Are you having trouble getting your IT career off the ground? Is life constantly getting in the way? It was hard for me too, and in this video, I tell you a very personal story so that you can hopefully feel that whatever the odds are that are stacked against you, no matter how much trouble you have learning the concepts, you CAN do it!

KDE: KTextEditor and Season of KDE 2021 KTextEditor - Small Things Matter - Continued I more or less always start my Kate session inside a terminal, to let the project plugin auto-load the right one for the current working directory. What I ignored for a long time is the noise this produces inside the terminal. [...] As nice this might be for debugging, I think for the normal user this is pointless. No valid suggestion in Sonnet is just a valid API result, no need to inform the user on the terminal/log. Same for Samba stuff: In many cases the user not even configured that at all or isn’t able to modify the potential “bad” Samba configuration. In my case these settings are even intentional the way they are out of compatibility constraints in the local network.

Season of KDE 2021 is coming Since 2013, the KDE Student Programs has been running Season of KDE. Season of KDE is a program similar to, but not quite the same as, Google Summer of Code. It offers an opportunity for everyone (not just students) to participate in both coding and non-coding projects that benefit the KDE ecosystem. In the past few years, SoK participants have not only created new application features, but have also developed the KDE Continuous Integration System, statistical reports for developers, a web framework, ported KDE applications, created documentation, and contributed to KDE with lots and lots of other tasks. [...] There is already a list of proposed projects available in the wiki. You have little less than a month to find a project that interests you and your mentor. Your goal is to get noticed by the mentors by, for example, sending Merge Requests to their projects, sending high-quality bug reports, or simply by starting to interact with them. Remember that many KDE developers have a life beyond KDE and won't respond immediately. Also, it is recommended you contact the mentors in the public channel so that if they can't respond, someone else can. Once you find a project and a mentor, you can submit a proposal for a project at the Season of KDE site. Note that you will need a KDE Identity account to register. We have some guidelines for proposals on the wiki. Your mentor will review your idea and, if nothing goes wrong, your proposal will be accepted on the 11th of January.