core
Rockchip RK3399 powered NanoPi R4S router SBC launched at the beginning of the month, and FriendlyELEC kindly sent a review sample to CNX Software. I intended to test thermally performance, Ethernet, and USB like I did for NanoPi R2S and NanoPi NEO3, but Armbian is not available right now, so I could not use some of the tools I normally used right now. So instead, I tested the board/gateway with the image from FriendlyELEC. First FriendlyCore based on Ubuntu Core 20.04, but there some issues which we’ll detail in this preview, so I then switch to FriendlyWrt built upon OpenWrt 19.07 which works better, but I still encountered some problems. That’s just to say it might be better to wait a little longer until Armbian images are released, or until FriendlyELEC fixes some of the shortcomings.
CRUX 3.6 Released!
Greetings, Unfortunately an issue has been discovered with the 3.6 release, specifically during an upgrade. Fortunately it's easy to fix. In the near future a 3.6.1 minor release will replace it, but if you have already upgraded from 3.5 to 3.6 using the 3.6 release ISO, the fix is simple. Either: 1. Uninstall 'openrdate' and install 'rdate'. 2. Uninstall 'mesa3d' and install 'mesa'. or: 1. Manually edit /var/lib/pkg/db and rename 'openrdate' to 'rdate'. 2. Manually edit /var/lib/pkg/db and rename 'mesa3d' to 'mesa'. If you do not use mesa3d and it was not installed, ignore the mesa-related parts of this. Apologies for the confusion if you've already upgraded and run into this! Regards, Matt
today's leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
21 hours 45 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago