Kernel: LCD Character Display and AMD SB-TSI Sensor Driver
Linux 5.11 Adding New Driver For Another Budget-Friendly, LCD Character Display - Phoronix
Adding to the Linux 5.11 changes and set of new drivers is "lcd2s" as a driver for supporting a 20x4 LCD character display connected via SPI/I2C and with this support can serve as a kernel console output device.
The LCD2S driver is for supporting the Modtronix LCD2S character display. This is a single-color, 20x4 serial LCD display that can interface with the system via SPI/I2C.
AMD SB-TSI Sensor Driver Set To Appear With Linux 5.11 - Phoronix
There are a lot of changes coming with Linux 5.11 and on the AMD side includes the likes of VanGogh and Dimgrey Cavefish graphics support, AMD EPYC Zen 3 support in the AMD_Energy driver, AMD RAPL Zen1/Zen2/Zen3 PowerCap support, an AMD SoC PMC driver, and the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub driver for Ryzen laptops is finally being mainlined... Another new addition was queued up this weekend by way of hwmon-next and that's the AMD SB-TSI sensor driver.
Going back to early in 2020 we reported on Google engineers working on this AMD SB-TSI code for the Sideband Temperature Sensor Interface. This is about reading the AMD SoC temperature connected to a BMC.
The Linux kernel already supports the AMD Zen CPU temperature monitoring via the k10temp driver.
Suppose you do want another person to have complete access like you in your system. Then you are in the right place. In Linux, every user has restrictions based on permission they have; while creating, you can achieve level security in your system by providing correct permission to every single user who tries to access your system locally or remotely. Suppose you want to restrict a particular user from accessing a specific file and want to give access to another user. Here changing ownership cannot solve this big problem. So, what should we do? If you think to add that particular file in a specific group and allow users to access who will be in that group, then yes, you are absolutely correct.
