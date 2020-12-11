today's leftovers
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/50 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
The weekly review for 2020/50 is a bit late, but technically, it is still week 50, so ‘just in time’. Since my last review, Tumbleweed has managed to publish 5 snapshots (1203, 1205, 1207, 1209 and 1211). The fact that they are 2-day intervals is pure co-incidence and by no means planned. 1204 simply never was published, as 1205 reached QA before all reviews could be completed and the snapshot was discarded. 1206 was not produced, as I skipped the check-ins last Sunday. 1208 was again a ‘too fast build compared to test time; and 1210 was discarded due to packaging / build issues around the kubernetes 1.20 updates.
-
T-Mobile’s Kubernetes Confidence Knows No Bounds
“We see Kubernetes as our platform forward for the future and we will continue to drive more and more of our application landscape to Kubernetes as time goes by,” Joe Searcy, a member of T-Mobile US’ technical staff on platform engineering, said during a webinar sponsored by Portworx. “We don’t see a lot of reasons not to put everything on Kubernetes at this point.”
-
Raspberry Pi Car Dashboard Shows Real-Time Auto Stats
The setup is designed to interface with the Honda's OBD2 port wirelessly. Through it, he can monitor data from the OBD2 adapter or even play music.
The device is designed to automatically turn on when the car is started. It then searches for and connects to the Bluetooth LE OBD2 adapter after booting. The interface loads onto a 3.5-inch Waveshare IPS screen connected via GPIO.
-
Feds: K-12 Cyberattacks Dramatically on the Rise
In an alert from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), officials said that data from the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) shows that in August and September, 57 percent of ransomware incidents reported to the MS-ISAC involved K-12 schools, compared to just 28 percent of all reported ransomware incidents from January through July.
Ransomware is not the only problem, though – CISA and the FBI said that trojan malwares, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, phishing and credential theft, account hacking, network compromises and more have all been on the rise since the beginning of the school year.
-
Apple’s Greatest Chip Challenge: Replacing Qualcomm Modems
Apple Inc. has become a chip powerhouse in the past decade, beating some of the semiconductor industry’s leading companies at their own game. But the iPhone maker is embarking on its biggest challenge to date as it tries to replace Qualcomm Inc. cellular modems with its own design.
-
Google showed us the danger of letting corporations lead AI research
The trouble is, there aren’t many alternative venues in AI that can fund accountability-focused research. Because of the massive computational costs associated with building out AI models, much of the major work in the field gets concentrated in the hands of a small number of companies and universities that can afford it.
-
Today in Techrights
New Video Series on GNU/Linux for Noobs
KDE: KTextEditor and Season of KDE 2021
How to add a new user to the group in Linux
Suppose you do want another person to have complete access like you in your system. Then you are in the right place. In Linux, every user has restrictions based on permission they have; while creating, you can achieve level security in your system by providing correct permission to every single user who tries to access your system locally or remotely. Suppose you want to restrict a particular user from accessing a specific file and want to give access to another user. Here changing ownership cannot solve this big problem. So, what should we do? If you think to add that particular file in a specific group and allow users to access who will be in that group, then yes, you are absolutely correct.
