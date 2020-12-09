Best Free Linux Distributions for Desktops and Servers
Almost every Linux distribution is available to download for free. However, there are some editions (or distros) may ask for a fee in order to purchase it. For instance, the ultimate edition of Zorin OS is not free and needs to be purchased.
If you already know about some of the best Linux distributions available, you probably do not need this list. It is meant for absolute beginners who may have had a misconception that Linux distros need to be purchased.
So, in this article, I focus on the free Linux distributions that you can try, whether its for general purpose home usage, i.e. desktop or for a production-grade server.
today's leftovers
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
The weekly review for 2020/50 is a bit late, but technically, it is still week 50, so ‘just in time’. Since my last review, Tumbleweed has managed to publish 5 snapshots (1203, 1205, 1207, 1209 and 1211). The fact that they are 2-day intervals is pure co-incidence and by no means planned. 1204 simply never was published, as 1205 reached QA before all reviews could be completed and the snapshot was discarded. 1206 was not produced, as I skipped the check-ins last Sunday. 1208 was again a ‘too fast build compared to test time; and 1210 was discarded due to packaging / build issues around the kubernetes 1.20 updates.
“We see Kubernetes as our platform forward for the future and we will continue to drive more and more of our application landscape to Kubernetes as time goes by,” Joe Searcy, a member of T-Mobile US’ technical staff on platform engineering, said during a webinar sponsored by Portworx. “We don’t see a lot of reasons not to put everything on Kubernetes at this point.”
The setup is designed to interface with the Honda's OBD2 port wirelessly. Through it, he can monitor data from the OBD2 adapter or even play music.
The device is designed to automatically turn on when the car is started. It then searches for and connects to the Bluetooth LE OBD2 adapter after booting. The interface loads onto a 3.5-inch Waveshare IPS screen connected via GPIO.
In an alert from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), officials said that data from the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) shows that in August and September, 57 percent of ransomware incidents reported to the MS-ISAC involved K-12 schools, compared to just 28 percent of all reported ransomware incidents from January through July.
Ransomware is not the only problem, though – CISA and the FBI said that trojan malwares, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, phishing and credential theft, account hacking, network compromises and more have all been on the rise since the beginning of the school year.
Apple Inc. has become a chip powerhouse in the past decade, beating some of the semiconductor industry’s leading companies at their own game. But the iPhone maker is embarking on its biggest challenge to date as it tries to replace Qualcomm Inc. cellular modems with its own design.
The trouble is, there aren’t many alternative venues in AI that can fund accountability-focused research. Because of the massive computational costs associated with building out AI models, much of the major work in the field gets concentrated in the hands of a small number of companies and universities that can afford it.
Today's Software and HowTos
While our last release has matured for quite a little time, there raised demands within our community for a new release. The development has settled this fall and @sni was already using master for a while in production, so we thought about to release. Anyway Debian Freeze is coming, let's cut a new upstream release! The last question was: Who should cut the release?
The last releases was done by @JeremyHolger, but these days everybody is short on time. Fortunately Holger has documented the whole release process very well, so I jumped on the band wagon and slipped into the release wizard role.
Zrythm v1.0.0-alpha.6.0.1 has been released!
Demo:
https://www.zrythm.org/videos/panos-alevropoulos-geometry.webm
(by Panos Alevropoulos, CC-BY-SA 4.0)
Zrythm is a digital audio workstation designed to be featureful and
easy to use. It allows limitless automation through curves, LFOs and
envelopes, supports multiple plugin formats including LV2, LADSPA,
DSSI, SFZ, SF2, VST2 and VST3 (via Carla), works with multiple backends
including JACK, RtAudio/RtMidi and SDL2, assists with chord
progressions via a special Chord Track and chord pads, and can be used
in multiple languages including English, French, Portuguese, Japanese
and German.
Zrythm is free software written in C using the GTK+3 toolkit and can be
extended using GNU Guile (Scheme).
Zrythm is currently in alpha and we are working towards
stabilizing the project format and entering the beta phase.
Earlier this year we covered Zrythm as an open-source digital audio workstation that is cross-platform, supports a wide variety of plug-ins, and built atop GTK3. Back then it was on the pre-1.0 version numbering while this weekend marks the release of 1.0 Alpha 6.
Zrythm kicked off the 1.0 Alpha releases in September and that has routinely continued through this weekend's release of 1.0 Alpha 6. This latest release continues bringing fixes and other changes.
Mumble is an open-source voice chat application that advertises itself as free, secure, and high-quality. It's free in that anyone willing to put up the server space can host a Mumble server. Services exist that will host one for you, but they typically operate on a paid or freemium basis.
If you want to avoid fees and have complete control over your Mumble server, then read on.
The server-side app for hosting Mumble is called Murmur. You can set Murmur up on Windows, Linux, or macOS, but we're using Linux Mint in our example pictures. Your screen may look a little different.
ArcoLinux has printer support enabled by default.
If you are working on Arch Linux then you need to read up about cups.
Cups and its packages provides support for thousands of printers but maybe not (yet) the latest printers.
Check out this page to know more about your particular brand.
Do not forget the AUR. It hosts many drivers you can install.
Watch the video to see all the options.
Programming Leftovers
Shell literacy is one of the most important skills you ought to possess as a programmer. The Unix shell is one of the most powerful ideas ever put to code, and should be second nature to you as a programmer. No other tool is nearly as effective at commanding your computer to perform complex tasks quickly — or at storing them as scripts you can use later.
This article in Forbes identifies four misconceptions that have harmed Cobol’s reputation but also continues the misconception that Cobol is just a mainframe language when in reality companies such as Micro Focus have made Cobol available on Windows and Unix. The language created by Grace Murray Hopper to make computers easier for normal people to program lives on – as well it should!
The Brackets text editor is an editor geared primarily at web developers. Appropriately, its Edit menu is full of functions especially useful to users of web programming languages, with a focus on the classic combination of HTML, CSS, and Javascript.
However, it supports many languages and formats relevant to the internet, including XML, Markdown, YAML and JSON, PHP, Lua, Java, and Python, as well as some common general languages like C, C++, and even the output of diff commands.
Objective-C is a general-purpose, dynamic, object-oriented programming language that adds Smalltalk-style messaging to the C programming language. It’s designed to be easy to use and read, while enabling sophisticated object-oriented design.
Objective-C was the main programming language supported by Apple for macOS, iOS, and their respective application programming interfaces (APIs), Cocoa and Cocoa Touch, until the introduction of Swift in 2014.
Apple would prefer Objective-C to be considered dead and buried. But some developers prefer Objective-C to Swift. The TIOBE Index currently ranks Swift in 13th place and Objective-C in 19th place.
Here’s our recommended free books to learn Objective-C.
