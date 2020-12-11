Today's Software and HowTos
Monitoring Plugins 2.3 released
While our last release has matured for quite a little time, there raised demands within our community for a new release. The development has settled this fall and @sni was already using master for a while in production, so we thought about to release. Anyway Debian Freeze is coming, let's cut a new upstream release! The last question was: Who should cut the release?
The last releases was done by @JeremyHolger, but these days everybody is short on time. Fortunately Holger has documented the whole release process very well, so I jumped on the band wagon and slipped into the release wizard role.
Zrythm 1.0.0-alpha.6.0.1 release
Zrythm v1.0.0-alpha.6.0.1 has been released! Demo: https://www.zrythm.org/videos/panos-alevropoulos-geometry.webm (by Panos Alevropoulos, CC-BY-SA 4.0) Zrythm is a digital audio workstation designed to be featureful and easy to use. It allows limitless automation through curves, LFOs and envelopes, supports multiple plugin formats including LV2, LADSPA, DSSI, SFZ, SF2, VST2 and VST3 (via Carla), works with multiple backends including JACK, RtAudio/RtMidi and SDL2, assists with chord progressions via a special Chord Track and chord pads, and can be used in multiple languages including English, French, Portuguese, Japanese and German. Zrythm is free software written in C using the GTK+3 toolkit and can be extended using GNU Guile (Scheme). Zrythm is currently in alpha and we are working towards stabilizing the project format and entering the beta phase.
Zrythm Inches Closer To v1.0 As Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation - Phoronix
Earlier this year we covered Zrythm as an open-source digital audio workstation that is cross-platform, supports a wide variety of plug-ins, and built atop GTK3. Back then it was on the pre-1.0 version numbering while this weekend marks the release of 1.0 Alpha 6.
Zrythm kicked off the 1.0 Alpha releases in September and that has routinely continued through this weekend's release of 1.0 Alpha 6. This latest release continues bringing fixes and other changes.
How to Install and Set Up Your Own Mumble Server
Mumble is an open-source voice chat application that advertises itself as free, secure, and high-quality. It's free in that anyone willing to put up the server space can host a Mumble server. Services exist that will host one for you, but they typically operate on a paid or freemium basis.
If you want to avoid fees and have complete control over your Mumble server, then read on.
The server-side app for hosting Mumble is called Murmur. You can set Murmur up on Windows, Linux, or macOS, but we're using Linux Mint in our example pictures. Your screen may look a little different.
How to install a printer – looking for drivers | Arcolinux.com
ArcoLinux has printer support enabled by default.
If you are working on Arch Linux then you need to read up about cups.
Cups and its packages provides support for thousands of printers but maybe not (yet) the latest printers.
Check out this page to know more about your particular brand.
Do not forget the AUR. It hosts many drivers you can install.
Watch the video to see all the options.
