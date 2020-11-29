Language Selection

Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS Officially Released, This Is What’s New

After seven weeks of development, Linux 5.10 is finally here as the latest and greatest kernel series for GNU/Linux distributions wanting top-notch hardware support. Not only that, but it’s a long-term supported (LTS) branch, which means that it will probably receive support over the next 5 years.

Highlights of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS include support for the ARMv8.5 memory tagging extension, support for the SM2 digital-signature algorithm, support for the ISO 15765-2:2016 CAN transport protocol, support for the IGMPv3/MLDv2 multicast protocol, and support for Amazon Nitro enclaves.

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 14th of December 2020 12:20:23 AM.
  • The 5.10 kernel has been released

    Significant changes in this release include support for the Arm memory tagging extension, restricted rings for io_uring, sleepable BPF programs, the process_madvise() system call, ext4 "fast commits", and more. See the LWN merge-window summaries (part 1, part 2) and the KernelNewbies 5.10 page for more details.

  • Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While

    As expected, Linus Torvalds today officially released Linux 5.10. Besides being the last kernel release of 2020, this is a significant milestone in that it's also a Long Term Support (LTS) kernel to be maintained for at least the next five years and also is a huge kernel update in general with many new features.

    Linux 5.10 features new hardware support including early bring-up around Intel Rocket Lake and Alder Lake, continued work on Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics, a number of storage/file-system improvements, and more. See our 10 most interesting features of Linux 5.10 or our complete Linux 5.10 feature overview.

  • Linux 5.10
    Ok, here it is - 5.10 is tagged and pushed out.

I pretty much always wish that the last week was even calmer than it
was, and that's true here too. There's a fair amount of fixes in here,
including a few last-minute reverts for things that didn't get fixed,
but nothing makes me go "we need another week". Things look fairly
normal.

It's mostly drivers - as it should be - with a smattering of fixes all
over: networking, architectures, filesystems, tooling.. The shortlog
is appended, and scanning it gives a good idea of what kind of things
are there. Nothing that looks scary: most of the patches are very
small, and the biggest one is fixing pin mapping definitions for a
pincontrol driver.

This also obviously means that the merge window for 5.11 will start
tomorrow.  I already have a couple of pull requests pending - you guys
know who you are, and thank you.

The most notable thing about the 5.11 merge window will be obvious to
anybody who takes a look at the calendar: realistically speaking, we
only have one week before the holidays are upon us, and everybody is
much too distracted. That means that I will be particularly strict
about the whole "the merge window is for things that are ready
*before* the merge window starts".

Now, I'm sure you all want to go off for holidays too, and I'm
actually surprised that I don't have more early pull requests pending.
So I think the whole "everything you send me should have already been
done" is something we can all sign up for. But exactly _because_ of
the timing, I will simply not be very interested in any new late pull
requests that come in the second week of the merge window: I expect to
still be handling some of the backlog that week _anyway_, but I
certainly do not want to get more of it.

So if it's not already in linux-next, and if you aren't happy sending
it in this upcoming week because it's not quite done yet, you should
basically plan on not getting it into 5.11 at all. There will be
releases after that one, don't worry.

This has _technically_ been the rule before too, it's just that I
generally haven't been all that hard-nosed about it, and have let
things slide if it wasn't _too_ egregious. This time around I have
fairly clear reasons why I'm just going to enforce that "it had better
be ready before the merge window even opened" rule.

If my overflow handling then ends up being interrupted by the
holidays, I may end up delaying rc1 just to catch up, but I hope and
expect that that won't even be needed. We'll see. But even if it does
happen, it most certainly will _not_ mean that I will take pull
requests that came in after the holidays.

Actual fixes that would be valid even outside the merge window are
obviously not affected by that rule.

             Linus

Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS Released, This is What’s New

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 14th of December 2020 02:38:29 AM.
  • Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS Released, This is What’s New

    An all-new Linux kernel release is here, so in this post we do our level best to rundown the core changes and key features ticking away at the heart of it.

    Linux 5.10 is the latest mainline kernel update (as of December 14) and the latest ‘Long Term Support’ release too. Kernel devs plan to maintain Linux 5.10 all the way until 2026 – one year longer than Linux 5.4 LTS.

    Linus Torvalds, Linux founder, announced the Linux 5.10 release on the Linux Kernel mailing list with his usual low-key flare, stating: “Ok, here it is – 5.10 is tagged and pushed out. I pretty much always wish that the last week was even calmer than it was, and that’s true here too.”

