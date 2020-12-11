New Video Series on GNU/Linux for Noobs
Linux for Noobs Episode 1 - What's the deal with all those distributions?
In the "Linux for Noobs" series, I take the viewer from being an absolute beginner to knowing how to use Linux on their desktop or laptop. In this debut episode, I talk about why there are so many distributions.
A few things you should do BEFORE installing Linux (Linux for Noobs Episode 2)
In "Linux for Noobs" , I'll help you get up to speed on Linux. In this series, I'll take you from absolute beginner to using Linux as your daily driver! In this episode, I go over a few things you should do BEFORE you install Linux.
Having trouble getting into IT? You CAN do it! Here's my story.
Are you having trouble getting your IT career off the ground? Is life constantly getting in the way? It was hard for me too, and in this video, I tell you a very personal story so that you can hopefully feel that whatever the odds are that are stacked against you, no matter how much trouble you have learning the concepts, you CAN do it!
Today in Techrights
