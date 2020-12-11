Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: LCD Character Display and AMD SB-TSI Sensor Driver

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 13th of December 2020 02:51:01 PM Filed under
Linux

  • Linux 5.11 Adding New Driver For Another Budget-Friendly, LCD Character Display - Phoronix

    Adding to the Linux 5.11 changes and set of new drivers is "lcd2s" as a driver for supporting a 20x4 LCD character display connected via SPI/I2C and with this support can serve as a kernel console output device. 

    The LCD2S driver is for supporting the Modtronix LCD2S character display. This is a single-color, 20x4 serial LCD display that can interface with the system via SPI/I2C. 

    •   

  • AMD SB-TSI Sensor Driver Set To Appear With Linux 5.11 - Phoronix

    There are a lot of changes coming with Linux 5.11 and on the AMD side includes the likes of VanGogh and Dimgrey Cavefish graphics support, AMD EPYC Zen 3 support in the AMD_Energy driver, AMD RAPL Zen1/Zen2/Zen3 PowerCap support, an AMD SoC PMC driver, and the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub driver for Ryzen laptops is finally being mainlined... Another new addition was queued up this weekend by way of hwmon-next and that's the AMD SB-TSI sensor driver. 

    Going back to early in 2020 we reported on Google engineers working on this AMD SB-TSI code for the Sideband Temperature Sensor Interface. This is about reading the AMD SoC temperature connected to a BMC. 

    [...]

    The Linux kernel already supports the AMD Zen CPU temperature monitoring via the k10temp driver.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

New Video Series on GNU/Linux for Noobs

KDE: KTextEditor and Season of KDE 2021

  • KTextEditor - Small Things Matter - Continued

    I more or less always start my Kate session inside a terminal, to let the project plugin auto-load the right one for the current working directory. What I ignored for a long time is the noise this produces inside the terminal. [...] As nice this might be for debugging, I think for the normal user this is pointless. No valid suggestion in Sonnet is just a valid API result, no need to inform the user on the terminal/log. Same for Samba stuff: In many cases the user not even configured that at all or isn’t able to modify the potential “bad” Samba configuration. In my case these settings are even intentional the way they are out of compatibility constraints in the local network.

  • Season of KDE 2021 is coming

    Since 2013, the KDE Student Programs has been running Season of KDE. Season of KDE is a program similar to, but not quite the same as, Google Summer of Code. It offers an opportunity for everyone (not just students) to participate in both coding and non-coding projects that benefit the KDE ecosystem. In the past few years, SoK participants have not only created new application features, but have also developed the KDE Continuous Integration System, statistical reports for developers, a web framework, ported KDE applications, created documentation, and contributed to KDE with lots and lots of other tasks. [...] There is already a list of proposed projects available in the wiki. You have little less than a month to find a project that interests you and your mentor. Your goal is to get noticed by the mentors by, for example, sending Merge Requests to their projects, sending high-quality bug reports, or simply by starting to interact with them. Remember that many KDE developers have a life beyond KDE and won't respond immediately. Also, it is recommended you contact the mentors in the public channel so that if they can't respond, someone else can. Once you find a project and a mentor, you can submit a proposal for a project at the Season of KDE site. Note that you will need a KDE Identity account to register. We have some guidelines for proposals on the wiki. Your mentor will review your idea and, if nothing goes wrong, your proposal will be accepted on the 11th of January.

How to add a new user to the group in Linux

Suppose you do want another person to have complete access like you in your system. Then you are in the right place. In Linux, every user has restrictions based on permission they have; while creating, you can achieve level security in your system by providing correct permission to every single user who tries to access your system locally or remotely. Suppose you want to restrict a particular user from accessing a specific file and want to give access to another user. Here changing ownership cannot solve this big problem. So, what should we do? If you think to add that particular file in a specific group and allow users to access who will be in that group, then yes, you are absolutely correct. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6