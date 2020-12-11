Latest on CentOS
Harish Pillay (IBM/Red Hat): The vibrancy of open source projects/products
In 2002, Red Hat, in response to customer needs for supportable Linux operating systems, Red Hat created Red Hat Advanced Server 2.1 which in 2003, was renamed as Red Hat Enterprise Linux 2.1. This change to a subscription based model of consumption of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, upset the community who have been consuming Red Hat Linux since the launch of RHL in 1994.
Yes, I was part of that user community that was not happy with the change. And, yes, I did try to see what I could do to continue to benefit from what RHL used to provide in the new RHEL space.
I was not alone in that pursuit. There were many efforts around the world to create a RHL-like system available at no cost to the end user but based on the RHEL code base. The code base of RHEL is available for download because Red Hat complies to and exceeds the requirements of the GNU General Public License of making available the code that goes into a product. [See here for a twitter thread on how Singtel and Aztech have failed to respect the terms of GPL license of the code running in their products]
Of all those efforts, two of them stood out – Community Enterprise Operating System and White Box Enterprise Linux. Both projects took the code of RHEL and compiled the binaries from the code so that users can freely download the ISOs and/or rpms and do as they pleased.
There is another distribution, Scientific Linux, maintained by Fermi Lab, that is primarily used by research institutions around the world and is a downstream of RHEL Naturally, anyone is free to use SL for their own uses as well.
How to Migrate your CentOS 8 Linux to CentOS Stream - Linux Shout
As we know RHEL is the upstream version of CentOS, therefore, the 8.x version of Redhat used by CentOS will be discontinued at the end of 2021. Yes, the decision has been taken by the RedHat team, however, they are not completely abandoning the CnetOS project but only the LTS version that has been used widely on various servers, especially by hosting ones. The company will continue with CentOS Stream, a variant of the Linux distribution that has been available since September 2019, a “rolling-release” means the latest update every month and thus fresher packages than Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
The reason why they want to still continue the rolling-release is to make the enterprise RedHat OS more stable and bug-free. Therefore, this will force users to look for CentOS alternatives for their servers and most of them for sure will go for Ubuntu LTS versions. Oracle Linux and OpenSUSE are also good contenders in the list. The only issue that will be there is the migration. For example, CPanel (WHM) runs on CentOS, therefore either the hosting companies have to go for RHEL, a paid solution, or CloudLinux.
Disable Suspend Mode on Laptop Lid Close with Ansible and Systemd
I have a CentOS 7 laptop where every time I close the lid, the system suspends. I’d like to change this behaviour so that nothing would happen instead.
CentOS alternatives following pivot by RHEL - TECH dot AFRICA
RedHat, sponsors/owners of the CentOS project, announced a new direction for CentOS in the first week of December 2020 that has thrown the web hosting industry into some unrest. Essentially, CentOS, as it is, would be discontinued with the project being moved to a new model that is more upstream and taps new features and fixes from Fedora directly, instead of RHEL.
[...]
Someone has opened a petition on change.org with about 7,500 signatures at the time of writing, to try to convince RHEL against their new move though the new direction is very unlikely to be reversed.
Today in Techrights
New Video Series on GNU/Linux for Noobs
KDE: KTextEditor and Season of KDE 2021
How to add a new user to the group in Linux
Suppose you do want another person to have complete access like you in your system. Then you are in the right place. In Linux, every user has restrictions based on permission they have; while creating, you can achieve level security in your system by providing correct permission to every single user who tries to access your system locally or remotely. Suppose you want to restrict a particular user from accessing a specific file and want to give access to another user. Here changing ownership cannot solve this big problem. So, what should we do? If you think to add that particular file in a specific group and allow users to access who will be in that group, then yes, you are absolutely correct.
