Mageia 8 in beta2
We are happy to announce the release of Mageia 8 Beta 2. After a long time since the beta 1, we look forward to hearing your feedback and thoughts so that we can continue to get Mageia 8 ready for release.As we said in a previous post, a lot of work had to be done for the basesystem upgrade, java, kernel, and the graphical stack. These upgrades are now in a state that allows for the Beta 2 ISO’s to be built and tested.
[...]
A full list of included packages is available in the .idx file for the classical installation media or the .lst file for the live iso images.
For those that want to jump in and test straight away, the images can be downloaded here, as always with pre-release images, use your best judgement.
The set of available ISO images is the same as in Mageia 7, offering installation media for both 32 and 64 bit systems, 64bit live images for Plasma, GNOME and Xfce, as well as a 32bit live image for Xfce. Some of the major improvements in ISO are that our netinstall can now be used to install over WIFI connections with WPA encryption. Previously, only WEP encryption was available.
Also: Mageia 8 Beta 2 Released With A Platter Of Updated Packages
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 641 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
NanoPi R4S SBC preview with OpenWrt and Ubuntu Core
Rockchip RK3399 powered NanoPi R4S router SBC launched at the beginning of the month, and FriendlyELEC kindly sent a review sample to CNX Software. I intended to test thermally performance, Ethernet, and USB like I did for NanoPi R2S and NanoPi NEO3, but Armbian is not available right now, so I could not use some of the tools I normally used right now. So instead, I tested the board/gateway with the image from FriendlyELEC. First FriendlyCore based on Ubuntu Core 20.04, but there some issues which we’ll detail in this preview, so I then switch to FriendlyWrt built upon OpenWrt 19.07 which works better, but I still encountered some problems. That’s just to say it might be better to wait a little longer until Armbian images are released, or until FriendlyELEC fixes some of the shortcomings.
CRUX 3.6 Released!
Greetings, Unfortunately an issue has been discovered with the 3.6 release, specifically during an upgrade. Fortunately it's easy to fix. In the near future a 3.6.1 minor release will replace it, but if you have already upgraded from 3.5 to 3.6 using the 3.6 release ISO, the fix is simple. Either: 1. Uninstall 'openrdate' and install 'rdate'. 2. Uninstall 'mesa3d' and install 'mesa'. or: 1. Manually edit /var/lib/pkg/db and rename 'openrdate' to 'rdate'. 2. Manually edit /var/lib/pkg/db and rename 'mesa3d' to 'mesa'. If you do not use mesa3d and it was not installed, ignore the mesa-related parts of this. Apologies for the confusion if you've already upgraded and run into this! Regards, Matt
today's leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
21 hours 45 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago