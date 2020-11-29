today's howtos Configure Kubelet Out of Resource Handling, or How to Stop EKS Kubernetes Nodes from Going Down Kubelet has the ability to specify eviction thresholds that trigger the kubelet to reclaim resources. We are going to use them with our EKS worker nodes.

How to install MuseScore on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install MuseScore on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Search files with case-insensitive names in Linux – TecAdmin find is the basic Unix command used to search files recursively under a directory tree. It is default available in all the Linux operating systems. All the Linux command line users must be aware about uses of Linux find command. It The find command traverse under a directory tree and capable to search files or directory based on defined search pattern. It also provides option to search files with names in uppercase or lowercase or mixed case.

The 20 Best Raspberry Pi Books For Beginner and Expert Developers The Raspberry Pi is a cheap, small-sized PC that connects to a PC screen or TV, and it utilizes a standard console and mouse. It is a competent little gadget that empowers individuals of any age to learn how to program in dialects like Python and Scratch, thereby making it super beneficial. These are the coolest things that can be made with a Raspberry pi – a Homemade smartphone, Netbook, a Solar weather station, Twitter Bot, a multi-room music system, Radio, a portable gaming console, Microwave, etc. That is why it has become quite important and has also motivated many programmers to learn Raspberry Pi, and for that, you will require a perfect set of Raspberry Pi books to proceed.

Review: TTOS Linux 1.1.2 The TTOS Linux distribution is based on Debian's Stable branch and the main edition of TTOS ships with the KDE Plasma desktop environment. There are other editions of TTOS mentioned on the project's Downloads page which ship with a variety of other desktops such as GNOME and Trinity in case people want an alternative to Plasma. Though I noticed these alternative editions are distributed under separate SourceForge projects, making them appear to be community editions. I downloaded the main Plasma edition for my trial. This edition is available as a 64-bit (x86_64) build exclusively. The TTOS website does not provide much information on what sets this distribution apart from other projects, the exceptions being a tool called PerformaSync. Not a lot of information is presented, but it appears as though PerformaSync provides on-line storage and file synchronization, similar to Nextcloud. Usually I don't talk much about project websites, but this one seems to be unusually terse and it gave me spare time to poke around while my copy of their ISO was downloading. One thing which stood out is the project's logo is saved under a filename which identifies it as "apple touch". I'm not sure why TTOS would save their logo filename as "apple touch", but it was one of what turned out to be several visual quirks of the project and this puzzle set the tone for my experience with this distribution. [...] If I had to sum up my impressions of TTOS in a word it would be "unfinished". Despite being on the DistroWatch waiting list for over a year, the project feels as though it is still on the drawing board. The website offers very little information about the distribution or its add-on sync product. There is virtually no documentation, the wiki is empty, there are no support forums or mailing lists. The documentation links in the system installer don't provide release information, the welcome screen features typos and labels that don't fit on their buttons. We can't restart the computer from within Plasma, which is an unusual limitation. The Debian core of the operating system is pretty solid, with a lot of software available, but TTOS doesn't appear to offer anything over plain Debian with the KDE Plasma desktop installed. It might actually be a less pleasant experience since GTK-based applications are practically unusable with the default TTOS theme settings. Not to mention TTOS is a surprisingly heavy distribution on disk and in memory without a clear benefit to excuse the extra weight. This distribution feels like it was rushed out the door, possibly to promote the commercial PerformaSync service, without taking time to test it and polish up the various issues.